[Target currency pair / time]

[USDCHF/EURJPY/GBPUSD] For 3 currencies. The target time frame is 15M.









[About EA operation]





After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time.









[About Delia / Logic Overview]

Delia is an EA that supports /15M of USDCHF/EURJPY/GBPUSD.

*Please change the magic number for each currency pair

With simple settings, even those who are not familiar with EA can easily start using it in the initial state.

I can do it.





By default, you can enter up to 10 positions and only in the same direction (no hedging).





Delia follows the long-term trend and adopts the logic of repeating entries at points where it is relatively stable and profitable in the direction of the trend or within the range. It is a setting that makes it easy to obtain profits in the past verification.





The closing is basically set to be done in a profitable state, so it is an EA for those who do not want to cut losses. (Loss may occur if the price fluctuates sharply and the timing of buying and selling overlaps.)





Profit taking is performed by arbitrary internal logic, but you can also set and change the take profit value (profit taking) arbitrarily.





The loss cut (loss cut) is turned off by default, but you can set the on / off / loss cut value arbitrarily, so please use it. (Refer to parameter setting)

















[About compound interest function and variable lot]

This EA uses a variable lot system that changes the number of lots according to the amount of funds.

You can change the number of lots according to the risk you want to tolerate (see parameters)

It is also possible to make a fixed lot, so please change it according to the operation policy.

If you want to limit the trading volume, change the "Number of positions" or "Lots" parameters.













[Regarding the optimization verification period]

Delia uses the period 2017-2022 for optimization. We have used a wide period to verify each condition, so you can expect to be able to respond to any situation.

In addition, we have verified the validity of the logic even outside the optimization period.

Since the logic is set based on the latest market (as of 2022), you can expect to be able to trade according to market trends.





















[About the magic number]

This EA can hold up to 50 positions, but each position has a different magic number.

At the end of the arbitrarily set "basic magic number", a number for each position is assigned to distinguish it. (Refer to the explanation column for each setting parameter)

*Please note that EA has multiple built-in magic numbers