Delia

[Target currency pair / time]
[USDCHF/EURJPY/GBPUSD] For 3 currencies. The target time frame is 15M.


[About EA operation]

After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time.


[About Delia / Logic Overview]

Delia is an EA that supports /15M of USDCHF/EURJPY/GBPUSD.
*Please change the magic number for each currency pair

With simple settings, even those who are not familiar with EA can easily start using it in the initial state.
I can do it.

By default, you can enter up to 10 positions and only in the same direction (no hedging).

Delia follows the long-term trend and adopts the logic of repeating entries at points where it is relatively stable and profitable in the direction of the trend or within the range. It is a setting that makes it easy to obtain profits in the past verification.

The closing is basically set to be done in a profitable state, so it is an EA for those who do not want to cut losses. (Loss may occur if the price fluctuates sharply and the timing of buying and selling overlaps.)

Profit taking is performed by arbitrary internal logic, but you can also set and change the take profit value (profit taking) arbitrarily.

The loss cut (loss cut) is turned off by default, but you can set the on / off / loss cut value arbitrarily, so please use it. (Refer to parameter setting)




[About compound interest function and variable lot]
This EA uses a variable lot system that changes the number of lots according to the amount of funds.
You can change the number of lots according to the risk you want to tolerate (see parameters)
It is also possible to make a fixed lot, so please change it according to the operation policy.
If you want to limit the trading volume, change the "Number of positions" or "Lots" parameters.



[Regarding the optimization verification period]
Delia uses the period 2017-2022 for optimization. We have used a wide period to verify each condition, so you can expect to be able to respond to any situation.
In addition, we have verified the validity of the logic even outside the optimization period.
Since the logic is set based on the latest market (as of 2022), you can expect to be able to trade according to market trends.

 




[About the magic number]
This EA can hold up to 50 positions, but each position has a different magic number.
At the end of the arbitrarily set "basic magic number", a number for each position is assigned to distinguish it. (Refer to the explanation column for each setting parameter)
*Please note that EA has multiple built-in magic numbers
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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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Kikyo
Yuta Hirae
Experts
[Target currency pair / time] [EURUSD/15M] Recommended. Variable lot MT5EA for compound interest operation! [About EA operation] After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time. [About kikyo/logic overview] Kikyo is an EA that supports EURUSD/15M. Adopts a variable lot system that can easily realize compound interest operation according to the amount of funds (the default is a fixed lot. Please change
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