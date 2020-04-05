MidasPro

🏆 — MIDAS PRO is a fully-automated recovery EA built for XAUUSD (Gold) and metals. It works one disciplined recovery basket to a single profit target — with a live news filter, a hard equity-stop, and margin protection so it never fires a leg your account can't afford.
No per-order stop-loss spaghetti: one basket, one target, one clean exit — then it starts fresh.
✅ Free demo included — test it in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's Gold feed before you commit a cent.
⚙️ Why traders choose MIDAS PRO
📰 News-Aware Engine — Pauses opening new cycles around High/Medium-impact events (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY). Live ForexFactory feed with automatic fallback to the built-in MQL5 Calendar, so it keeps protecting you even in the Strategy Tester. Open baskets keep hedging through news by design — you're never left naked in the volatility.
🎯 Basket-Target Exit — Set your target in money or % of balance. The EA manages the whole basket to that goal and books it. Optional basket loss-cutoff for a hard line in the sand.
🛡️ Real Risk Caps — Max legs per cycle, max lot per leg, max spread filter, daily cycle limit, and an equity-stop that flattens and halts on drawdown. Now with built-in margin protection: MIDAS never fires a leg your account can't afford.
📊 Live Gold Dashboard — Floating P/L, realised today/total, basket size, worst drawdown, and the exact next news event — on-chart, in real time.
🔒 Robust by Design — Reconciles its own orders every tick, so it survives restarts, manual interference, and two fills on one tick. News I/O runs off the trading path and never stalls a tick.
💡 Best for
Traders who want a hands-off, rules-based recovery system on Gold, full transparency over every parameter, and a news filter that actually works out of the box.

🖥️ Recommended setup
Symbol: XAUUSD (also runs on metals & FX)
Timeframe: any (M5–H1 typical)
Account: ECN/low-spread, hedging or netting
Minimum capital: size the account to the ladder — more margin = more room to recover. Start conservative.
🎁 What you get
Lifetime updates · Fast support · A settings guide to match the ladder to your account size and risk appetite.

Try it free first. Download the demo and run it in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's Gold feed before you commit a cent.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure — please read before buying
MIDAS PRO uses a recovery / grid-based methodology. These systems can produce long strings of steady gains — but by their nature they can also accumulate a large floating drawdown, and in a strong sustained trend against the basket they can lose a significant portion of, or your entire, account.

Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. No EA, including this one, can promise profit.
Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Do not use rent, savings you depend on, or borrowed funds.
Recovery/martingale-style position sizing means risk grows as the ladder grows. Use the built-in risk caps (max legs, equity stop, loss cutoff) and size your lots to your capital.
Always test on a demo account and forward-test before going live. Trading leveraged products (Forex, CFDs, metals) carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.
You alone are responsible for your trading decisions and risk management. By purchasing, you acknowledge these risks.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Aegis Pro EA
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AEGIS PRO is three grid strategies in one MetaTrader 5 EA — Trend, Counter-Trend, and Hedge Grid — switchable with a single input, all built on the same Volatility Guard that stops trading during violent market moves. Unlike ordinary grids that use market orders, AEGIS PRO places genuine pending limit/stop orders at exact levels — so every fill lands precisely where the grid says, even in fast markets. Free demo included — verify the Volatility Guard yourself in the Strategy Tester before you
Atlas Pro EA
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