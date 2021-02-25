Currency Risk Calculator Realtime
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Risk Calculator is a panel for order size calculation according to stop loss and allowed risk per trade. The calculation is performed for the symbol the expert is launched at. Risk Calculator tells you how many cost to trade based on:
Given stop-loss take-profit levels for "Instant Execution" and "Pending Order"
Account currency
Price of the quote currency (when different from account currency)
Risk Calculator can place order like one click trading