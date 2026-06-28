Rapid Leaf
- Experts
-
Aakash PatwariAlgorithmic Trader | EA Developer | Prop Firm Specialist
📍 Who I am:
A full-time trader and MQL5 developer with a passion for building smart, reliable, and broker-agnostic trading robots. I don't just code – I trade what I code.
🤖 What I build:
- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 28 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Contact me for a Trial Version
Before buying, contact me for a limited trial version that works only on Demo accounts.
Test the performance yourself before making a decision.
Advanced News-Aware Trading System with Professional Dashboard
Why Rapid Leaf?
This powerful Expert Advisor combines smart trend detection, dynamic risk management, and a built-in News Filter to protect your account during high-impact events. It features a cool, real-time dashboard that gives you complete control and visibility directly on the chart.
- News Filter – Automatically pauses trading before, during, and after major news releases
- Modern Dashboard – Shows live statistics, drawdown, win rate, and system status
- Smart Money Management – Built-in risk control with customizable lot sizing
- One Chart Setup – Designed to run on a single chart only
Recommended Setup
Primary Chart: AUDCHF on M15
Best performing symbols: AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDUSD
Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for better risk management)
Pricing & Limited Offer
Current discounted price: 40
After 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to 60 or higher.
Currently sold: 4 copies
Remaining copies at this special price: 1
"A professional-grade EA with news protection and beautiful dashboard that actually helps you monitor performance at a glance."
Backtesting Guidance
To get proper and realistic backtest results, please contact me.
I will send you the complete guidance and optimized setting files specifically prepared for accurate testing.
After Purchase
Thank you for choosing Rapid Leaf! After your purchase, contact us to receive the Telegram channel link. You will get:
- Latest updates and new set files
- Important news alerts
- Trading tips and community support
Ready to trade smarter?
Get Rapid Leaf today and take control with professional tools.