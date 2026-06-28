Contact me for a Trial Version

Before buying, contact me for a limited trial version that works only on Demo accounts.

Test the performance yourself before making a decision.

Rapid Leaf

Advanced News-Aware Trading System with Professional Dashboard

Why Rapid Leaf?

This powerful Expert Advisor combines smart trend detection, dynamic risk management, and a built-in News Filter to protect your account during high-impact events. It features a cool, real-time dashboard that gives you complete control and visibility directly on the chart.

News Filter – Automatically pauses trading before, during, and after major news releases

– Automatically pauses trading before, during, and after major news releases Modern Dashboard – Shows live statistics, drawdown, win rate, and system status

– Shows live statistics, drawdown, win rate, and system status Smart Money Management – Built-in risk control with customizable lot sizing

– Built-in risk control with customizable lot sizing One Chart Setup – Designed to run on a single chart only

⚠️ Important: This EA is meant to run on ONE CHART ONLY. Attach it to AUDCHF on M15 timeframe and let it handle everything.

Recommended Setup

Primary Chart: AUDCHF on M15

Best performing symbols: AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDUSD

Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for better risk management)

Pricing & Limited Offer

Current discounted price: 40

After 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to 60 or higher.

Currently sold: 4 copies

Remaining copies at this special price: 1

"A professional-grade EA with news protection and beautiful dashboard that actually helps you monitor performance at a glance."

Backtesting Guidance

To get proper and realistic backtest results, please contact me.

I will send you the complete guidance and optimized setting files specifically prepared for accurate testing.

After Purchase

Thank you for choosing Rapid Leaf! After your purchase, contact us to receive the Telegram channel link. You will get:

Latest updates and new set files

Important news alerts

Trading tips and community support

Ready to trade smarter?

Get Rapid Leaf today and take control with professional tools.