Rapid Leaf

  • Experts
  • Aakash Patwari
    Aakash Patwari

    Aakash Patwari

    Algorithmic Trader | EA Developer | Prop Firm Specialist
    📍 Who I am:
    A full-time trader and MQL5 developer with a passion for building smart, reliable, and broker-agnostic trading robots. I don't just code – I trade what I code.
    🤖 What I build:
  • Version: 1.25
  • Updated: 28 June 2026
  • Activations: 10

Contact me for a Trial Version

Before buying, contact me for a limited trial version that works only on Demo accounts.
Test the performance yourself before making a decision.

Rapid Leaf

Advanced News-Aware Trading System with Professional Dashboard

Why Rapid Leaf?

This powerful Expert Advisor combines smart trend detection, dynamic risk management, and a built-in News Filter to protect your account during high-impact events. It features a cool, real-time dashboard that gives you complete control and visibility directly on the chart.

  • News Filter – Automatically pauses trading before, during, and after major news releases
  • Modern Dashboard – Shows live statistics, drawdown, win rate, and system status
  • Smart Money Management – Built-in risk control with customizable lot sizing
  • One Chart Setup – Designed to run on a single chart only
⚠️ Important: This EA is meant to run on ONE CHART ONLY. Attach it to AUDCHF on M15 timeframe and let it handle everything.

Recommended Setup

Primary Chart: AUDCHF on M15

Best performing symbols: AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDUSD

Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for better risk management)

Pricing & Limited Offer

Current discounted price: 40
After 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to 60 or higher.

Currently sold: 4 copies

Remaining copies at this special price: 1

"A professional-grade EA with news protection and beautiful dashboard that actually helps you monitor performance at a glance."

Backtesting Guidance

To get proper and realistic backtest results, please contact me.
I will send you the complete guidance and optimized setting files specifically prepared for accurate testing.

After Purchase

Thank you for choosing Rapid Leaf! After your purchase, contact us to receive the Telegram channel link. You will get:

  • Latest updates and new set files
  • Important news alerts
  • Trading tips and community support

Ready to trade smarter?
Get Rapid Leaf today and take control with professional tools.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Midnight Run
Aakash Patwari
Experts
Live signal with 100,000 real money: mql5.com/en/signals/2382790 Get in Touch to Receive a Trial Version Before making a purchase, please reach out to obtain a limited trial version that operates exclusively on Demo accounts. Experience the system’s capabilities firsthand before committing. Midnight Run An Advanced News-Aware Trading System Featuring a Professional Dashboard What Makes Midnight Run Stand Out? This expert advisor expertly merges intelligent trend recognition, adaptable risk man
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