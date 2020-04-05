Midnight Run
- Experts
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Aakash PatwariAlgorithmic Trader | EA Developer | Prop Firm Specialist
📍 Who I am:
A full-time trader and MQL5 developer with a passion for building smart, reliable, and broker-agnostic trading robots. I don't just code – I trade what I code.
🤖 What I build:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Live signal with 100,000 real money: mql5.com/en/signals/2382790
Get in Touch to Receive a Trial Version
Before making a purchase, please reach out to obtain a limited trial version that operates exclusively on Demo accounts.
Experience the system’s capabilities firsthand before committing.
An Advanced News-Aware Trading System Featuring a Professional Dashboard
What Makes Midnight Run Stand Out?
This expert advisor expertly merges intelligent trend recognition, adaptable risk management, and an integrated News Filter, safeguarding your account during critical news events. It includes a sleek, real-time dashboard that provides comprehensive control and immediate insight directly on your chart.
- News Filter – Automatically halts trading before, during, and after major news announcements
- Modern Dashboard – Displays live stats such as drawdown, win rate, and system condition
- Smart Money Management – Features built-in risk controls with customizable lot size settings
- Single Chart Operation – Designed to operate efficiently on just one chart
Suggested Setup
Main Chart: XAUUSD set to M30
Optimal Symbols: XAUUSD
Minimum Deposit Required: $500 (preferably $1000+ for enhanced risk control)
Pricing and Limited-Time Offer
Take advantage of the current discounted price: 50
Once 5 copies are purchased, the price will rise to 70 or above.
Copies sold so far: 4 units
Number of copies left at this special rate: 1
"A professional-grade EA equipped with news protection and an elegant dashboard, making performance monitoring simple and effective."
Backtesting Instructions
For accurate and realistic backtesting results, please get in touch with me.
I will provide full instructions and optimized settings files tailored to deliver precise test outcomes.
After Your Purchase
Thank you for selecting Midnight Run! Once you complete the purchase, contact us to receive the Telegram channel link. Benefits include:
- Access to the latest updates and new settings files
- Critical news notifications
- Trading advice and community support
Ready to enhance your trading?
Purchase Midnight Run now and gain full control with expert tools.