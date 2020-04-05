Live signal with 100,000 real money: mql5.com/en/signals/2382790

Get in Touch to Receive a Trial Version

Before making a purchase, please reach out to obtain a limited trial version that operates exclusively on Demo accounts.

Experience the system’s capabilities firsthand before committing.

Midnight Run

An Advanced News-Aware Trading System Featuring a Professional Dashboard

What Makes Midnight Run Stand Out?

This expert advisor expertly merges intelligent trend recognition, adaptable risk management, and an integrated News Filter, safeguarding your account during critical news events. It includes a sleek, real-time dashboard that provides comprehensive control and immediate insight directly on your chart.

News Filter – Automatically halts trading before, during, and after major news announcements

– Automatically halts trading before, during, and after major news announcements Modern Dashboard – Displays live stats such as drawdown, win rate, and system condition

– Displays live stats such as drawdown, win rate, and system condition Smart Money Management – Features built-in risk controls with customizable lot size settings

– Features built-in risk controls with customizable lot size settings Single Chart Operation – Designed to operate efficiently on just one chart

⚠️ Important: This EA is intended to run on ONLY ONE CHART. Attach it specifically to XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe and allow it to manage everything seamlessly.

Suggested Setup

Main Chart: XAUUSD set to M30

Optimal Symbols: XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit Required: $500 (preferably $1000+ for enhanced risk control)

Pricing and Limited-Time Offer

Take advantage of the current discounted price: 50

Once 5 copies are purchased, the price will rise to 70 or above.

Copies sold so far: 4 units

Number of copies left at this special rate: 1

"A professional-grade EA equipped with news protection and an elegant dashboard, making performance monitoring simple and effective."

Backtesting Instructions

For accurate and realistic backtesting results, please get in touch with me.

I will provide full instructions and optimized settings files tailored to deliver precise test outcomes.

After Your Purchase

Thank you for selecting Midnight Run! Once you complete the purchase, contact us to receive the Telegram channel link. Benefits include:

Access to the latest updates and new settings files

Critical news notifications

Trading advice and community support

Ready to enhance your trading?

Purchase Midnight Run now and gain full control with expert tools.