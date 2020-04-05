Midnight Run

  • Experts
  • Aakash Patwari
    Aakash Patwari

    Aakash Patwari

    Algorithmic Trader | EA Developer | Prop Firm Specialist
    📍 Who I am:
    A full-time trader and MQL5 developer with a passion for building smart, reliable, and broker-agnostic trading robots. I don't just code – I trade what I code.
    🤖 What I build:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Live signal with 100,000 real money: mql5.com/en/signals/2382790

Get in Touch to Receive a Trial Version

Before making a purchase, please reach out to obtain a limited trial version that operates exclusively on Demo accounts.
Experience the system’s capabilities firsthand before committing.

Midnight Run

An Advanced News-Aware Trading System Featuring a Professional Dashboard

What Makes Midnight Run Stand Out?

This expert advisor expertly merges intelligent trend recognition, adaptable risk management, and an integrated News Filter, safeguarding your account during critical news events. It includes a sleek, real-time dashboard that provides comprehensive control and immediate insight directly on your chart.

  • News Filter – Automatically halts trading before, during, and after major news announcements
  • Modern Dashboard – Displays live stats such as drawdown, win rate, and system condition
  • Smart Money Management – Features built-in risk controls with customizable lot size settings
  • Single Chart Operation – Designed to operate efficiently on just one chart
⚠️ Important: This EA is intended to run on ONLY ONE CHART. Attach it specifically to XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe and allow it to manage everything seamlessly.

Suggested Setup

Main Chart: XAUUSD set to M30

Optimal Symbols: XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit Required: $500 (preferably $1000+ for enhanced risk control)

Pricing and Limited-Time Offer

Take advantage of the current discounted price: 50
Once 5 copies are purchased, the price will rise to 70 or above.

Copies sold so far: 4 units

Number of copies left at this special rate: 1

"A professional-grade EA equipped with news protection and an elegant dashboard, making performance monitoring simple and effective."

Backtesting Instructions

For accurate and realistic backtesting results, please get in touch with me.
I will provide full instructions and optimized settings files tailored to deliver precise test outcomes.

After Your Purchase

Thank you for selecting Midnight Run! Once you complete the purchase, contact us to receive the Telegram channel link. Benefits include:

  • Access to the latest updates and new settings files
  • Critical news notifications
  • Trading advice and community support

Ready to enhance your trading?
Purchase Midnight Run now and gain full control with expert tools.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
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