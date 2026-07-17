Gold Grind

Gold Grind — Forex Expert Advisor

INTRODUCTORY PROMOTION — LIMITED AVAILABILITY - The current price is strictly limited to the first 10 purchases. After these initial copies are sold, the price will permanently increase to $129. Secure your license early to lock in the introductory rate.

Gold Grind is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built for consistency and strict risk management, this Expert Advisor completely avoids dangerous money-management gimmicks, focusing instead on structural market breakouts.

Unlike traditional bots that risk entire accounts on a single bad run, Gold Grind protects your capital first. Every single trade executed is structurally secured from the moment it opens.

Key Features

  • No Martingale, No Grid: Absolutely no averaging down, cost-averaging, or progressive lot sizing. Each trade is independent.

  • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every position is opened with a hard, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to completely eliminate catastrophic account wipes.

  • Low Drawdown Design: Optimized using default settings to keep equity curves smooth and protect your capital during volatile market shifts.

  • Timeframe Independent: The logic evaluates underlying structural data, allowing you to run it cleanly on any timeframe chart of your choice.

  • Universal Broker Compatibility: Natively engineered with automated point normalization and volume-step protection. It runs flawlessly on 2-digit, 3-digit, ECN, and standard accounts across all MT5 brokers.

Live Visual Dashboard

Gold Grind features an on-screen, performance-optimized HUD that gives you crucial details at a glance without lagging your terminal or slowing down backtests:

  • Real-time dynamic target lot sizes mapped to your current balance.

  • Current pending order placement status.

  • Running weekly closed trade count and net profit/loss tracking for its specific magic number.

Setup & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: Any (e.g., D1, H4, M5)

  • Account Type: Works on all accounts (ECN/Raw Spread recommended for optimal execution)

  • Settings: Ready to run out-of-the-box using the default performance settings.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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