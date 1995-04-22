Gold Grind — Forex Expert Advisor

INTRODUCTORY PROMOTION — LIMITED AVAILABILITY - The current price is strictly limited to the first 10 purchases (5/10 sold currently). After these initial copies are sold, the price will permanently increase to $129. Secure your license early to lock in the introductory rate.

Gold Grind is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built for consistency and strict risk management, this Expert Advisor completely avoids dangerous money-management gimmicks, focusing instead on structural market breakouts.

Unlike traditional bots that risk entire accounts on a single bad run, Gold Grind protects your capital first. Every single trade executed is structurally secured from the moment it opens.

Key Features

No Martingale, No Grid: Absolutely no averaging down, cost-averaging, or progressive lot sizing. Each trade is independent.

Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every position is opened with a hard, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to completely eliminate catastrophic account wipes.

Low Drawdown Design: Optimized using default settings to keep equity curves smooth and protect your capital during volatile market shifts.

Timeframe Independent: The logic evaluates underlying structural data, allowing you to run it cleanly on any timeframe chart of your choice.

Universal Broker Compatibility: Natively engineered with automated point normalization and volume-step protection. It runs flawlessly on 2-digit, 3-digit, ECN, and standard accounts across all MT5 brokers.

Live Visual Dashboard

Gold Grind features an on-screen, performance-optimized HUD that gives you crucial details at a glance without lagging your terminal or slowing down backtests:

Real-time dynamic target lot sizes mapped to your current balance.

Current pending order placement status.

Running weekly closed trade count and net profit/loss tracking for its specific magic number.

Setup & Recommendations