Dynamic TP XAU Scalper
- Experts
- Thanaporn Janbuala
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 14
🤖 EA Name: Dynamic Hybrid Scalper (XAU Specialist)
"A Synergistic Blend of Trend Following and Smart Grid Logic for Consistent Gold Trading"
🌟 Key Highlights
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Triple-layer trend analysis that monitors the High Timeframe (HTF) trend down to the specific entry Signal Timeframe for maximum precision.
-
5-Factor Signal Confirmation: A sophisticated filtering system using five core metrics: EMA Trend, RSI, MACD, ADX Strength, and Price Action Breakout.
-
Dynamic Lot Management: An intelligent lot-sizing algorithm that adjusts based on account drawdown, enabling faster recovery during market reversals.
-
Advanced Safety Suite: Features a built-in Emergency Point-Loss Stop, Break-Even Locking, and a Post-Trade Delay to prevent over-trading during volatile spikes.
-
Interactive Dashboard UI: Professional real-time display showing indicator statuses, trend alignment, and live drawdown metrics for full transparency.
📈 Trading Strategy
This EA is purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs, utilizing a disciplined systematic approach:
-
Trend Alignment: Executes trades only in the direction of the major trend (EMA 200 on HTF) to significantly reduce the risk of trading against the market.
-
Momentum-Based Entry: Orders are triggered only when momentum (MACD), trend strength (ADX), and price breakouts align perfectly.
-
Smart Grid & Netting Optimization: If the market moves against the position, the EA utilizes key support/resistance levels to place pending orders, optimizing the average entry price for a safe exit.
-
Flexible Exit Strategy: Secures profits through Group Take Profit and protects capital with an automated Trailing Stop that locks in gains as the price moves in your favor.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Account Type: Supports both Netting and Hedging accounts.
-
Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD.
-
Timeframe: M5 / M15 for Scalping; H1 for Swing Trading.
-
Minimum Deposit: Recommended $200 (depending on Lot size settings).
🛡 Risk Management Features
-
Time Filter: Customizable trading hours to avoid high-impact news or low-liquidity market closes.
-
Spread Protection: Prevents execution during periods of extreme volatility or excessive spreads.
-
Drawdown Protection: Hard-coded Group Stop Loss (measured in points) to liquidate positions if the market moves beyond a pre-defined safety threshold.
💡 Note to Investors
The Dynamic Hybrid Scalper is designed for traders seeking a disciplined, mathematically-driven system that removes emotional bias. The EA is fully customizable, allowing users to optimize RSI levels and EMA periods to match their specific risk appetite.
🛡️ RISK & LOT MANAGEMENT
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|LotStart
|0.01
|Initial trade volume
|MaxLot
|0.03
|Maximum allowable lot size
|TakeProfitCalc
|350.0
|DD-based lot scaling divisor
🚪 EXIT & TRAILING STRATEGY
|Parameter
|Value (Points)
|Description
|GroupTakeProfitPt
|20000
|Basket Target Profit
|GroupStopLossPt
|27000
|Basket Stop Loss
|TrailingStart / Step
|4000 / 300
|Activation and movement step
|BreakEvenStart / Lock
|4000 / 300
|BE Trigger and profit to lock
⛓️ GRID & PENDING ORDERS
📉 INDICATOR FILTERS
|Indicator
|Timeframe
|Key Settings
|HTF Trend (EMA)
|H1
|Period: 200
|Trend & Signal MA
|M4 / M5
|Lookback: 145 / 43
|RSI Confirmation
|M5
|Buy < 100 | Sell > 10
|ADX Strength
|M5
|Min Level: 25
⏰ TIME FILTER
Trading Window: 08:00 - 21:00 (Server Time) Cool-down: 60 Seconds after trade close