GER40 Regime Adaptive EA

How This System Actually Thinks About the Market

A mean reversion system built on more than price

Price drifts away from its average, the system waits for that drift to go far enough, buys, then holds until price comes back to a target.
That's how a traditional mean reversion system works - the whole decision made on price, and nothing else.
Ours is a mean reversion system too. It just refuses to make that decision on price alone.

What It Actually Watches

Instead of tracking price on its own, the system watches a single combined reading built from four things together: momentum, trend, the market's cycle position, and volatility. That combined reading - not the price chart by itself - is what tells the system it has reached an extreme worth acting on.

This matters because price and that reading don't always move together. There are stretches where price hasn't actually traveled very far, but the underlying reading has already reached its extreme. A system built on price alone would still be waiting. Ours has already started paying attention.

Inside an Extreme Zone

Once inside one of these extreme zones, the system doesn't take one trade and sit still. It watches for a burst of momentum within that zone. When momentum shows up, it buys. If momentum fades or goes nowhere, it exits. If momentum shows up again while still in that same zone, it buys again. This can repeat several times before the market finally works its way through to the other side.

Why the Win Rate Looks Low

Most of these individual attempts don't pay off - momentum flickers more often than it truly commits. But when it does commit, the move tends to be a real one, because that is exactly the kind of move this reading was designed to catch.

That's the honest reason the win rate looks low on paper: most entries in a zone are small tests, not full commitments, and only a few of them catch the actual move. It's also why losses tend to stay small and isolated, one at a time, while the wins that do land are outsized by comparison.

Many small losses. A handful of large wins.
That shape is what brings the drawdown down.

That shape is what makes running more leverage safely possible - not because any single trade is safer, but because the mix behaves differently than a single large price-only bet ever could.



Verification Materials

Strategy Tester simulation (video): Watch the simulation

Full White Paper (PDF): Read the white paper

All figures referenced in the materials above are the result of historical simulation and are not live trading results.

Quality over Quantity: "This EA uses strict filtering and is active in the market only 15% of the time to avoid bad setups. Do not expect 10 trades a day. Expect highly selective, high-probability setups."




GER40 Regime-Adaptive EA

Institutional-Grade Validation for Systematic Index Trading

Limited License Slots. Price Increases as Slots Fill.
This is not sold as an unlimited-copy retail product. Total live copies are capped, and price rises in tiers as slots are claimed. Positioned for traders operating $50,000–$100,000+ in capital who want position sizing and risk decisions backed by verifiable data.


Pricing & License Tiers

Pricing rises in fixed steps as license copies are claimed. Once a tier is sold out, it does not reopen.

License Slot Price (USD) Objective / Strategy
Copies 1 to 3 $1,300 The Pilot Launch: Minimum baseline. A strong incentive for the first three elite early adopters.
Copies 4 to 6 $1,600 The Proof Step: A minor, gradual step up once the first three users confirm successful deployment.
Copies 7 to 9 $1,900 The Momentum Tier: Continued gradual step up as adoption builds and results accumulate.
Copies 10 to 12 $2,200 The Premium Target: The established base retail price prior to closing the public market phase.
Copies 13 to 15 $4,400 The Institutional Double: Price doubles immediately once copy 12 clears.

All prices are annual licenses. No monthly or partial-term options are offered. INR figures are approximate; the USD price is binding at time of purchase.

What You Are Buying

A fully automated, long-only Expert Advisor for GER40 (DAX40), H1 timeframe, built on a two-state regime-switching model. Every claim below is backed by a verified 6-month MetaTrader Strategy Tester run and a separate 18-page independent technical validation white paper covering 2.5 years of data, 10,000-simulation Monte Carlo stress tests, and a full funded-account risk simulation. Both source documents are available for review.

Strategy Tester Verified Performance

Important: The results below were generated using MetaTrader's Strategy Tester on historical price data (January – July 2026, GER40 H1, FOREX.com data, 100% history quality). These are backtest results, not live or demo account trading results in real time.

Metric Result
Net Profit $19,217 on $50,000 account
Profit Factor 1.48
Sharpe Ratio 3.95
Recovery Factor 1.90
Max Equity Drawdown 14.05%
Total Trades 121
History Quality 100%

Addressing the Win Rate Directly

The win rate is approximately 31 to 35 percent. That is by design, not a weakness - this is a breakout/trend-capture engine, not a scalper. It absorbs many small, controlled losses while waiting for the outsized winners that carry the strategy.

Metric Strategy Tester (6mo) Independent Study (2.5yr)
Win Rate 30.6% 35.5%
Avg Winning Trade $1,601 121.8 pts
Avg Losing Trade -$476 -40.9 pts
Reward to Risk 3.4 to 1 2.98 to 1
Profit Factor 1.48 1.65

The independent study specifically tested adding hard stop losses to fix the low win rate. Result: every hard stop level tested destroyed profitability, because winning trades average 84+ points underwater before they turn and run. The system needs room to work - that room is precisely what produces the near 3-to-1 payoff structure. This is documented in the white paper, not assumed.

Independent Validation Highlights (2.5 Years, 15,174 Bars)

  • Parameter Verification - Core entry logic independently reverse-engineered from raw data, matched to 1-part-in-100-million accuracy.
  • Monte Carlo Trade-Order Risk (10,000 runs) - Historical trades reshuffled 10,000 times to isolate luck-of-sequence. The regime-filtered system's real drawdown sits on the favourable side of its own distribution.
  • Forward Monte Carlo (10,000 simulated years) - 81 to 86 percent probability of reaching a 10% profit target, only 2 to 5 percent probability of breaching drawdown limits.
  • Transaction Cost Stress Test - At a punishing 3-point round-trip cost, net profit fell only 17% (vs. 57% for the unfiltered base version).
  • Time-Segmented Consistency - Every single 6-month window across 2.5 years closed net profitable, no dead stretches.
  • Funded-Account Simulation - Against a $50k account, $5,000 drawdown limit, $2,500 daily loss limit: 86.5% pass rate at 2x exposure, only 6.7% breach rate.

Infrastructure Requirements

Requirement Specification
Execution Latency Must run on a VPS with latency under 15ms relative to your broker's matching server.
Minimum Capitalization Recommended minimum account balance of $5,000 (or equivalent prop challenge scale) to comfortably clear intraday contract tick values.
Broker Selection Use a broker offering tight, consistent GER40 spreads and reliable fill quality. A broker with wide or erratic spreads will silently erode the reward-to-risk edge documented above. Confirm your broker's typical GER40 spread and slippage during your intended trading hours before going live.

Position Sizing - How Leverage, Account Size & Drawdown Relate

Value per Point ($) = (Account Size × Exposure Multiplier) ÷ GER40 Index Level

Worked example, GER40 at 25,700: $50,000 account × 2.0x exposure ÷ 25,700 = $3.89 per index point

Exposure Historical Max DD Stress-Case Worst DD Risk Profile
1.0x ~4.5% ~10.1% Conservative
1.5x ~6.8% ~15.1% Moderate
2.0x ~9.1% ~20.2% Standard (matches funded-account test)
2.2x ~10.0% ~22.2% Aggressive (tested ceiling)

What This Means in Dollars

Account Size Exposure Value/Point Historical DD ($) Stress-Case DD ($)
$50,000 1.5x $2.92/pt ~$3,400 ~$7,570
$50,000 2.0x $3.89/pt ~$4,540 ~$10,090
$75,000 1.5x $4.38/pt ~$5,100 ~$11,350
$100,000 1.5x $5.84/pt ~$6,810 ~$15,140
$100,000 2.0x $7.78/pt ~$9,080 ~$20,180

Figures use GER40 ≈ 25,700 for illustration. Recalculate the formula above using the current index level and your actual account size before deploying capital.

Recommended Sizing by Risk Appetite

  • Conservative (capital preservation priority): 1.0x to 1.25x exposure. Historical DD stays under ~5.5% of account.
  • Moderate (balanced growth): 1.5x to 1.75x exposure. Historical DD in the 6.5 to 8.5% range.
  • Standard - as independently tested: ~2.0x exposure. Matches the study's funded-account simulation, showing an 86.5% pass rate against a real $5,000 drawdown / $2,500 daily-loss mandate.
  • Aggressive (maximum, not recommended beyond this): 2.2x exposure - the upper bound the independent study found still fit inside a 10% total drawdown mandate. Untested and not advised beyond this point.

Important - Prop Firm & Evaluation Accounts

Most prop firm and funded-account evaluation programs explicitly prohibit the use of third-party or purchased Expert Advisors during the evaluation phase, and many prohibit them on funded stages too. Do not run this EA on an evaluation or funded account unless you have personally confirmed with that firm's rulebook that external EAs are permitted. Running a disallowed EA on an evaluation account can result in disqualification regardless of profitability. The funded-account simulation in the validation study is a risk-mandate stress test, not a claim of compatibility with any specific prop firm's terms of service.


Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and leveraged index products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. All performance figures shown were generated using MetaTrader's Strategy Tester on historical data and are not live or demo account trading results, except where a specific cost scenario is explicitly stated. Past performance, whether backtested or simulated, is not a reliable indicator of future results. Monte Carlo simulations assume future trade and profit/loss distributions resemble historical ones, which cannot capture a genuine change in market conditions. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses; the drawdown figures above are illustrative estimates based on historical data and can be exceeded in live trading. This product and its accompanying documentation are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You are solely responsible for your own risk management, position sizing, and compliance with your broker's or prop firm's terms of service. Verify point value, margin, and leverage conventions with your own broker before committing capital.

Full 18-page independent technical validation report and Strategy Tester statement available on request.

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Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
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