Quick Scalper Pro MT5
- Experts
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LP Imperium LLCLP Imperium is a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
Quick Scalper Pro MT5 — Precision Intraday Scalping with Full Lifecycle Controls
Quick Scalper Pro MT5 is a professional-grade intraday Expert Advisor built for traders who demand fast execution, disciplined risk management, and transparent trade logic. The system combines a multi-confirmation signal engine with centralized trade gating to ensure every entry is validated before execution.
━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━
The EA employs a confluence-based signal model using:
• RSI recovery/rejection patterns on the signal timeframe
• EMA trend alignment (Fast 21 / Slow 55) for directional bias
• ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit levels
• Optional ADX regime filter to avoid low-volatility conditions
• Order Block (OB) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone confluence for structure-based entries
━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━
✓ Multi-Confirmation Signal Engine — Combines RSI, EMA, ATR, and market structure for high-probability entries
✓ Centralized Trade Gating — Controls spread, margin pressure, lot escalation, and trade pacing
✓ One-Trade-Per-Bar Enforcement — Prevents over-trading in choppy conditions
✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Stops — Stop loss and take profit adapt to current volatility
✓ Break-Even & Trailing Stop Management — Auto-protects profits at user-defined ATR multiples
✓ Lifecycle Control Panel — Pause, resume, reset campaign, or close basket without editing code
✓ Session Filters — Trade only during high-liquidity hours
✓ Consecutive Loss Cooldown — Auto-pauses after N losses to protect equity
✓ Campaign Profit Target — Optional lock-out after reaching profit goal
✓ Max Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions and pauses if basket drawdown exceeds threshold
✓ Spread Protection — Skips entries when spreads are too wide
━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━
--- Trade Management ---
MagicNumber: 3802
FixedLot: 0.01 (recommended start)
MaxBasketTrades: 5
MaxTotalLots: 1.00
OneTradePerBar: true
--- Signal Settings ---
RSI_Period: 14
RSI_BuyRecover: 40.0
RSI_SellReject: 60.0
FastEMA: 21
SlowEMA: 55
--- Risk Controls ---
StopLossPoints: 500 (or ATR-based)
TakeProfitPoints: 700 (or ATR-based)
MaxSpreadPoints: 60
MinMarginLevelPercent: 400.0
MaxBasketDrawdownPercent: 20.0%
--- Session Controls ---
UseSessionFilter: true
SessionStartHour: 2 (UTC)
SessionEndHour: 20 (UTC)
--- Advanced ---
UseATRStops: true
ATR_Period: 14
ATR_Stop_Mult: 1.8
ATR_TP_Mult: 2.4
UseRegimeFilter: true (ADX Min 18)
UseStructureConfluence: true
UseBreakEven: true
UseATRTrailing: true
TrailATRMult: 1.4
━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting
• Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M15 or M30
• Minimum Deposit: $200 (with 0.01 lot)
• Optimal Deposit: $500+
━━━ RISK DISCLAIMER ━━━
Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with small position sizes and adjust as you gain experience with the system.