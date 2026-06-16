Quick Scalper Pro MT5

Quick Scalper Pro MT5 — Precision Intraday Scalping with Full Lifecycle Controls


Quick Scalper Pro MT5 is a professional-grade intraday Expert Advisor built for traders who demand fast execution, disciplined risk management, and transparent trade logic. The system combines a multi-confirmation signal engine with centralized trade gating to ensure every entry is validated before execution.


━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━


The EA employs a confluence-based signal model using:

• RSI recovery/rejection patterns on the signal timeframe

• EMA trend alignment (Fast 21 / Slow 55) for directional bias

• ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit levels

• Optional ADX regime filter to avoid low-volatility conditions

• Order Block (OB) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone confluence for structure-based entries


━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━


✓ Multi-Confirmation Signal Engine — Combines RSI, EMA, ATR, and market structure for high-probability entries

✓ Centralized Trade Gating — Controls spread, margin pressure, lot escalation, and trade pacing

✓ One-Trade-Per-Bar Enforcement — Prevents over-trading in choppy conditions

✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Stops — Stop loss and take profit adapt to current volatility

✓ Break-Even & Trailing Stop Management — Auto-protects profits at user-defined ATR multiples

✓ Lifecycle Control Panel — Pause, resume, reset campaign, or close basket without editing code

✓ Session Filters — Trade only during high-liquidity hours

✓ Consecutive Loss Cooldown — Auto-pauses after N losses to protect equity

✓ Campaign Profit Target — Optional lock-out after reaching profit goal

✓ Max Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions and pauses if basket drawdown exceeds threshold

✓ Spread Protection — Skips entries when spreads are too wide


━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━


--- Trade Management ---

MagicNumber: 3802

FixedLot: 0.01 (recommended start)

MaxBasketTrades: 5

MaxTotalLots: 1.00

OneTradePerBar: true


--- Signal Settings ---

RSI_Period: 14

RSI_BuyRecover: 40.0

RSI_SellReject: 60.0

FastEMA: 21

SlowEMA: 55


--- Risk Controls ---

StopLossPoints: 500 (or ATR-based)

TakeProfitPoints: 700 (or ATR-based)

MaxSpreadPoints: 60

MinMarginLevelPercent: 400.0

MaxBasketDrawdownPercent: 20.0%


--- Session Controls ---

UseSessionFilter: true

SessionStartHour: 2 (UTC)

SessionEndHour: 20 (UTC)


--- Advanced ---

UseATRStops: true

ATR_Period: 14

ATR_Stop_Mult: 1.8

ATR_TP_Mult: 2.4

UseRegimeFilter: true (ADX Min 18)

UseStructureConfluence: true

UseBreakEven: true

UseATRTrailing: true

TrailATRMult: 1.4


━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━


• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting

• Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M15 or M30

• Minimum Deposit: $200 (with 0.01 lot)

• Optimal Deposit: $500+


━━━ RISK DISCLAIMER ━━━


Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with small position sizes and adjust as you gain experience with the system.


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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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