Quick Scalper Pro MT5

Quick Scalper Pro MT5 — Precision Intraday Scalping with Full Lifecycle Controls


Quick Scalper Pro MT5 is a professional-grade intraday Expert Advisor built for traders who demand fast execution, disciplined risk management, and transparent trade logic. The system combines a multi-confirmation signal engine with centralized trade gating to ensure every entry is validated before execution.


━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━


The EA employs a confluence-based signal model using:

• RSI recovery/rejection patterns on the signal timeframe

• EMA trend alignment (Fast 21 / Slow 55) for directional bias

• ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit levels

• Optional ADX regime filter to avoid low-volatility conditions

• Order Block (OB) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone confluence for structure-based entries


━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━


✓ Multi-Confirmation Signal Engine — Combines RSI, EMA, ATR, and market structure for high-probability entries

✓ Centralized Trade Gating — Controls spread, margin pressure, lot escalation, and trade pacing

✓ One-Trade-Per-Bar Enforcement — Prevents over-trading in choppy conditions

✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Stops — Stop loss and take profit adapt to current volatility

✓ Break-Even & Trailing Stop Management — Auto-protects profits at user-defined ATR multiples

✓ Lifecycle Control Panel — Pause, resume, reset campaign, or close basket without editing code

✓ Session Filters — Trade only during high-liquidity hours

✓ Consecutive Loss Cooldown — Auto-pauses after N losses to protect equity

✓ Campaign Profit Target — Optional lock-out after reaching profit goal

✓ Max Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions and pauses if basket drawdown exceeds threshold

✓ Spread Protection — Skips entries when spreads are too wide


━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━


--- Trade Management ---

MagicNumber: 3802

FixedLot: 0.01 (recommended start)

MaxBasketTrades: 5

MaxTotalLots: 1.00

OneTradePerBar: true


--- Signal Settings ---

RSI_Period: 14

RSI_BuyRecover: 40.0

RSI_SellReject: 60.0

FastEMA: 21

SlowEMA: 55


--- Risk Controls ---

StopLossPoints: 500 (or ATR-based)

TakeProfitPoints: 700 (or ATR-based)

MaxSpreadPoints: 60

MinMarginLevelPercent: 400.0

MaxBasketDrawdownPercent: 20.0%


--- Session Controls ---

UseSessionFilter: true

SessionStartHour: 2 (UTC)

SessionEndHour: 20 (UTC)


--- Advanced ---

UseATRStops: true

ATR_Period: 14

ATR_Stop_Mult: 1.8

ATR_TP_Mult: 2.4

UseRegimeFilter: true (ADX Min 18)

UseStructureConfluence: true

UseBreakEven: true

UseATRTrailing: true

TrailATRMult: 1.4


━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━


• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting

• Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M15 or M30

• Minimum Deposit: $200 (with 0.01 lot)

• Optimal Deposit: $500+


━━━ RISK DISCLAIMER ━━━


Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with small position sizes and adjust as you gain experience with the system.


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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
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4.83 (42)
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5 (1)
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
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5 (1)
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
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Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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