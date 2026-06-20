X Alpha MT5 UI

X Alpha MT5 UI — Adaptive Scalping & Trend Trading System


X Alpha MT5 UI is a hybrid algorithmic trading Expert Advisor built for traders who operate in fast-moving, volatility-driven markets. It dynamically evaluates trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure to deliver high-probability entries across forex pairs and precious metals.


━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━


The EA combines four analysis layers into a single execution framework:


1. TREND ANALYSIS — Dual EMA crossover system (Fast 21 / Slow 55) establishes the prevailing bias

2. MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION — RSI recovery/rejection levels (Buy 40 / Sell 60) filter entries against the trend

3. VOLATILITY ADAPTATION — ATR-based dynamic stops, take profits, and trailing levels adjust to market conditions

4. STRUCTURE CONFLUENCE — Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on higher timeframe add precision zone-based entries


━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━


✓ Hybrid Trend + Momentum Strategy — Adapts to trending and ranging conditions

✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Stops — Stop loss and take profit expand/contract with volatility

✓ Break-Even & Trailing Stop — Auto-protects profits at user-defined ATR multiples

✓ ADX Regime Filter — Avoids low-volatility chop zones (MinADX: 18)

✓ Order Block & FVG Detection — Visual overlay on chart for institutional-level zones

✓ Structure Confluence — Entries validated against higher timeframe support/resistance

✓ Session & Day Filters — Trade only during optimal liquidity windows

✓ Consecutive Loss Cooldown — Auto-pauses after N consecutive losses

✓ Campaign Profit Target & Max Drawdown — Basket-level profit target and DD protection

✓ Lifecycle Control Panel — Pause, resume, lock, or close all from the chart


━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━


--- Core Settings ---

MagicNumber: 3802

FixedLot: 0.01

MaxBasketTrades: 5

MaxTotalLots: 1.00


--- Signal Parameters ---

RSI_Period: 14 | Buy Level: 40 | Sell Level: 60

FastEMA: 21 | SlowEMA: 55

ADX_Period: 14 | MinADX: 18

ATR_Period: 14 | MinATRPoints: 80


--- Risk Management ---

StopLoss: ATR-based (mult 1.8) or Fixed (500 pts)

TakeProfit: ATR-based (mult 2.4) or Fixed (700 pts)

MaxSpreadPoints: 60

MaxBasketDrawdown%: 20%

MinMarginLevel%: 400%


--- Trade Controls ---

OneTradePerBar: true

Session Filter: 02:00–20:00 UTC

MaxPendingOrders: 2

Consecutive Loss Cooldown: 3 losses → 8 candles pause


--- Advanced ---

OB/FVG Lookback: 120 bars

Zone Proximity: 120 pts

BreakEven ATR Mult: 1.0

Trailing ATR Mult: 1.4


━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━


• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting

• Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M15

• Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot)

• Optimal Deposit: $500+


━━━ ABOUT THE DEVELOPER ━━━


Developed by LP Imperium LLC — a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.

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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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