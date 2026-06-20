X Alpha MT5 UI
- Experts
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LP Imperium LLCLP Imperium is a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
X Alpha MT5 UI — Adaptive Scalping & Trend Trading System
X Alpha MT5 UI is a hybrid algorithmic trading Expert Advisor built for traders who operate in fast-moving, volatility-driven markets. It dynamically evaluates trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure to deliver high-probability entries across forex pairs and precious metals.
━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━
The EA combines four analysis layers into a single execution framework:
1. TREND ANALYSIS — Dual EMA crossover system (Fast 21 / Slow 55) establishes the prevailing bias
2. MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION — RSI recovery/rejection levels (Buy 40 / Sell 60) filter entries against the trend
3. VOLATILITY ADAPTATION — ATR-based dynamic stops, take profits, and trailing levels adjust to market conditions
4. STRUCTURE CONFLUENCE — Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on higher timeframe add precision zone-based entries
━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━
✓ Hybrid Trend + Momentum Strategy — Adapts to trending and ranging conditions
✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Stops — Stop loss and take profit expand/contract with volatility
✓ Break-Even & Trailing Stop — Auto-protects profits at user-defined ATR multiples
✓ ADX Regime Filter — Avoids low-volatility chop zones (MinADX: 18)
✓ Order Block & FVG Detection — Visual overlay on chart for institutional-level zones
✓ Structure Confluence — Entries validated against higher timeframe support/resistance
✓ Session & Day Filters — Trade only during optimal liquidity windows
✓ Consecutive Loss Cooldown — Auto-pauses after N consecutive losses
✓ Campaign Profit Target & Max Drawdown — Basket-level profit target and DD protection
✓ Lifecycle Control Panel — Pause, resume, lock, or close all from the chart
━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━
--- Core Settings ---
MagicNumber: 3802
FixedLot: 0.01
MaxBasketTrades: 5
MaxTotalLots: 1.00
--- Signal Parameters ---
RSI_Period: 14 | Buy Level: 40 | Sell Level: 60
FastEMA: 21 | SlowEMA: 55
ADX_Period: 14 | MinADX: 18
ATR_Period: 14 | MinATRPoints: 80
--- Risk Management ---
StopLoss: ATR-based (mult 1.8) or Fixed (500 pts)
TakeProfit: ATR-based (mult 2.4) or Fixed (700 pts)
MaxSpreadPoints: 60
MaxBasketDrawdown%: 20%
MinMarginLevel%: 400%
--- Trade Controls ---
OneTradePerBar: true
Session Filter: 02:00–20:00 UTC
MaxPendingOrders: 2
Consecutive Loss Cooldown: 3 losses → 8 candles pause
--- Advanced ---
OB/FVG Lookback: 120 bars
Zone Proximity: 120 pts
BreakEven ATR Mult: 1.0
Trailing ATR Mult: 1.4
━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting
• Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: M15
• Minimum Deposit: $200 (0.01 lot)
• Optimal Deposit: $500+
━━━ ABOUT THE DEVELOPER ━━━
Developed by LP Imperium LLC — a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.