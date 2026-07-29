LiquidationSphere

LiquidationSphereEA — Multi-Confluence Institutional Trading System





LiquidationSphereEA is an advanced algorithmic trading framework that combines institutional-grade analysis tools into a single unified decision engine. It builds trading signals from the convergence of VWAP, Fibonacci retracements, Gann Square-of-9 geometry, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and volume flow analysis — requiring a minimum confluence score before any trade is considered.





━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━





The EA evaluates 9 independent analytical modules and scores each one for buy/sell conviction:





1. VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) — Price position relative to volume-weighted fair value

2. Fibonacci Retracements — 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% levels from swing high/low

3. Gann Square-of-9 — Gann geometry for 45° and 90° support/resistance projections

4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — Algorithmic detection of price inefficiency gaps

5. Order Blocks — Institutional supply/demand zones with impulse confirmation

6. On-Balance Volume (OBV) — Volume momentum confirmation

7. Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) — Volume flow trend analysis

8. ATR Volatility Filter — Only trades when volatility exceeds minimum threshold

9. Swing Structure — Higher timeframe swing high/low identification





A minimum of 5 confluences (configurable) is required before any entry signal is generated.





━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━





✓ Multi-Confluence Scoring Engine — Up to 9 independent signal modules with configurable minimum score

✓ VWAP Analysis — Volume-weighted price positioning for institutional fair value reference

✓ Fibonacci Retracement Levels — 23.6% to 78.6% automatic calculation from swing points

✓ Gann Square-of-9 — 45° and 90° Gann geometry support/resistance detection

✓ Fair Value Gap Detection — Automatic identification of price inefficiency zones

✓ Order Block Detection — Institutional supply/demand zones with candle body and impulse validation

✓ Volume Flow Confirmation — OBV and A/D slope analysis for volume-backed signals

✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Risk — Stop loss, take profit, and zone tolerance adapt to volatility

✓ Three Execution Modes — Signal-Only (logging), Market Orders, or Pending Orders (Buy/Sell Stop)

✓ Configurable Risk % — Position sizing based on percentage of account equity

✓ Spread Protection — Configurable maximum spread filter

✓ Equity Drawdown Protection — Auto-stops trading if drawdown exceeds threshold

✓ One Trade Per Bar — Prevents multiple entries on the same bar

✓ Maximum Position Limits — Configurable caps on open positions and pending orders

✓ Filling Mode Auto-Detection — Automatically resolves broker filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)





━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━





--- Execution Mode ---

Signal Timeframe: M30 (default)

Execution Mode: Signal Only / Market / Pending

Magic Number: 241209





--- Indicator Settings ---

VWAP Period: 45

Swing Lookback: 45 bars

ATR Period: 14

FVG Scan Bars: 30

Order Block Scan Bars: 35

OBV Confirmation Bars: 3

A/D Confirmation Bars: 3





--- Signal Confluence ---

Minimum Confluence Score: 5 (range 1-10)

Min ATR Points: 90.0

Max Spread Points: 35





--- Trade Management ---

Zone ATR Tolerance: 0.35

Pending Entry ATR Distance: 0.45

Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 1.80

Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 2.40





--- Risk Management ---

Risk Percent: 1.00%

Fixed Lot: 0.00 (0 = use risk %)

Max Open Positions: 1

Max Pending Orders: 2

Max Equity Drawdown %: 8.00%

One Trade Per Bar: true





━━━ EXECUTION MODES ━━━





▸ TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY (0) — Logs signals to Experts journal, no trades placed. Use for evaluation.

▸ TRADE_MARKET (1) — Opens market orders when confluence threshold is met.

▸ TRADE_PENDING (2) — Places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders at ATR-based distance from current price.





━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━





• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting

• Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

• Timeframe: M30 or H1

• Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot with risk%)

• Optimal Deposit: $2,000+

• Execution: Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY for evaluation





━━━ ABOUT THE DEVELOPER ━━━





Developed by LP Imperium LLC — a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.





━━━ DISCLAIMER ━━━





Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. This EA is a trading tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY mode to understand signal behavior.



