LiquidationSphere

LiquidationSphereEA — Multi-Confluence Institutional Trading System

LiquidationSphereEA is an advanced algorithmic trading framework that combines institutional-grade analysis tools into a single unified decision engine. It builds trading signals from the convergence of VWAP, Fibonacci retracements, Gann Square-of-9 geometry, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and volume flow analysis — requiring a minimum confluence score before any trade is considered.

━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━

The EA evaluates 9 independent analytical modules and scores each one for buy/sell conviction:

1. VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) — Price position relative to volume-weighted fair value
2. Fibonacci Retracements — 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% levels from swing high/low
3. Gann Square-of-9 — Gann geometry for 45° and 90° support/resistance projections
4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — Algorithmic detection of price inefficiency gaps
5. Order Blocks — Institutional supply/demand zones with impulse confirmation
6. On-Balance Volume (OBV) — Volume momentum confirmation
7. Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) — Volume flow trend analysis
8. ATR Volatility Filter — Only trades when volatility exceeds minimum threshold
9. Swing Structure — Higher timeframe swing high/low identification

A minimum of 5 confluences (configurable) is required before any entry signal is generated.

━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━

✓ Multi-Confluence Scoring Engine — Up to 9 independent signal modules with configurable minimum score
✓ VWAP Analysis — Volume-weighted price positioning for institutional fair value reference
✓ Fibonacci Retracement Levels — 23.6% to 78.6% automatic calculation from swing points
✓ Gann Square-of-9 — 45° and 90° Gann geometry support/resistance detection
✓ Fair Value Gap Detection — Automatic identification of price inefficiency zones
✓ Order Block Detection — Institutional supply/demand zones with candle body and impulse validation
✓ Volume Flow Confirmation — OBV and A/D slope analysis for volume-backed signals
✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Risk — Stop loss, take profit, and zone tolerance adapt to volatility
✓ Three Execution Modes — Signal-Only (logging), Market Orders, or Pending Orders (Buy/Sell Stop)
✓ Configurable Risk % — Position sizing based on percentage of account equity
✓ Spread Protection — Configurable maximum spread filter
✓ Equity Drawdown Protection — Auto-stops trading if drawdown exceeds threshold
✓ One Trade Per Bar — Prevents multiple entries on the same bar
✓ Maximum Position Limits — Configurable caps on open positions and pending orders
✓ Filling Mode Auto-Detection — Automatically resolves broker filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)

━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━

--- Execution Mode ---
Signal Timeframe: M30 (default)
Execution Mode: Signal Only / Market / Pending
Magic Number: 241209

--- Indicator Settings ---
VWAP Period: 45
Swing Lookback: 45 bars
ATR Period: 14
FVG Scan Bars: 30
Order Block Scan Bars: 35
OBV Confirmation Bars: 3
A/D Confirmation Bars: 3

--- Signal Confluence ---
Minimum Confluence Score: 5 (range 1-10)
Min ATR Points: 90.0
Max Spread Points: 35

--- Trade Management ---
Zone ATR Tolerance: 0.35
Pending Entry ATR Distance: 0.45
Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 1.80
Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 2.40

--- Risk Management ---
Risk Percent: 1.00%
Fixed Lot: 0.00 (0 = use risk %)
Max Open Positions: 1
Max Pending Orders: 2
Max Equity Drawdown %: 8.00%
One Trade Per Bar: true

━━━ EXECUTION MODES ━━━

▸ TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY (0) — Logs signals to Experts journal, no trades placed. Use for evaluation.
▸ TRADE_MARKET (1) — Opens market orders when confluence threshold is met.
▸ TRADE_PENDING (2) — Places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders at ATR-based distance from current price.

━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting
• Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
• Timeframe: M30 or H1
• Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot with risk%)
• Optimal Deposit: $2,000+
• Execution: Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY for evaluation

━━━ ABOUT THE DEVELOPER ━━━

Developed by LP Imperium LLC — a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.

━━━ DISCLAIMER ━━━

Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. This EA is a trading tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY mode to understand signal behavior.

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MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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