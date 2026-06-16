Precision Scalper Pro UI

PS2PROFINAL is built for traders who want disciplined automation with strict risk rails. It combines trend and momentum conditions with practical execution controls to reduce overtrading and unstable entries.

The EA includes spread gating, position/lot caps, margin protection, and campaign-level lock logic. A built-in control panel allows quick operational actions (pause, resume, reset campaign, close basket) without editing code.

Best for users who prefer structured execution over high-frequency noise.

### Key Features
- Lifecycle state controls (Active/Cooldown/Locked)
- Basket-level drawdown and campaign target management
- Spread, margin, lot, and position gating
- Chart UI controls for day-to-day operations

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LP Imperium LLC
Experts
Precision Scalper Pro Precision Scalper Pro — Streamlined Algorithmic Trading with Robust Risk Management Precision Scalper Pro is a cutting-edge trading algorithm designed to streamline trading with pinpoint accuracy and efficiency. No fancy buttons or displays — just straight-up trading with optimized logic and profit in mind. It does the work so you don't have to. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA employs a multi-indicator confluence engine using: • Bollinger Bands — Volatility envelope f
EagleEye Advisor
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
EagleEye Advisor — Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Trading System EagleEye Advisor is a rule-based algorithmic trading system built for traders who prioritize confirmation, structure, and disciplined execution over signal noise. It operates across multiple market conditions by combining multi-timeframe analysis, volatility awareness, and institutional price concepts into a unified decision framework. STRATEGY OVERVIEW EagleEye does not force trades. It waits for technical alignment acro
Xalpha Scalps
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
Xalpha Scalps — Hybrid Algorithmic Trading for Gold, Crypto & High-Volatility Markets X-ALPHA SCALPS is a hybrid algorithmic trading Expert Advisor built for traders who operate in fast-moving, volatility-driven markets. Engineered specifically for XAUUSD, crypto pairs, indices, and high-momentum forex, it combines multiple proven trading methodologies into a single adaptive execution framework. STRATEGY OVERVIEW Rather than relying on a single signal type, X-ALPHA SCALPS dynamically
Quick Gold Scalper
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
Quick Gold Scalper — RSI-Based Scalping for Gold & Volatile Markets Quick Gold Scalper is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for short-term RSI and ATR-based trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and other volatile instruments. It identifies RSI recovery and rejection patterns on a selected signal timeframe, with optional EMA trend confirmation to filter entries. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA scans for high-probability scalping opportunities using: • RSI Recovery Patterns — Identifies oversold bou
Kyandoru Trader
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
KYANDORU   Kyandoru Trader — Advanced Multi-Symbol Automated Trading System Kyandoru is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for precision, adaptability, and risk-controlled execution across forex, gold, and crypto markets. Built for real-world volatility, Kyandoru combines market structure awareness, dynamic ATR-based entries, and institutional-grade order logic. STRATEGY OVERVIEW Kyandoru employs a multi-confluence decision engine that evaluates: • Market Structur
Quick Scalper Pro MT5
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
Quick Scalper Pro MT5 — Precision Intraday Scalping with Full Lifecycle Controls Quick Scalper Pro MT5 is a professional-grade intraday Expert Advisor built for traders who demand fast execution, disciplined risk management, and transparent trade logic. The system combines a multi-confirmation signal engine with centralized trade gating to ensure every entry is validated before execution. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA employs a confluence-based signal model using: • RSI recovery/rejection
X Alpha MT5 UI
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
X Alpha MT5 UI — Adaptive Scalping & Trend Trading System X Alpha MT5 UI is a hybrid algorithmic trading Expert Advisor built for traders who operate in fast-moving, volatility-driven markets. It dynamically evaluates trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure to deliver high-probability entries across forex pairs and precious metals. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA combines four analysis layers into a single execution framework: 1. TREND ANALYSIS — Dual EMA crossover system (Fast 21
LiquidationSphere
LP Imperium LLC
Experts
LiquidationSphereEA — Multi-Confluence Institutional Trading System LiquidationSphereEA is an advanced algorithmic trading framework that combines institutional-grade analysis tools into a single unified decision engine. It builds trading signals from the convergence of VWAP, Fibonacci retracements, Gann Square-of-9 geometry, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and volume flow analysis — requiring a minimum confluence score before any trade is considered. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA ev
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