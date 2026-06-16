Precision Scalper Pro UI

PS2PROFINAL is built for traders who want disciplined automation with strict risk rails. It combines trend and momentum conditions with practical execution controls to reduce overtrading and unstable entries.

The EA includes spread gating, position/lot caps, margin protection, and campaign-level lock logic. A built-in control panel allows quick operational actions (pause, resume, reset campaign, close basket) without editing code.

Best for users who prefer structured execution over high-frequency noise.

### Key Features

- Lifecycle state controls (Active/Cooldown/Locked)

- Basket-level drawdown and campaign target management

- Spread, margin, lot, and position gating