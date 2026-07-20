Chronos Algorithm

🔥 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: The current price is only $99 for the first 10 buyers! Once 10 copies are sold, the price will automatically increase to the regular price of $199. Grab your copy now before the price goes up!


Presets & Manual :   https://shorturl.at/0ypql

Myfxbook  https://shorturl.at/ukiO5


Chronos Algorithm V2.30 is not just another grid system—it is a sophisticated trading matrix engineered for the modern Gold market (XAUUSD). By utilizing multi-layered quantum algorithms, Chronos operates in the background, simulating market drops via its Virtual Basket Technology before deploying real capital.


In Version 2.00, we introduce the Chronos Matrix Synchronization, an advanced entry filter that scans the market's microscopic momentum at the M1 level. This ensures that recovery nodes (grid entries) are executed strictly during a "Phase Shift" (momentum reversal), significantly reducing drawdown during heavy mega-trends and market crashes.


🌟 Key Technologies:

Matrix Synchronization Filter: Bypasses "falling knives" and triggers entries only upon verifying a mathematical singularity in the price action.

Quantum Activation Node: Fully customizable threshold allowing traders to specify exactly when the Matrix Filter kicks in.

Harmonic Resonance Sequence: A dynamic activation mode based on the Golden Ratio. The algorithm mathematically calculates grid frequencies to engage the matrix filter, effectively hiding execution patterns from institutional tracking algorithms.

Apex Control Panel: Fully integrated dark-mode dashboard displaying live telemetry of the Matrix Synchronization, News Filters, and global Session protocols.

Virtual Basket Core: The EA trades in a parallel virtual dimension. It absorbs drawdowns in the matrix and only mirrors trades to your real account when mathematical advantages align.

Partial Recovery Engine: Intelligently trims the weakest links in the grid by pairing them with peak performers, ensuring rapid basket clearance without waiting for full reversals.

Time-Space Exit: An automated fail-safe protocol that forcefully liquidates stagnant operations after 18 hours, protecting your core capital from infinite drags.


⚙️ Optimization & Setup:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any (The Matrix operates strictly on an embedded M1 frequency, unaffected by chart timeframe)

Minimum Deposit: $10,000-30,000 per 0.01 Lot (or $100 on Cent Accounts)

Account Type: Hedging Account required (Raw/Zero Spread highly recommended for maximum execution speed).

VPS: A low-latency VPS is mandatory to maintain matrix stability.


🛡️ Core Settings (Hidden Parameters)

To protect our proprietary logic, you will find settings such as `Phase Shift Type-A` and `Singularity Override`. These represent different mathematical reversal thresholds.

We recommend setting the filter to Phase Shift Type-A and leaving the Activation Node at 2 for the optimal balance of massive profit frequency and surgical drawdown protection.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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