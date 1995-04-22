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Presets & Manual : https://shorturl.at/0ypql

Myfxbook : https://shorturl.at/ukiO5





Chronos Algorithm V2.30 is not just another grid system—it is a sophisticated trading matrix engineered for the modern Gold market (XAUUSD). By utilizing multi-layered quantum algorithms, Chronos operates in the background, simulating market drops via its Virtual Basket Technology before deploying real capital.





In Version 2.00, we introduce the Chronos Matrix Synchronization, an advanced entry filter that scans the market's microscopic momentum at the M1 level. This ensures that recovery nodes (grid entries) are executed strictly during a "Phase Shift" (momentum reversal), significantly reducing drawdown during heavy mega-trends and market crashes.





🌟 Key Technologies:

Matrix Synchronization Filter: Bypasses "falling knives" and triggers entries only upon verifying a mathematical singularity in the price action.

Quantum Activation Node: Fully customizable threshold allowing traders to specify exactly when the Matrix Filter kicks in.

Harmonic Resonance Sequence: A dynamic activation mode based on the Golden Ratio. The algorithm mathematically calculates grid frequencies to engage the matrix filter, effectively hiding execution patterns from institutional tracking algorithms.

Apex Control Panel: Fully integrated dark-mode dashboard displaying live telemetry of the Matrix Synchronization, News Filters, and global Session protocols.

Virtual Basket Core: The EA trades in a parallel virtual dimension. It absorbs drawdowns in the matrix and only mirrors trades to your real account when mathematical advantages align.

Partial Recovery Engine: Intelligently trims the weakest links in the grid by pairing them with peak performers, ensuring rapid basket clearance without waiting for full reversals.

Time-Space Exit: An automated fail-safe protocol that forcefully liquidates stagnant operations after 18 hours, protecting your core capital from infinite drags.





⚙️ Optimization & Setup:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any (The Matrix operates strictly on an embedded M1 frequency, unaffected by chart timeframe)

Minimum Deposit: $10,000-30,000 per 0.01 Lot (or $100 on Cent Accounts)

Account Type: Hedging Account required (Raw/Zero Spread highly recommended for maximum execution speed).

VPS: A low-latency VPS is mandatory to maintain matrix stability.





🛡️ Core Settings (Hidden Parameters)

To protect our proprietary logic, you will find settings such as `Phase Shift Type-A` and `Singularity Override`. These represent different mathematical reversal thresholds.

We recommend setting the filter to Phase Shift Type-A and leaving the Activation Node at 2 for the optimal balance of massive profit frequency and surgical drawdown protection.



