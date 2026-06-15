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PNL MANAGER PRO — Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set.

Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5:

Download: / PnL Manager / How to install the trial: / PnL Manager / file above. Download thefile above. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader. The trial is fully functional for 96 hours per demo account. To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):

MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.

Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them. The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above. Contact support : MQL5 || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

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FULL DESCRIPTION

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You take a trade. You set your stop loss. You set your target. And then comes the hard part — sitting there, watching it, deciding when to take some profit, when to move your stop to breakeven, when to let it run and when to get out.





Most traders don't lose because they pick the wrong trades. They lose because they manage the right trades badly — closing too early out of fear, holding too long out of greed, or forgetting to move their stop loss until it's too late.





PNL Manager Pro does all of that for you, automatically, the moment you open a trade.





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WHAT IT DOES

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OPENS A TRADE WITHOUT A STOP LOSS OR TARGET? IT SETS THEM FOR YOU.

The moment you place a manual trade, if it's missing a stop loss or take-profit, PNL Manager Pro fills them in based on your settings — a fixed distance, or a reward-to-risk ratio you choose (for example, risk $1 to make $2).





TAKES PROFIT IN STAGES — NOT ALL AT ONCE.

Instead of one single take-profit, your trade has up to four profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4). As price reaches each one, the EA closes a portion of your position automatically. You bank profit on the way up, while letting the rest of the trade keep working.





MOVES YOUR STOP TO BREAKEVEN — AUTOMATICALLY.

Once price reaches a profit level you choose, your stop loss moves to your entry price. From that point on, the trade cannot lose money. You choose exactly which level triggers this.





TRAILS THE REST OF THE TRADE.

After your final profit level is hit, the EA switches to trailing mode — following the price using either a volatility-based trail (ATR) or recent candle highs/lows. Your stop only ever moves in your favour, locking in more profit as the trade continues.





LET IT RUN — NO HARD CEILING.

If you'd rather not cap your profit at all, turn off the final take-profit and let the trailing stop alone decide when the trade ends. Profit can keep growing for as long as the trend continues.





WORKS ON GROUPS OF TRADES TOGETHER (BASKET MODE).

Open several positions on the same pair, in the same direction, around the same time? PNL Manager Pro can treat them as one group. When the group's first profit target is hit, ALL of those trades take partial profit and move to breakeven together — not just the one that happened to reach its own target first.





KEEPS YOUR RISK UNDER CONTROL.

Set a maximum percentage of your account you're willing to risk — per group of trades, and across your whole account. If a new trade would push you over that limit, PNL Manager Pro automatically trims it down to a safe size, so you never have more on the line than you decided was acceptable. (A stricter "reject" mode is also available, which closes the oversized trade entirely instead.)





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THE CONTROL PANEL

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Everything is controlled from a clean on-screen panel — no digging through input boxes.





OVERVIEW TAB

See every open trade at a glance: which profit levels have been hit, whether breakeven has moved, whether trailing is active, and your live profit/loss. See your total risk against your limit in real time.





SETTINGS TAB

Every setting can be adjusted live, with simple + and − buttons. Change a value and it applies to your next trade immediately — no need to remove and re-add the EA.





TWO LOOKS TO MATCH YOUR CHARTS

Switch between a Dark theme (black background, red highlights) and a Light theme (white background, blue highlights) with one click.





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WORKS ON ANY INSTRUMENT

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PNL Manager Pro automatically adjusts its distance calculations for the instrument you're trading — forex pairs, gold and silver, indices, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin all use sensible, correctly-scaled distances. A "150 pip" stop means something appropriate whether you're trading EURUSD or BTCUSD.





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WHO THIS IS FOR

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Traders who enter manually but want professional, consistent exit management

Traders who know they're too emotional about exits and want a system to remove that

Anyone running multiple positions on the same pair who wants them managed as a group

Traders who want a built-in safety net that stops position sizes from quietly growing too large





This EA does not find trades for you and does not predict market direction. It manages the trade after you've opened it — turning your entry into a fully managed position with no further input needed.





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WHAT'S INCLUDED

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Full user guide with setup walkthrough

Lifetime updates

Support via MQL5 messages





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