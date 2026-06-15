PnL Manager Pro

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PNL MANAGER PRO —  Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control
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Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set.


Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: / PnL Manager /  

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the  / PnL Manager /  file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 96 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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FULL DESCRIPTION
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You take a trade. You set your stop loss. You set your target. And then comes the hard part — sitting there, watching it, deciding when to take some profit, when to move your stop to breakeven, when to let it run and when to get out.

Most traders don't lose because they pick the wrong trades. They lose because they manage the right trades badly — closing too early out of fear, holding too long out of greed, or forgetting to move their stop loss until it's too late.

PNL Manager Pro does all of that for you, automatically, the moment you open a trade.

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WHAT IT DOES
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OPENS A TRADE WITHOUT A STOP LOSS OR TARGET? IT SETS THEM FOR YOU.
The moment you place a manual trade, if it's missing a stop loss or take-profit, PNL Manager Pro fills them in based on your settings — a fixed distance, or a reward-to-risk ratio you choose (for example, risk $1 to make $2).

TAKES PROFIT IN STAGES — NOT ALL AT ONCE.
Instead of one single take-profit, your trade has up to four profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4). As price reaches each one, the EA closes a portion of your position automatically. You bank profit on the way up, while letting the rest of the trade keep working.

MOVES YOUR STOP TO BREAKEVEN — AUTOMATICALLY.
Once price reaches a profit level you choose, your stop loss moves to your entry price. From that point on, the trade cannot lose money. You choose exactly which level triggers this.

TRAILS THE REST OF THE TRADE.
After your final profit level is hit, the EA switches to trailing mode — following the price using either a volatility-based trail (ATR) or recent candle highs/lows. Your stop only ever moves in your favour, locking in more profit as the trade continues.

LET IT RUN — NO HARD CEILING.
If you'd rather not cap your profit at all, turn off the final take-profit and let the trailing stop alone decide when the trade ends. Profit can keep growing for as long as the trend continues.

WORKS ON GROUPS OF TRADES TOGETHER (BASKET MODE).
Open several positions on the same pair, in the same direction, around the same time? PNL Manager Pro can treat them as one group. When the group's first profit target is hit, ALL of those trades take partial profit and move to breakeven together — not just the one that happened to reach its own target first.

KEEPS YOUR RISK UNDER CONTROL.
Set a maximum percentage of your account you're willing to risk — per group of trades, and across your whole account. If a new trade would push you over that limit, PNL Manager Pro automatically trims it down to a safe size, so you never have more on the line than you decided was acceptable. (A stricter "reject" mode is also available, which closes the oversized trade entirely instead.)

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THE CONTROL PANEL
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Everything is controlled from a clean on-screen panel — no digging through input boxes.

OVERVIEW TAB
See every open trade at a glance: which profit levels have been hit, whether breakeven has moved, whether trailing is active, and your live profit/loss. See your total risk against your limit in real time.

SETTINGS TAB
Every setting can be adjusted live, with simple + and − buttons. Change a value and it applies to your next trade immediately — no need to remove and re-add the EA.

TWO LOOKS TO MATCH YOUR CHARTS
Switch between a Dark theme (black background, red highlights) and a Light theme (white background, blue highlights) with one click.

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WORKS ON ANY INSTRUMENT
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PNL Manager Pro automatically adjusts its distance calculations for the instrument you're trading — forex pairs, gold and silver, indices, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin all use sensible, correctly-scaled distances. A "150 pip" stop means something appropriate whether you're trading EURUSD or BTCUSD.

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WHO THIS IS FOR
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Traders who enter manually but want professional, consistent exit management
Traders who know they're too emotional about exits and want a system to remove that
Anyone running multiple positions on the same pair who wants them managed as a group
Traders who want a built-in safety net that stops position sizes from quietly growing too large

This EA does not find trades for you and does not predict market direction. It manages the trade after you've opened it — turning your entry into a fully managed position with no further input needed.

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WHAT'S INCLUDED
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Full user guide with setup walkthrough
Lifetime updates
Support via MQL5 messages

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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
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5 (3)
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Timeless Charts
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
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Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Active Lines
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5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Trader Evolution
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5 (7)
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"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator Мгновенное профессиональное исполнение между TradingView и MetaTrader 5 Автоматизируйте свою торговую стратегию с помощью самого надежного моста связи между алертами TradingView и реальным исполнением в MT5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуются скорость, гибкость и безупречное управление рисками, этот советник (Expert Advisor) превращает любое сообщение с алертом в точный рыночный или лимитный ордер. ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА И СИЛЬНЫЕ СТОРОНЫ Универсальный д
Patrex pro
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5 (2)
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
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Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
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Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
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