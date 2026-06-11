VWAPro

Adaptive VWAP MFI Dashboard is a professional institutional-style VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive VWAP bands, MFI-based candle coloring, reversal signal detection, and a higher-timeframe moving average filter.

The indicator helps traders identify overextended price movements, potential reversal zones, and trend alignment while providing a compact real-time dashboard with VWAP distance, MFI status, MA filter information, and trading statistics directly on the chart.

Features:

  • Adaptive VWAP with deviation bands
  • MFI gradient candle coloring
  • Reversal signal detection
  • Higher-timeframe MA trend filter
  • VWAP distance monitoring
  • Real-time dashboard panel
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks

Designed for discretionary traders seeking institutional-grade market context and high-probability reversal opportunities.


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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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