BullsvsBears

Bulls&Bears[EA] Grid EA

Bulls&Bears[EA] is an advanced semi-automated Grid & Hedge Expert Advisor designed for experienced traders who want a flexible and highly configurable trading system for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The EA combines:

Smart Grid Management

Dynamic ATR-Based Distance Calculation

Risk-Based Money Management

News & Session Filters

Pending Order Execution Modes

Real-Time Dashboard

Built for larger timeframes and stable market conditions, Bulls&Bears[EA] focuses on adaptive trade management and flexible recovery logic.

Advanced Grid & Hedge System

Optional Grid / Hedge recovery system

ATR-based dynamic grid spacing

Adjustable lot multiplier and distance multiplier

Basket Take Profit management

Separate TP logic after maximum lot size is reached

Multiple Order Execution Modes

Market Orders

Buy/Sell Limit Orders

Buy/Sell Stop Orders

Smart Signal Engine

MA distance filtering

Configurable reversal logic

Professional Risk Management

Fixed lot or dynamic risk-based lot sizing

Maximum drawdown protection

Spread protection

Optional Stop Loss / Take Profit

Basket profit control

Time & Session Filters

Individual trading sessions for each weekday

Optional close-all trading times

Session visualization directly on chart

Economic News Filter

Automatic news blocking

High-impact event filtering

Adjustable pause before and after news releases

Real-Time Dashboard

Live trading status

Spread monitoring

Candle countdown timer

Performance overview

Main FeaturesRecommended Usage

Bulls&Bears[EA] is recommended for:

Experienced traders

Larger timeframes

Stable broker environments

VPS operation

Accounts with sufficient margin

The EA is especially suitable for traders looking for:

Adaptive grid systems

Recovery-based trade management

Advanced filtering systems

Semi-automated portfolio management

Important Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor may use:

Grid strategies

Hedge strategies

Progressive lot sizing

These techniques can significantly increase trading risk.

Using insufficient capital or improper settings may lead to substantial drawdowns or complete loss of account balance.

Always:

Test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester

Use a demo account first

Apply proper risk management

Monitor the EA regularly

Recommended Broker Conditions

For best performance:

Low spread broker

Fast execution

Stable VPS connection

Hedging-enabled account

Low slippage environment

Fully Customizable

The EA provides extensive configuration options, including:

Risk settings

Grid behavior

Trading sessions

Signal filters

Pending order logic

Dashboard appearance

Designed for traders who want full control over their trading environment.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading leveraged products involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.