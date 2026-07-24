BullsvsBears


Bulls&Bears[EA] Grid EA

Bulls&Bears[EA] is an advanced semi-automated Grid & Hedge Expert Advisor designed for experienced traders who want a flexible and highly configurable trading system for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The EA combines:

  • Smart Grid Management
  • Dynamic ATR-Based Distance Calculation
  • Risk-Based Money Management
  • News & Session Filters
  • Pending Order Execution Modes
  • Real-Time Dashboard 

Built for larger timeframes and stable market conditions, Bulls&Bears[EA] focuses on adaptive trade management and flexible recovery logic.

Main Features

Advanced Grid & Hedge System

  • Optional Grid / Hedge recovery system
  • ATR-based dynamic grid spacing
  • Adjustable lot multiplier and distance multiplier
  • Basket Take Profit management
  • Separate TP logic after maximum lot size is reached

Multiple Order Execution Modes

  • Market Orders
  • Buy/Sell Limit Orders
  • Buy/Sell Stop Orders

Smart Signal Engine

  • MA distance filtering
  • Configurable reversal logic

Professional Risk Management

  • Fixed lot or dynamic risk-based lot sizing
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Spread protection
  • Optional Stop Loss / Take Profit
  • Basket profit control

Time & Session Filters

  • Individual trading sessions for each weekday
  • Optional close-all trading times
  • Session visualization directly on chart

Economic News Filter

  • Automatic news blocking
  • High-impact event filtering
  • Adjustable pause before and after news releases

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live trading status
  • Spread monitoring
  • Candle countdown timer
  • Performance overview
    Recommended Usage

    Bulls&Bears[EA] is recommended for:

    • Experienced traders
    • Larger timeframes
    • Stable broker environments
    • VPS operation
    • Accounts with sufficient margin

    The EA is especially suitable for traders looking for:

    • Adaptive grid systems
    • Recovery-based trade management
    • Advanced filtering systems
    • Semi-automated portfolio management
    Important Risk Warning

    This Expert Advisor may use:

    • Grid strategies
    • Hedge strategies
    • Progressive lot sizing

    These techniques can significantly increase trading risk.

    Using insufficient capital or improper settings may lead to substantial drawdowns or complete loss of account balance.

    Always:

    • Test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester
    • Use a demo account first
    • Apply proper risk management
    • Monitor the EA regularly
    Recommended Broker Conditions

    For best performance:

    • Low spread broker
    • Fast execution
    • Stable VPS connection
    • Hedging-enabled account
    • Low slippage environment
    Fully Customizable

    The EA provides extensive configuration options, including:

    • Risk settings
    • Grid behavior
    • Trading sessions
    • Signal filters
    • Pending order logic
    • Dashboard appearance

    Designed for traders who want full control over their trading environment.

    Disclaimer

    Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    Trading leveraged products involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


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