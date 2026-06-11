VWAPro

Adaptive VWAP MFI Dashboard is a professional institutional-style VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive VWAP bands, MFI-based candle coloring, reversal signal detection, and a higher-timeframe moving average filter.

The indicator helps traders identify overextended price movements, potential reversal zones, and trend alignment while providing a compact real-time dashboard with VWAP distance, MFI status, MA filter information, and trading statistics directly on the chart.

Features:

  • Adaptive VWAP with deviation bands
  • MFI gradient candle coloring
  • Reversal signal detection
  • Higher-timeframe MA trend filter
  • VWAP distance monitoring
  • Real-time dashboard panel
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks

Designed for discretionary traders seeking institutional-grade market context and high-probability reversal opportunities.


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