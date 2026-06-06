Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager OTE Trade Copier MT5 Copy trades locally between MT5 terminals and across MT4/MT5 platforms on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with advanced risk controls. 📖 IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation https://otetraders.online/ote_trader_copier_manual

Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT5

Supports MT5 to MT5 trade copying

Supports MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 when used with the MT4 version

Designed for prop firm and funded account traders

Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown protection

Soft stop and hard stop account protection

Fixed lot, mirror lot, equity ratio, and balance ratio

Symbol mapping for brokers with different symbol names

Modern dashboard for real-time monitoring

Built for Prop Firm Traders One rule violation can cost a funded account. OTE Trade Copier MT5 helps traders control risk across multiple accounts with daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, profit target, soft stop, and hard stop protection.

Supported Copying Combinations

MT5 to MT5

MT5 to MT4

MT4 to MT5

MT4 to MT4

For cross-platform copying, use this MT5 version together with the MT4 version.

Perfect For

Prop firm traders

Funded challenge accounts

Signal providers

Account managers

Portfolio traders

Multi-account traders

Traders managing both MT4 and MT5 accounts

Main Features

Trade Copying

Master and Copier mode

Local copying on the same computer or VPS

Copy existing trades or only new trades

Copy market orders and pending orders when enabled

Copy selected symbols

Copy selected magic numbers

Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit

Works through shared local files without external servers

Advanced Lot Management

Fixed lot

Mirror master lot

Equity ratio lot sizing

Balance ratio lot sizing

Minimum and maximum copied lot control

Symbol Matching

Automatic prefix and suffix detection

Manual symbol mapping

Useful for brokers with different symbol names

Example:

XAUUSD → GOLD

US30 → DJ30

NAS100 → USTEC

Prop Firm Style Controls

Daily Drawdown Protection — pause copying or close trades when daily limits are reached.

— pause copying or close trades when daily limits are reached. Maximum Drawdown Protection — protect accounts from total drawdown violations.

— protect accounts from total drawdown violations. Soft Stop — stop new copying while managing existing trades.

— stop new copying while managing existing trades. Hard Stop — close trades and stop copying when critical limits are reached.

— close trades and stop copying when critical limits are reached. Daily Profit Target — stop trading after reaching daily goal.

— stop trading after reaching daily goal. Total Profit Target — stop trading after reaching overall target.

— stop trading after reaching overall target. Equity or Balance Mode — choose how protection is calculated.

— choose how protection is calculated. Hidden Safety Buffer — helps act before the exact limit is breached.

Professional Dashboard Monitor mode, connection status, balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, copied symbol, lot size, and risk status directly on the chart.

Execution Controls

Spread filter

Slippage control

Trade retry system

Maximum copied trades limit

Buy-only or Sell-only mode

Copy losing trades only

Copy profitable trades only

Optional pending order copying

Hidden copy comment option

Copy schedule by time and trading days

Price freshness protection

Input Guide

Input Section Explanation Common Settings Set the mode, copy path, channel name, sync speed, connection timeout, and dashboard subtitle. Master and Copier must use the same CopyPath and ChannelName. Dashboard Settings Controls dashboard visibility, position, and colors. Master Only Choose whether to publish market trades, pending orders, selected symbols, or selected magic numbers. Copier Only Choose what trades to copy and whether to filter by symbol, magic number, profit, loss, or trade direction. Lot Settings Choose fixed lot, mirror master lot, equity ratio, or balance ratio. Set minimum and maximum copied lot sizes. SL/TP Settings Choose whether to copy the master Stop Loss and Take Profit or use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values. Symbol Matching Auto-detect prefixes and suffixes, or map symbols manually when brokers use different names. Execution Settings Controls magic number, hidden comments, slippage, spread limit, maximum copied trades, retries, and price freshness. Schedule Settings Set when copying is allowed by time, day, or master drawdown level. You can also close trades before market close. Prop Firm Mode Enables equity or balance based protection for daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, hard stop, soft stop, daily profit target, and total profit target.

MT4 Version Available

Need the MT4 version for MT5 to MT4 or MT4 to MT5 copying? The MT4 version is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180103