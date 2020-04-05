EARLY ACCESS OVERVIEW — LIMITED TIME Usagi Gold EngineX is currently available at $129 USD during the Early Access phase, before the official price takes effect. This offer ends as soon as one of the following conditions is met — whichever comes first: • 30 days from the launch date, or • 50 downloads have been reached Once the Early Access window closes, the price will automatically increase to the official price of $299 USD. Early access is limited and won’t last long — secure your copy today at $129 before the price rises to $299. 💬 After purchase: Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run. 📢 Official MQL5 Community Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/usagigoldenginex Follow the channel for updates, setup guides, backtest reports, release notes, and future improvements to Usagi Gold EngineX.

OVERVIEW

Usagi Gold EngineX runs four independent engines in a single file — E1A, E1B, E2 and E3 — operating simultaneously. You can enable one or several engines at the same time. Each engine carries its own magic number and manages its own positions; engines do not interfere with one another.

The Inputs tab gives you control over risk management, lot sizing, session filters, news filters, panel display, and individual engine ON/OFF switches.

Trading frequency: EngineX does not open trades on a fixed schedule. Each engine only engages when its own market conditions are met. Some sessions may pass with no entry at all — this is expected behavior, not a malfunction.

ENGINE OVERVIEW

E1A — Gold Candle Grid

Uses price action and candlestick structure with trend filters, multi-timeframe alignment, and momentum confirmation. Built for conditions where gold transitions from range to directional movement. If price moves against the position, a fixed-step grid may add the next leg — capped at 15 positions. No Martingale — lot size per leg remains fixed. Exits include basket profit and break-even logic.

E1B — Gold Candle Single

A price-action framework similar to E1A, but limited to one position at a time — no grid involved. Entry, take profit, and stop loss are fully defined before the order is placed. Ideal for traders who prefer managing single trades without basket exposure.

E2 — Gold Break

A breakout engine that places pending orders when momentum and structure suggest a potential fast move. No grid is applied. Trend filters confirm entries; recovery logic adjusts lot size within defined limits after a stop loss. Partial close and trailing stop rules manage open positions.

E3 — Gold Structure

Built around market structure and key price zones. Waits for structure confirmation before entering — more conservative than E1A. Basket management includes BE+ and BE− exit levels. Recovery uses a fixed-step grid capped at 13 positions.

Running Multiple Engines

Engines operate on separate magic numbers and do not block each other's orders.

Account-wide risk controls — cut-loss, drawdown pause, margin protection, manual pause — apply across all engines when enabled.

SETUP

Attach the EA to XAUUSD, M15 timeframe and enable Algo Trading. M15 is recommended; M30 and H1 are also supported.

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

USER-ADJUSTABLE INPUTS

01 — General & Lot Sizing

Parameter Description Bot_AutoTrade_Enable ON = open and manage trades; OFF = manage open positions only Manage_Manual_Orders Include manual orders (magic 0) in basket management Spread_Max_Pips Maximum spread for new entries (0 = disabled) Lot_Style Fixed lot or auto-balance by account size Fixed_Lot Lot size when Fixed mode is selected Max_Lot_PerOrder Maximum lot per single order Lot_UseEquity Auto lot based on equity (OFF = balance) Lot_AutoStepUsd USD step per lot increment in Auto mode

02 — Engine On / Off

Parameter Description E1_Enable Engine 1A — Gold Candle Grid E1B_Enable Engine 1B — Gold Candle Single E2_Enable Engine 2 — Gold Break E3_Enable Engine 3 — Gold Structure

03 — Account Risk & Cut-Loss

Parameter Description Account_CutLoss_Pct Close all positions at drawdown % (0 = off) Account_CutLoss_Money Close all at floating loss in USD (0 = off) PauseEntries_DD_Pct Pause new entries at drawdown % (0 = off) PushAlert_DD_StopTrading_Pct Stop new entries and alert at drawdown % (0 = off) Margin_Check_Enable Check free margin before placing new orders Margin_UsePct Maximum % of free margin per new order Margin_Close_Enable Close all when margin level is too low Margin_CloseLevel Minimum margin level %

04 — Time, Session, Cooldown & Re-entry

Parameter Description TradeTimeFilter_Enable Restrict new entries to defined session hours Trade_MonThu_StartHour / EndHour Monday–Thursday session (server time) Trade_Fri_StartHour / EndHour Friday session (server time) NewsFilter_Enable Pause new entries around news events NewsFilter_PauseBefore_Min Minutes before news NewsFilter_PauseAfter_Min Minutes after news NewsFilter_HighOnly ON = HIGH impact only; OFF = HIGH + MEDIUM Cooldown_AfterTP_Min Cooldown after take profit (minutes) Cooldown_AfterSL_Min Cooldown after stop loss (minutes) Pending_Friday_Delete_Enable Delete L1 pending orders at the Friday cutoff Pending_Friday_DeleteHour / Minute Friday cutoff time (server time)

05 — Alerts, Panel & Chart Lines

Parameter Description Order_Alert_Enable Terminal alert on new order Panel_Enable On-chart info panel News_Panel_Enable Built-in panel: news calendar, engine status, account stats ChartLines_Enable Show TP, BE and grid lines on the chart ChartLine_TP_Enable / Color Take profit line ChartLine_BE_Enable / Color Break-even / VWAP line ChartLine_Grid_Enable / Color Grid level lines ChartLine_BEMinus_Enable / Color BE− exit line

06 — News Calendar

Parameter Description nc_start_time Past time window for displaying news nc_end_time Future time window for displaying news nc_range_time News time filter range nc_CurrencyOverride Currency filter override (blank = automatic) nc_HighImpactOnly Show HIGH impact events only on startup nc_DownloadInLive Download news data in live mode

ON-CHART PANEL

The EA includes a canvas-based panel that you can drag and collapse to its title bar.

News Calendar — on-chart economic events with HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW color coding, actual vs. forecast per row, click for full details

— on-chart economic events with HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW color coding, actual vs. forecast per row, click for full details Theme — dark and light modes, no EA restart required

— dark and light modes, no EA restart required Three views — engine status · news calendar · account stats (daily and monthly P&L)

CONFIGURATION MODES (BACKTEST REFERENCE)

Mode E1A E1B E2 E3 EngineX (all 4) ON ON ON ON E1A + E1B + E2 Combo ON ON ON OFF E1A + E1B Combo ON ON OFF OFF Engine 1B Only OFF ON OFF OFF

REQUIREMENTS

Item Specification Broker ECN/RAW with Gold support · Recommended: IC Markets, VT Markets Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M15 (recommended) · M30 and H1 also supported Leverage Minimum 1:100 · Recommended 1:500 Account Type Hedging VPS Required for uninterrupted 24/5 operation Backtest Data IC Markets (ICMarketsSC-MT5), 99% tick quality

SUGGESTED CAPITAL BY ENGINE COUNT

Configuration Suggested Capital Full EngineX (4 engines) $5,000 3-engine combo $3,000 2-engine combo $2,000 Single engine $500 – $1,000

All figures are based on live and backtest results using Auto Lot Sizing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Grid engines (E1A, E3) may experience floating drawdown before basket recovery. Use lot sizes and equity protection settings appropriate for your account.

Test on a demo account before live trading. You are responsible for your own trading decisions.