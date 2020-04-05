Usagi Gold EngineX
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.6
- Activations: 10
EARLY ACCESS OVERVIEW — LIMITED TIME
Usagi Gold EngineX is currently available at $129 USD during the Early Access phase, before the official price takes effect.
This offer ends as soon as one of the following conditions is met — whichever comes first:
• 30 days from the launch date, or
• 50 downloads have been reached
Once the Early Access window closes, the price will automatically increase to the official price of $299 USD.
Early access is limited and won’t last long — secure your copy today at $129 before the price rises to $299.
💬 After purchase:
Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.
📢 Official MQL5 Community Channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/usagigoldenginex
Follow the channel for updates, setup guides, backtest reports, release notes, and future improvements to Usagi Gold EngineX.
OVERVIEW
Usagi Gold EngineX runs four independent engines in a single file — E1A, E1B, E2 and E3 — operating simultaneously. You can enable one or several engines at the same time. Each engine carries its own magic number and manages its own positions; engines do not interfere with one another.
The Inputs tab gives you control over risk management, lot sizing, session filters, news filters, panel display, and individual engine ON/OFF switches.
Trading frequency: EngineX does not open trades on a fixed schedule. Each engine only engages when its own market conditions are met. Some sessions may pass with no entry at all — this is expected behavior, not a malfunction.
ENGINE OVERVIEW
E1A — Gold Candle Grid
Uses price action and candlestick structure with trend filters, multi-timeframe alignment, and momentum confirmation. Built for conditions where gold transitions from range to directional movement. If price moves against the position, a fixed-step grid may add the next leg — capped at 15 positions. No Martingale — lot size per leg remains fixed. Exits include basket profit and break-even logic.
E1B — Gold Candle Single
A price-action framework similar to E1A, but limited to one position at a time — no grid involved. Entry, take profit, and stop loss are fully defined before the order is placed. Ideal for traders who prefer managing single trades without basket exposure.
E2 — Gold Break
A breakout engine that places pending orders when momentum and structure suggest a potential fast move. No grid is applied. Trend filters confirm entries; recovery logic adjusts lot size within defined limits after a stop loss. Partial close and trailing stop rules manage open positions.
E3 — Gold Structure
Built around market structure and key price zones. Waits for structure confirmation before entering — more conservative than E1A. Basket management includes BE+ and BE− exit levels. Recovery uses a fixed-step grid capped at 13 positions.
Running Multiple Engines
- Engines operate on separate magic numbers and do not block each other's orders.
- Account-wide risk controls — cut-loss, drawdown pause, margin protection, manual pause — apply across all engines when enabled.
SETUP
Attach the EA to XAUUSD, M15 timeframe and enable Algo Trading. M15 is recommended; M30 and H1 are also supported.
Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.
USER-ADJUSTABLE INPUTS
01 — General & Lot Sizing
|Parameter
|Description
|Bot_AutoTrade_Enable
|ON = open and manage trades; OFF = manage open positions only
|Manage_Manual_Orders
|Include manual orders (magic 0) in basket management
|Spread_Max_Pips
|Maximum spread for new entries (0 = disabled)
|Lot_Style
|Fixed lot or auto-balance by account size
|Fixed_Lot
|Lot size when Fixed mode is selected
|Max_Lot_PerOrder
|Maximum lot per single order
|Lot_UseEquity
|Auto lot based on equity (OFF = balance)
|Lot_AutoStepUsd
|USD step per lot increment in Auto mode
02 — Engine On / Off
|Parameter
|Description
|E1_Enable
|Engine 1A — Gold Candle Grid
|E1B_Enable
|Engine 1B — Gold Candle Single
|E2_Enable
|Engine 2 — Gold Break
|E3_Enable
|Engine 3 — Gold Structure
03 — Account Risk & Cut-Loss
|Parameter
|Description
|Account_CutLoss_Pct
|Close all positions at drawdown % (0 = off)
|Account_CutLoss_Money
|Close all at floating loss in USD (0 = off)
|PauseEntries_DD_Pct
|Pause new entries at drawdown % (0 = off)
|PushAlert_DD_StopTrading_Pct
|Stop new entries and alert at drawdown % (0 = off)
|Margin_Check_Enable
|Check free margin before placing new orders
|Margin_UsePct
|Maximum % of free margin per new order
|Margin_Close_Enable
|Close all when margin level is too low
|Margin_CloseLevel
|Minimum margin level %
04 — Time, Session, Cooldown & Re-entry
|Parameter
|Description
|TradeTimeFilter_Enable
|Restrict new entries to defined session hours
|Trade_MonThu_StartHour / EndHour
|Monday–Thursday session (server time)
|Trade_Fri_StartHour / EndHour
|Friday session (server time)
|NewsFilter_Enable
|Pause new entries around news events
|NewsFilter_PauseBefore_Min
|Minutes before news
|NewsFilter_PauseAfter_Min
|Minutes after news
|NewsFilter_HighOnly
|ON = HIGH impact only; OFF = HIGH + MEDIUM
|Cooldown_AfterTP_Min
|Cooldown after take profit (minutes)
|Cooldown_AfterSL_Min
|Cooldown after stop loss (minutes)
|Pending_Friday_Delete_Enable
|Delete L1 pending orders at the Friday cutoff
|Pending_Friday_DeleteHour / Minute
|Friday cutoff time (server time)
05 — Alerts, Panel & Chart Lines
|Parameter
|Description
|Order_Alert_Enable
|Terminal alert on new order
|Panel_Enable
|On-chart info panel
|News_Panel_Enable
|Built-in panel: news calendar, engine status, account stats
|ChartLines_Enable
|Show TP, BE and grid lines on the chart
|ChartLine_TP_Enable / Color
|Take profit line
|ChartLine_BE_Enable / Color
|Break-even / VWAP line
|ChartLine_Grid_Enable / Color
|Grid level lines
|ChartLine_BEMinus_Enable / Color
|BE− exit line
06 — News Calendar
|Parameter
|Description
|nc_start_time
|Past time window for displaying news
|nc_end_time
|Future time window for displaying news
|nc_range_time
|News time filter range
|nc_CurrencyOverride
|Currency filter override (blank = automatic)
|nc_HighImpactOnly
|Show HIGH impact events only on startup
|nc_DownloadInLive
|Download news data in live mode
ON-CHART PANEL
The EA includes a canvas-based panel that you can drag and collapse to its title bar.
- News Calendar — on-chart economic events with HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW color coding, actual vs. forecast per row, click for full details
- Theme — dark and light modes, no EA restart required
- Three views — engine status · news calendar · account stats (daily and monthly P&L)
CONFIGURATION MODES (BACKTEST REFERENCE)
|Mode
|E1A
|E1B
|E2
|E3
|EngineX (all 4)
|ON
|ON
|ON
|ON
|E1A + E1B + E2 Combo
|ON
|ON
|ON
|OFF
|E1A + E1B Combo
|ON
|ON
|OFF
|OFF
|Engine 1B Only
|OFF
|ON
|OFF
|OFF
REQUIREMENTS
|Item
|Specification
|Broker
|ECN/RAW with Gold support · Recommended: IC Markets, VT Markets
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15 (recommended) · M30 and H1 also supported
|Leverage
|Minimum 1:100 · Recommended 1:500
|Account Type
|Hedging
|VPS
|Required for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
|Backtest Data
|IC Markets (ICMarketsSC-MT5), 99% tick quality
SUGGESTED CAPITAL BY ENGINE COUNT
|Configuration
|Suggested Capital
|Full EngineX (4 engines)
|$5,000
|3-engine combo
|$3,000
|2-engine combo
|$2,000
|Single engine
|$500 – $1,000
All figures are based on live and backtest results using Auto Lot Sizing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
DISCLAIMER
Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
Grid engines (E1A, E3) may experience floating drawdown before basket recovery. Use lot sizes and equity protection settings appropriate for your account.
Test on a demo account before live trading. You are responsible for your own trading decisions.