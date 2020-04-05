Usagi Gold EngineX

EARLY ACCESS OVERVIEW — LIMITED TIME

Usagi Gold EngineX is currently available at $129 USD during the Early Access phase, before the official price takes effect.

This offer ends as soon as one of the following conditions is met — whichever comes first:

• 30 days from the launch date, or

• 50 downloads have been reached

Once the Early Access window closes, the price will automatically increase to the official price of $299 USD.

Early access is limited and won’t last long — secure your copy today at $129 before the price rises to $299.

💬 After purchase:

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

📢 Official MQL5 Community Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/usagigoldenginex

Follow the channel for updates, setup guides, backtest reports, release notes, and future improvements to Usagi Gold EngineX.

OVERVIEW

Usagi Gold EngineX runs four independent engines in a single file — E1A, E1B, E2 and E3 — operating simultaneously. You can enable one or several engines at the same time. Each engine carries its own magic number and manages its own positions; engines do not interfere with one another.

The Inputs tab gives you control over risk management, lot sizing, session filters, news filters, panel display, and individual engine ON/OFF switches.

Trading frequency: EngineX does not open trades on a fixed schedule. Each engine only engages when its own market conditions are met. Some sessions may pass with no entry at all — this is expected behavior, not a malfunction.

ENGINE OVERVIEW

E1A — Gold Candle Grid

Uses price action and candlestick structure with trend filters, multi-timeframe alignment, and momentum confirmation. Built for conditions where gold transitions from range to directional movement. If price moves against the position, a fixed-step grid may add the next leg — capped at 15 positions. No Martingale — lot size per leg remains fixed. Exits include basket profit and break-even logic.

E1B — Gold Candle Single

A price-action framework similar to E1A, but limited to one position at a time — no grid involved. Entry, take profit, and stop loss are fully defined before the order is placed. Ideal for traders who prefer managing single trades without basket exposure.

E2 — Gold Break

A breakout engine that places pending orders when momentum and structure suggest a potential fast move. No grid is applied. Trend filters confirm entries; recovery logic adjusts lot size within defined limits after a stop loss. Partial close and trailing stop rules manage open positions.

E3 — Gold Structure

Built around market structure and key price zones. Waits for structure confirmation before entering — more conservative than E1A. Basket management includes BE+ and BE− exit levels. Recovery uses a fixed-step grid capped at 13 positions.

Running Multiple Engines

  • Engines operate on separate magic numbers and do not block each other's orders.
  • Account-wide risk controls — cut-loss, drawdown pause, margin protection, manual pause — apply across all engines when enabled.

SETUP

Attach the EA to XAUUSD, M15 timeframe and enable Algo Trading. M15 is recommended; M30 and H1 are also supported.

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

USER-ADJUSTABLE INPUTS

01 — General & Lot Sizing

Parameter Description
Bot_AutoTrade_Enable ON = open and manage trades; OFF = manage open positions only
Manage_Manual_Orders Include manual orders (magic 0) in basket management
Spread_Max_Pips Maximum spread for new entries (0 = disabled)
Lot_Style Fixed lot or auto-balance by account size
Fixed_Lot Lot size when Fixed mode is selected
Max_Lot_PerOrder Maximum lot per single order
Lot_UseEquity Auto lot based on equity (OFF = balance)
Lot_AutoStepUsd USD step per lot increment in Auto mode

02 — Engine On / Off

Parameter Description
E1_Enable Engine 1A — Gold Candle Grid
E1B_Enable Engine 1B — Gold Candle Single
E2_Enable Engine 2 — Gold Break
E3_Enable Engine 3 — Gold Structure

03 — Account Risk & Cut-Loss

Parameter Description
Account_CutLoss_Pct Close all positions at drawdown % (0 = off)
Account_CutLoss_Money Close all at floating loss in USD (0 = off)
PauseEntries_DD_Pct Pause new entries at drawdown % (0 = off)
PushAlert_DD_StopTrading_Pct Stop new entries and alert at drawdown % (0 = off)
Margin_Check_Enable Check free margin before placing new orders
Margin_UsePct Maximum % of free margin per new order
Margin_Close_Enable Close all when margin level is too low
Margin_CloseLevel Minimum margin level %

04 — Time, Session, Cooldown & Re-entry

Parameter Description
TradeTimeFilter_Enable Restrict new entries to defined session hours
Trade_MonThu_StartHour / EndHour Monday–Thursday session (server time)
Trade_Fri_StartHour / EndHour Friday session (server time)
NewsFilter_Enable Pause new entries around news events
NewsFilter_PauseBefore_Min Minutes before news
NewsFilter_PauseAfter_Min Minutes after news
NewsFilter_HighOnly ON = HIGH impact only; OFF = HIGH + MEDIUM
Cooldown_AfterTP_Min Cooldown after take profit (minutes)
Cooldown_AfterSL_Min Cooldown after stop loss (minutes)
Pending_Friday_Delete_Enable Delete L1 pending orders at the Friday cutoff
Pending_Friday_DeleteHour / Minute Friday cutoff time (server time)

05 — Alerts, Panel & Chart Lines

Parameter Description
Order_Alert_Enable Terminal alert on new order
Panel_Enable On-chart info panel
News_Panel_Enable Built-in panel: news calendar, engine status, account stats
ChartLines_Enable Show TP, BE and grid lines on the chart
ChartLine_TP_Enable / Color Take profit line
ChartLine_BE_Enable / Color Break-even / VWAP line
ChartLine_Grid_Enable / Color Grid level lines
ChartLine_BEMinus_Enable / Color BE− exit line

06 — News Calendar

Parameter Description
nc_start_time Past time window for displaying news
nc_end_time Future time window for displaying news
nc_range_time News time filter range
nc_CurrencyOverride Currency filter override (blank = automatic)
nc_HighImpactOnly Show HIGH impact events only on startup
nc_DownloadInLive Download news data in live mode

ON-CHART PANEL

The EA includes a canvas-based panel that you can drag and collapse to its title bar.

  • News Calendar — on-chart economic events with HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW color coding, actual vs. forecast per row, click for full details
  • Theme — dark and light modes, no EA restart required
  • Three views — engine status · news calendar · account stats (daily and monthly P&L)

CONFIGURATION MODES (BACKTEST REFERENCE)

Mode E1A E1B E2 E3
EngineX (all 4) ON ON ON ON
E1A + E1B + E2 Combo ON ON ON OFF
E1A + E1B Combo ON ON OFF OFF
Engine 1B Only OFF ON OFF OFF

REQUIREMENTS

Item Specification
Broker ECN/RAW with Gold support · Recommended: IC Markets, VT Markets
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 (recommended) · M30 and H1 also supported
Leverage Minimum 1:100 · Recommended 1:500
Account Type Hedging
VPS Required for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Backtest Data IC Markets (ICMarketsSC-MT5), 99% tick quality

SUGGESTED CAPITAL BY ENGINE COUNT

Configuration Suggested Capital
Full EngineX (4 engines) $5,000
3-engine combo $3,000
2-engine combo $2,000
Single engine $500 – $1,000

All figures are based on live and backtest results using Auto Lot Sizing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Grid engines (E1A, E3) may experience floating drawdown before basket recovery. Use lot sizes and equity protection settings appropriate for your account.

Test on a demo account before live trading. You are responsible for your own trading decisions.

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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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