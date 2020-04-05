Usagi Gold EngineX

EARLY ACCESS OVERVIEW — LIMITED TIME

Usagi Gold EngineX is currently available at $129 USD during the Early Access phase, before the official price takes effect.

This offer ends as soon as one of the following conditions is met — whichever comes first:

• 30 days from the launch date, or

• 50 downloads have been reached

Once the Early Access window closes, the price will automatically increase to the official price of $299 USD.

Early access is limited and won’t last long — secure your copy today at $129 before the price rises to $299.

💬 After purchase:

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

📢 Official MQL5 Community Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/usagigoldenginex

Follow the channel for updates, setup guides, backtest reports, release notes, and future improvements to Usagi Gold EngineX.

OVERVIEW

Usagi Gold EngineX runs four independent engines in a single file — E1A, E1B, E2 and E3 — operating simultaneously. You can enable one or several engines at the same time. Each engine carries its own magic number and manages its own positions; engines do not interfere with one another.

The Inputs tab gives you control over risk management, lot sizing, session filters, news filters, panel display, and individual engine ON/OFF switches.

Trading frequency: EngineX does not open trades on a fixed schedule. Each engine only engages when its own market conditions are met. Some sessions may pass with no entry at all — this is expected behavior, not a malfunction.

ENGINE OVERVIEW

E1A — Gold Candle Grid

Uses price action and candlestick structure with trend filters, multi-timeframe alignment, and momentum confirmation. Built for conditions where gold transitions from range to directional movement. If price moves against the position, a fixed-step grid may add the next leg — capped at 15 positions. No Martingale — lot size per leg remains fixed. Exits include basket profit and break-even logic.

E1B — Gold Candle Single

A price-action framework similar to E1A, but limited to one position at a time — no grid involved. Entry, take profit, and stop loss are fully defined before the order is placed. Ideal for traders who prefer managing single trades without basket exposure.

E2 — Gold Break

A breakout engine that places pending orders when momentum and structure suggest a potential fast move. No grid is applied. Trend filters confirm entries; recovery logic adjusts lot size within defined limits after a stop loss. Partial close and trailing stop rules manage open positions.

E3 — Gold Structure

Built around market structure and key price zones. Waits for structure confirmation before entering — more conservative than E1A. Basket management includes BE+ and BE− exit levels. Recovery uses a fixed-step grid capped at 13 positions.

Running Multiple Engines

  • Engines operate on separate magic numbers and do not block each other's orders.
  • Account-wide risk controls — cut-loss, drawdown pause, margin protection, manual pause — apply across all engines when enabled.

SETUP

Attach the EA to XAUUSD, M15 timeframe and enable Algo Trading. M15 is recommended; M30 and H1 are also supported.

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

USER-ADJUSTABLE INPUTS

01 — General & Lot Sizing

Parameter Description
Bot_AutoTrade_Enable ON = open and manage trades; OFF = manage open positions only
Manage_Manual_Orders Include manual orders (magic 0) in basket management
Spread_Max_Pips Maximum spread for new entries (0 = disabled)
Lot_Style Fixed lot or auto-balance by account size
Fixed_Lot Lot size when Fixed mode is selected
Max_Lot_PerOrder Maximum lot per single order
Lot_UseEquity Auto lot based on equity (OFF = balance)
Lot_AutoStepUsd USD step per lot increment in Auto mode

02 — Engine On / Off

Parameter Description
E1_Enable Engine 1A — Gold Candle Grid
E1B_Enable Engine 1B — Gold Candle Single
E2_Enable Engine 2 — Gold Break
E3_Enable Engine 3 — Gold Structure

03 — Account Risk & Cut-Loss

Parameter Description
Account_CutLoss_Pct Close all positions at drawdown % (0 = off)
Account_CutLoss_Money Close all at floating loss in USD (0 = off)
PauseEntries_DD_Pct Pause new entries at drawdown % (0 = off)
PushAlert_DD_StopTrading_Pct Stop new entries and alert at drawdown % (0 = off)
Margin_Check_Enable Check free margin before placing new orders
Margin_UsePct Maximum % of free margin per new order
Margin_Close_Enable Close all when margin level is too low
Margin_CloseLevel Minimum margin level %

04 — Time, Session, Cooldown & Re-entry

Parameter Description
TradeTimeFilter_Enable Restrict new entries to defined session hours
Trade_MonThu_StartHour / EndHour Monday–Thursday session (server time)
Trade_Fri_StartHour / EndHour Friday session (server time)
NewsFilter_Enable Pause new entries around news events
NewsFilter_PauseBefore_Min Minutes before news
NewsFilter_PauseAfter_Min Minutes after news
NewsFilter_HighOnly ON = HIGH impact only; OFF = HIGH + MEDIUM
Cooldown_AfterTP_Min Cooldown after take profit (minutes)
Cooldown_AfterSL_Min Cooldown after stop loss (minutes)
Pending_Friday_Delete_Enable Delete L1 pending orders at the Friday cutoff
Pending_Friday_DeleteHour / Minute Friday cutoff time (server time)

05 — Alerts, Panel & Chart Lines

Parameter Description
Order_Alert_Enable Terminal alert on new order
Panel_Enable On-chart info panel
News_Panel_Enable Built-in panel: news calendar, engine status, account stats
ChartLines_Enable Show TP, BE and grid lines on the chart
ChartLine_TP_Enable / Color Take profit line
ChartLine_BE_Enable / Color Break-even / VWAP line
ChartLine_Grid_Enable / Color Grid level lines
ChartLine_BEMinus_Enable / Color BE− exit line

06 — News Calendar

Parameter Description
nc_start_time Past time window for displaying news
nc_end_time Future time window for displaying news
nc_range_time News time filter range
nc_CurrencyOverride Currency filter override (blank = automatic)
nc_HighImpactOnly Show HIGH impact events only on startup
nc_DownloadInLive Download news data in live mode

ON-CHART PANEL

The EA includes a canvas-based panel that you can drag and collapse to its title bar.

  • News Calendar — on-chart economic events with HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW color coding, actual vs. forecast per row, click for full details
  • Theme — dark and light modes, no EA restart required
  • Three views — engine status · news calendar · account stats (daily and monthly P&L)

CONFIGURATION MODES (BACKTEST REFERENCE)

Mode E1A E1B E2 E3
EngineX (all 4) ON ON ON ON
E1A + E1B + E2 Combo ON ON ON OFF
E1A + E1B Combo ON ON OFF OFF
Engine 1B Only OFF ON OFF OFF

REQUIREMENTS

Item Specification
Broker ECN/RAW with Gold support · Recommended: IC Markets, VT Markets
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 (recommended) · M30 and H1 also supported
Leverage Minimum 1:100 · Recommended 1:500
Account Type Hedging
VPS Required for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Backtest Data IC Markets (ICMarketsSC-MT5), 99% tick quality

SUGGESTED CAPITAL BY ENGINE COUNT

Configuration Suggested Capital
Full EngineX (4 engines) $5,000
3-engine combo $3,000
2-engine combo $2,000
Single engine $500 – $1,000

All figures are based on live and backtest results using Auto Lot Sizing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Grid engines (E1A, E3) may experience floating drawdown before basket recovery. Use lot sizes and equity protection settings appropriate for your account.

Test on a demo account before live trading. You are responsible for your own trading decisions.

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Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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