Usagi Gold EngineX

EARLY ACCESS OVERVIEW — LIMITED TIME

Usagi Gold EngineX is currently available at $129 USD during the Early Access phase, before the official price takes effect.

This offer ends as soon as one of the following conditions is met — whichever comes first:

• 30 days from the launch date, or

• 50 downloads have been reached

Once the Early Access window closes, the price will automatically increase to the official price of $299 USD.

Early access is limited and won’t last long — secure your copy today at $129 before the price rises to $299.

💬 After purchase:

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

📢 Official MQL5 Community Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/usagigoldenginex

Follow the channel for updates, setup guides, backtest reports, release notes, and future improvements to Usagi Gold EngineX.

OVERVIEW

Usagi Gold EngineX runs four independent engines in a single file — E1A, E1B, E2 and E3 — operating simultaneously. You can enable one or several engines at the same time. Each engine carries its own magic number and manages its own positions; engines do not interfere with one another.

The Inputs tab gives you control over risk management, lot sizing, session filters, news filters, panel display, and individual engine ON/OFF switches.

Trading frequency: EngineX does not open trades on a fixed schedule. Each engine only engages when its own market conditions are met. Some sessions may pass with no entry at all — this is expected behavior, not a malfunction.

ENGINE OVERVIEW

E1A — Gold Candle Grid

Uses price action and candlestick structure with trend filters, multi-timeframe alignment, and momentum confirmation. Built for conditions where gold transitions from range to directional movement. If price moves against the position, a fixed-step grid may add the next leg — capped at 15 positions. No Martingale — lot size per leg remains fixed. Exits include basket profit and break-even logic.

E1B — Gold Candle Single

A price-action framework similar to E1A, but limited to one position at a time — no grid involved. Entry, take profit, and stop loss are fully defined before the order is placed. Ideal for traders who prefer managing single trades without basket exposure.

E2 — Gold Break

A breakout engine that places pending orders when momentum and structure suggest a potential fast move. No grid is applied. Trend filters confirm entries; recovery logic adjusts lot size within defined limits after a stop loss. Partial close and trailing stop rules manage open positions.

E3 — Gold Structure

Built around market structure and key price zones. Waits for structure confirmation before entering — more conservative than E1A. Basket management includes BE+ and BE− exit levels. Recovery uses a fixed-step grid capped at 13 positions.

Running Multiple Engines

  • Engines operate on separate magic numbers and do not block each other's orders.
  • Account-wide risk controls — cut-loss, drawdown pause, margin protection, manual pause — apply across all engines when enabled.

SETUP

Attach the EA to XAUUSD, M15 timeframe and enable Algo Trading. M15 is recommended; M30 and H1 are also supported.

Send a private message to receive the configuration file matched to your license and the number of engines you intend to run.

USER-ADJUSTABLE INPUTS

01 — General & Lot Sizing

Parameter Description
Bot_AutoTrade_Enable ON = open and manage trades; OFF = manage open positions only
Manage_Manual_Orders Include manual orders (magic 0) in basket management
Spread_Max_Pips Maximum spread for new entries (0 = disabled)
Lot_Style Fixed lot or auto-balance by account size
Fixed_Lot Lot size when Fixed mode is selected
Max_Lot_PerOrder Maximum lot per single order
Lot_UseEquity Auto lot based on equity (OFF = balance)
Lot_AutoStepUsd USD step per lot increment in Auto mode

02 — Engine On / Off

Parameter Description
E1_Enable Engine 1A — Gold Candle Grid
E1B_Enable Engine 1B — Gold Candle Single
E2_Enable Engine 2 — Gold Break
E3_Enable Engine 3 — Gold Structure

03 — Account Risk & Cut-Loss

Parameter Description
Account_CutLoss_Pct Close all positions at drawdown % (0 = off)
Account_CutLoss_Money Close all at floating loss in USD (0 = off)
PauseEntries_DD_Pct Pause new entries at drawdown % (0 = off)
PushAlert_DD_StopTrading_Pct Stop new entries and alert at drawdown % (0 = off)
Margin_Check_Enable Check free margin before placing new orders
Margin_UsePct Maximum % of free margin per new order
Margin_Close_Enable Close all when margin level is too low
Margin_CloseLevel Minimum margin level %

04 — Time, Session, Cooldown & Re-entry

Parameter Description
TradeTimeFilter_Enable Restrict new entries to defined session hours
Trade_MonThu_StartHour / EndHour Monday–Thursday session (server time)
Trade_Fri_StartHour / EndHour Friday session (server time)
NewsFilter_Enable Pause new entries around news events
NewsFilter_PauseBefore_Min Minutes before news
NewsFilter_PauseAfter_Min Minutes after news
NewsFilter_HighOnly ON = HIGH impact only; OFF = HIGH + MEDIUM
Cooldown_AfterTP_Min Cooldown after take profit (minutes)
Cooldown_AfterSL_Min Cooldown after stop loss (minutes)
Pending_Friday_Delete_Enable Delete L1 pending orders at the Friday cutoff
Pending_Friday_DeleteHour / Minute Friday cutoff time (server time)

05 — Alerts, Panel & Chart Lines

Parameter Description
Order_Alert_Enable Terminal alert on new order
Panel_Enable On-chart info panel
News_Panel_Enable Built-in panel: news calendar, engine status, account stats
ChartLines_Enable Show TP, BE and grid lines on the chart
ChartLine_TP_Enable / Color Take profit line
ChartLine_BE_Enable / Color Break-even / VWAP line
ChartLine_Grid_Enable / Color Grid level lines
ChartLine_BEMinus_Enable / Color BE− exit line

06 — News Calendar

Parameter Description
nc_start_time Past time window for displaying news
nc_end_time Future time window for displaying news
nc_range_time News time filter range
nc_CurrencyOverride Currency filter override (blank = automatic)
nc_HighImpactOnly Show HIGH impact events only on startup
nc_DownloadInLive Download news data in live mode

ON-CHART PANEL

The EA includes a canvas-based panel that you can drag and collapse to its title bar.

  • News Calendar — on-chart economic events with HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW color coding, actual vs. forecast per row, click for full details
  • Theme — dark and light modes, no EA restart required
  • Three views — engine status · news calendar · account stats (daily and monthly P&L)

CONFIGURATION MODES (BACKTEST REFERENCE)

Mode E1A E1B E2 E3
EngineX (all 4) ON ON ON ON
E1A + E1B + E2 Combo ON ON ON OFF
E1A + E1B Combo ON ON OFF OFF
Engine 1B Only OFF ON OFF OFF

REQUIREMENTS

Item Specification
Broker ECN/RAW with Gold support · Recommended: IC Markets, VT Markets
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 (recommended) · M30 and H1 also supported
Leverage Minimum 1:100 · Recommended 1:500
Account Type Hedging
VPS Required for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Backtest Data IC Markets (ICMarketsSC-MT5), 99% tick quality

SUGGESTED CAPITAL BY ENGINE COUNT

Configuration Suggested Capital
Full EngineX (4 engines) $5,000
3-engine combo $3,000
2-engine combo $2,000
Single engine $500 – $1,000

All figures are based on live and backtest results using Auto Lot Sizing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Grid engines (E1A, E3) may experience floating drawdown before basket recovery. Use lot sizes and equity protection settings appropriate for your account.

Test on a demo account before live trading. You are responsible for your own trading decisions.

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Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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VBOT Hydra Scalp Trend
Huynh Thien Vuong
专家
VBOT HYDRA SCALP TREND Launch Special: Only $79 until April 30 After the promotion ends, the price will be $129 . VBOT Hydra Scalp Trend is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for real-market execution, built around three core principles: simplicity – discipline – stability . Just attach the EA to your chart and run — no complex setup required. Key Features Trend-following logic aligned with market direction No Grid, no martingale, no averaging down Focused on trade quality and risk cont
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VBOT Trend Signal PRO
Huynh Thien Vuong
指标
VBOT CORE SIGNAL — Multi-Timeframe Trend + ADR Context for Forex, Gold, and Crypto CFDs Trade with clarity. Avoid low-quality trades. VBOT CORE SIGNAL identifies BUY, SELL, and NO TREND conditions. NO TREND — NO TRADE Launch Price: $39 (limited to the first 30 days) The price will increase to $59 after this period. Introduction VBOT CORE SIGNAL is not a simple indicator like RSI, ADX, or MA used in isolation. It is designed as a multi-layered system that combines market data, trend evaluation, a
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VBOT Hydra Gold
Huynh Thien Vuong
专家
Hello Traders, Introducing VBOT Hydra Gold — a high-performance, intelligent Expert Advisor engineered specifically to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) with speed, structure, and precision. It does not hesitate. It does not trade emotionally. It operates with discipline, logic, and continuous market awareness. Built for One Market Only: GOLD (XAUUSD) VBOT Hydra Gold is exclusively optimized for gold trading environments. In trending markets, it aligns with momentum for maximum efficiency In volatile or unst
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