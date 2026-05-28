Trendline Breakout Indicator

Multi time frame Filter Logic:

- Bullish breakout (price breaks above resistance) → Only triggers if HTF is also bullish

- Bearish breakout (price breaks below support) → Only triggers if HTF is also bearish

When MTF Filter is Disabled

If you set `InpHTFTimeframe` to `PERIOD_CURRENT` (which is the default), the MTF filter is effectively turned off.

What happens:

- All valid breakouts trigger regardless of higher timeframe direction

- The indicator only checks the current timeframe conditions:

- Candle close beyond trendline

- Confirmation candles (if set)

- Volume confirmation (if enabled)

- Touch alerts