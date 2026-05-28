Trendline Breakout Indicator v1.0
NB; PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 BUYERS
NB; USES DUMMY TRENDLINES ON STRATEGY TESTER SINCE WE ARE UNABLE TO DRAW TRENDLINES
A professional MT5 indicator that monitors user-drawn trendlines and alerts traders when price breaks through or retests them.
Core Functionality:
- Detects breakouts only on confirmed candle closes (not wicks)
- Supports configurable confirmation candles for stronger signals
- Alerts on trendline touches before breakouts occur
- Tracks retests after price breaks and moves away from the line
Alert Options:
- On-screen popup notifications
- Custom sound alerts
- Mobile push notifications via MT5 app
- All alerts include symbol and timeframe information
Filters:
- Volume confirmation (requires above-average volume on breakout)
- Multi-timeframe filter for higher timeframe alignment
Multi time frame Filter Logic:
- Bullish breakout (price breaks above resistance) → Only triggers if HTF is also bullish
- Bearish breakout (price breaks below support) → Only triggers if HTF is also bearish
When MTF Filter is Disabled
If you set `InpHTFTimeframe` to `PERIOD_CURRENT` (which is the default), the MTF filter is effectively turned off.
What happens:
- All valid breakouts trigger regardless of higher timeframe direction
- The indicator only checks the current timeframe conditions:
- Candle close beyond trendline
- Confirmation candles (if set)
- Volume confirmation (if enabled)
- Touch alerts
Visual Feedback:
- Tiny arrows marking breakout points
- Configurable arrow size and colors
Strategy Tester:
- Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
- Automatically draws proper trendlines: support connecting higher lows, resistance connecting lower highs
- Allows backtesting of trendline-based strategies
NB; USES DUMMY TRENDLINES ON STRATEGY TESTER SINCE WE ARE UNABLE TO DRAW TRENDLINES
The indicator dynamically detects trendlines added after loading and is optimized for real-time performance with no lag.