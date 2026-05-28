Trendline Breakout Indicator

 Trendline Breakout Indicator v1.0

NB; PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 BUYERS

NB; USES DUMMY TRENDLINES ON STRATEGY TESTER SINCE WE ARE UNABLE TO DRAW TRENDLINES

A professional MT5 indicator that monitors user-drawn trendlines and alerts traders when price breaks through or retests them.

Core Functionality:

- Detects breakouts only on confirmed candle closes (not wicks)
- Supports configurable confirmation candles for stronger signals
- Alerts on trendline touches before breakouts occur
- Tracks retests after price breaks and moves away from the line


Alert Options:

- On-screen popup notifications
- Custom sound alerts
- Mobile push notifications via MT5 app
- All alerts include symbol and timeframe information


Filters:

- Volume confirmation (requires above-average volume on breakout)

- Multi-timeframe filter for higher timeframe alignment

Multi time frame Filter Logic:

- Bullish breakout (price breaks above resistance) → Only triggers if HTF is also bullish

- Bearish breakout (price breaks below support) → Only triggers if HTF is also bearish

 When MTF Filter is Disabled

If you set `InpHTFTimeframe` to `PERIOD_CURRENT` (which is the default), the MTF filter is effectively turned off.

What happens:

- All valid breakouts trigger regardless of higher timeframe direction

- The indicator only checks the current timeframe conditions:

- Candle close beyond trendline

- Confirmation candles (if set)

- Volume confirmation (if enabled)

- Touch alerts


Visual Feedback:

- Tiny arrows marking breakout points 

- Configurable arrow size and colors


Strategy Tester:

- Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
- Automatically draws proper trendlines: support connecting higher lows, resistance connecting lower highs 

- Allows backtesting of trendline-based strategies

NB; USES DUMMY TRENDLINES ON STRATEGY TESTER SINCE WE ARE UNABLE TO DRAW TRENDLINES


The indicator dynamically detects trendlines added after loading and is optimized for real-time performance with no lag.
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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