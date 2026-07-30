Premium bot BTC M15
- Experts
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- Version: 4.18
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Unleash the full power of algorithmic precision with Premium Bot BTC M15 — an institutional-grade Expert Advisor custom-engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTC) trading across both the M15 and M30 timeframes!
Whether you're looking for high-frequency volatility exploitation on M15 or smoother trend captures on M30, this EA adapts effortlessly. Complete with pre-optimized .set files available directly in the Discussion section, setting up professional BTC automation has never been easier.
🔥 What Makes Premium Bot BTC M15 Exceptional?
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📐 Structural ZigZag Signal Engine: Built on dynamic ZigZag swing point analysis ( Depth: 16, Deviation: 8, Backstep: 7 ). It trades real market structure—capturing key market tops and bottoms rather than guessing randomly.
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🛡️ Built-in Risk Management: Every trade operates with defined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters to ensure your capital is protected against wild crypto spikes.
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⚡ Trailing Stop Profit Locking: Includes an optional dynamic trailing engine that locks in gains step-by-step as Bitcoin trends in your favor.
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📆 Weekend Gap & Exposure Control: Protects your account from unpredictable weekend market conditions with optional pending order cleanup before market close.
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📁 Ready-to-Use Setup Files: Skip the manual tuning! Grab tested .set files directly from the Discussions section for instant deployment on both M15 and M30 charts.
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2384327?source=Site+Profile+Seller
🎛️ Input Parameters & Settings Guide
Here is the exact structure of external variables ( input parameters) available in Premium Bot BTC M15 and what each setting controls:
input group "=== Trading Settings ===" input double InpLots = 0.01; // Trading Lot Size input double InpStopLoss = 120.0; // Stop Loss (in points/dollars) input double InpTakeProfit = 100.0; // Take Profit (in points/dollars) input ulong InpMagicNumber = 151515; // Magic Number input group "=== Trailing Stop Settings ===" input bool InpUseTrailing = false; // Enable Trailing Stop? (Off for Market validation) input double InpTrailingStop = 100.0; // Trailing Stop distance (in points/dollars) input double InpTrailingStep = 20.0; // Trailing Stop step (in points/dollars) input group "=== Weekend Control Settings ===" input bool InpDeleteOnWeekend = false; // Delete pending orders on weekends? input group "=== ZigZag Settings (must match chart) ===" input int InpInpDepth = 16; // ZigZag Depth input int InpInpDeviation = 8; // ZigZag Deviation input int InpInpBackstep = 7; // ZigZag Backstep
🔍 Detailed Breakdown: What Controls What?
1. 🎯 Trading Settings
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InpLots : Controls the trade volume per order (default 0.01 ). Adjust this according to your total balance and risk tolerance.
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InpStopLoss : Sets your maximum risk ceiling per trade in points/dollars. Closes a position automatically if the market turns against you.
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InpTakeProfit : Defines the precise target profit distance where winning trades auto-close to lock in gains.
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InpMagicNumber : Unique trade identifier ( 151515 ). Allows Premium Bot BTC M15 to run alongside other EAs without interfering with their trades.
2. 📈 Trailing Stop Settings
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InpUseTrailing : Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the dynamic trailing stop algorithm.
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InpTrailingStop : Sets the distance (in points/dollars) maintained between the market price and your trailing stop loss.
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InpTrailingStep : Specifies how many points/dollars the price must move in your favor before updating the trailing stop level again.
3. 📆 Weekend Control Settings
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InpDeleteOnWeekend : When set to true , automatically removes active pending orders before the weekend to prevent gap risk when market liquidity fluctuates.
4. 📊 ZigZag Settings (Signal Engine)
Note: These parameters determine how swing highs/lows are recognized on the chart.
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InpInpDepth ( 16 ): The minimum number of bars with no second maximum/minimum deviation.
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InpInpDeviation ( 8 ): The minimum point/pip threshold required to draw a new high or low line segment.
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InpInpBackstep ( 7 ): The minimum number of bars between local high and low points.
💬 Note for Users: Check the Discussions tab to download optimized .set files tailored specifically for M15 and M30 Bitcoin price action!