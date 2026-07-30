Premium bot BTC M15

🚀 Premium Bot BTC M15 (M15 / M30)

Unleash the full power of algorithmic precision with Premium Bot BTC M15 — an institutional-grade Expert Advisor custom-engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTC) trading across both the M15 and M30 timeframes!

Whether you're looking for high-frequency volatility exploitation on M15 or smoother trend captures on M30, this EA adapts effortlessly. Complete with pre-optimized .set files available directly in the Discussion section, setting up professional BTC automation has never been easier.

🔥 What Makes Premium Bot BTC M15 Exceptional?

  • 📐 Structural ZigZag Signal Engine: Built on dynamic ZigZag swing point analysis ( Depth: 16, Deviation: 8, Backstep: 7 ). It trades real market structure—capturing key market tops and bottoms rather than guessing randomly.

  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Management: Every trade operates with defined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters to ensure your capital is protected against wild crypto spikes.

  • ⚡ Trailing Stop Profit Locking: Includes an optional dynamic trailing engine that locks in gains step-by-step as Bitcoin trends in your favor.

  • 📆 Weekend Gap & Exposure Control: Protects your account from unpredictable weekend market conditions with optional pending order cleanup before market close.

  • 📁 Ready-to-Use Setup Files: Skip the manual tuning! Grab tested .set files directly from the Discussions section for instant deployment on both M15 and M30 charts.

  • https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2384327?source=Site+Profile+Seller

🎛️ Input Parameters & Settings Guide

Here is the exact structure of external variables ( input parameters) available in Premium Bot BTC M15 and what each setting controls:

Фрагмент кода

input group "=== Trading Settings ===" input double InpLots = 0.01; // Trading Lot Size input double InpStopLoss = 120.0; // Stop Loss (in points/dollars) input double InpTakeProfit = 100.0; // Take Profit (in points/dollars) input ulong InpMagicNumber = 151515; // Magic Number input group "=== Trailing Stop Settings ===" input bool InpUseTrailing = false; // Enable Trailing Stop? (Off for Market validation) input double InpTrailingStop = 100.0; // Trailing Stop distance (in points/dollars) input double InpTrailingStep = 20.0; // Trailing Stop step (in points/dollars) input group "=== Weekend Control Settings ===" input bool InpDeleteOnWeekend = false; // Delete pending orders on weekends? input group "=== ZigZag Settings (must match chart) ===" input int InpInpDepth = 16; // ZigZag Depth input int InpInpDeviation = 8; // ZigZag Deviation input int InpInpBackstep = 7; // ZigZag Backstep

🔍 Detailed Breakdown: What Controls What?

1. 🎯 Trading Settings

  • InpLots : Controls the trade volume per order (default 0.01 ). Adjust this according to your total balance and risk tolerance.

  • InpStopLoss : Sets your maximum risk ceiling per trade in points/dollars. Closes a position automatically if the market turns against you.

  • InpTakeProfit : Defines the precise target profit distance where winning trades auto-close to lock in gains.

  • InpMagicNumber : Unique trade identifier ( 151515 ). Allows Premium Bot BTC M15 to run alongside other EAs without interfering with their trades.

2. 📈 Trailing Stop Settings

  • InpUseTrailing : Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the dynamic trailing stop algorithm.

  • InpTrailingStop : Sets the distance (in points/dollars) maintained between the market price and your trailing stop loss.

  • InpTrailingStep : Specifies how many points/dollars the price must move in your favor before updating the trailing stop level again.

3. 📆 Weekend Control Settings

  • InpDeleteOnWeekend : When set to true , automatically removes active pending orders before the weekend to prevent gap risk when market liquidity fluctuates.

4. 📊 ZigZag Settings (Signal Engine)

Note: These parameters determine how swing highs/lows are recognized on the chart.

  • InpInpDepth ( 16 ): The minimum number of bars with no second maximum/minimum deviation.

  • InpInpDeviation ( 8 ): The minimum point/pip threshold required to draw a new high or low line segment.

  • InpInpBackstep ( 7 ): The minimum number of bars between local high and low points.

💬 Note for Users: Check the Discussions tab to download optimized .set files tailored specifically for M15 and M30 Bitcoin price action!


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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Murodil Eminjonov
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