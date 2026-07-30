🚀 Premium Bot BTC M15 (M15 / M30)

Unleash the full power of algorithmic precision with Premium Bot BTC M15 — an institutional-grade Expert Advisor custom-engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTC) trading across both the M15 and M30 timeframes!

Whether you're looking for high-frequency volatility exploitation on M15 or smoother trend captures on M30, this EA adapts effortlessly. Complete with pre-optimized .set files available directly in the Discussion section, setting up professional BTC automation has never been easier.

🔥 What Makes Premium Bot BTC M15 Exceptional?

📐 Structural ZigZag Signal Engine: Built on dynamic ZigZag swing point analysis ( Depth: 16, Deviation: 8, Backstep: 7 ). It trades real market structure—capturing key market tops and bottoms rather than guessing randomly.

🛡️ Built-in Risk Management: Every trade operates with defined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters to ensure your capital is protected against wild crypto spikes.

⚡ Trailing Stop Profit Locking: Includes an optional dynamic trailing engine that locks in gains step-by-step as Bitcoin trends in your favor.

📆 Weekend Gap & Exposure Control: Protects your account from unpredictable weekend market conditions with optional pending order cleanup before market close.

📁 Ready-to-Use Setup Files: Skip the manual tuning! Grab tested .set files directly from the Discussions section for instant deployment on both M15 and M30 charts.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2384327?source=Site+Profile+Seller

🎛️ Input Parameters & Settings Guide

Here is the exact structure of external variables ( input parameters) available in Premium Bot BTC M15 and what each setting controls:

Фрагмент кода input group "=== Trading Settings ===" input double InpLots = 0.01; // Trading Lot Size input double InpStopLoss = 120.0; // Stop Loss (in points/dollars) input double InpTakeProfit = 100.0; // Take Profit (in points/dollars) input ulong InpMagicNumber = 151515; // Magic Number input group "=== Trailing Stop Settings ===" input bool InpUseTrailing = false; // Enable Trailing Stop? (Off for Market validation) input double InpTrailingStop = 100.0; // Trailing Stop distance (in points/dollars) input double InpTrailingStep = 20.0; // Trailing Stop step (in points/dollars) input group "=== Weekend Control Settings ===" input bool InpDeleteOnWeekend = false; // Delete pending orders on weekends? input group "=== ZigZag Settings (must match chart) ===" input int InpInpDepth = 16; // ZigZag Depth input int InpInpDeviation = 8; // ZigZag Deviation input int InpInpBackstep = 7; // ZigZag Backstep

🔍 Detailed Breakdown: What Controls What?

1. 🎯 Trading Settings

InpLots : Controls the trade volume per order (default 0.01 ). Adjust this according to your total balance and risk tolerance.

InpStopLoss : Sets your maximum risk ceiling per trade in points/dollars. Closes a position automatically if the market turns against you.

InpTakeProfit : Defines the precise target profit distance where winning trades auto-close to lock in gains.

InpMagicNumber : Unique trade identifier ( 151515 ). Allows Premium Bot BTC M15 to run alongside other EAs without interfering with their trades.

2. 📈 Trailing Stop Settings

InpUseTrailing : Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the dynamic trailing stop algorithm.

InpTrailingStop : Sets the distance (in points/dollars) maintained between the market price and your trailing stop loss.

InpTrailingStep : Specifies how many points/dollars the price must move in your favor before updating the trailing stop level again.

3. 📆 Weekend Control Settings

InpDeleteOnWeekend : When set to true , automatically removes active pending orders before the weekend to prevent gap risk when market liquidity fluctuates.

4. 📊 ZigZag Settings (Signal Engine)

Note: These parameters determine how swing highs/lows are recognized on the chart.

InpInpDepth ( 16 ): The minimum number of bars with no second maximum/minimum deviation.

InpInpDeviation ( 8 ): The minimum point/pip threshold required to draw a new high or low line segment.

InpInpBackstep ( 7 ): The minimum number of bars between local high and low points.