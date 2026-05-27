CasperIT Max Floating DD

5
  • 指标
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager 在  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • 黎巴嫩
    • 1827
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 产品 1 信号
  • 版本: 2.300
  • 更新: 7 八月 2026
Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5

Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart.

The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred.

Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual feedback about account risk exposure.

Main Features

  • Real-time Floating Drawdown monitoring

  • Historical Maximum Drawdown recording

  • Max DD date and time tracking

  • Compact professional dashboard

  • Ultra-light CPU usage

  • Clean neon HUD interface

  • Magic Number filtering support

  • Symbol filtering support

  • Dynamic DD status colors:

    • SAFE

    • WATCH

    • DANGER

  • Floating DD progress bar visualization

  • Equity and Balance live display

  • Multi-chart compatible

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • MT5 compatible

Risk Status System

The indicator automatically evaluates current drawdown conditions:

SAFE

Low drawdown conditions.

WATCH

Medium drawdown level detected.

DANGER

High drawdown exposure detected.

The dashboard color changes automatically according to risk conditions.

Dashboard Information

The panel displays:

  • Current Floating DD %

  • Historical Max DD %

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Equity

  • Balance

  • Number of positions

  • Magic Number scope

  • Symbol scope

  • Max DD hit time

Inputs Parameters General Settings

  • InpFilterByMagic
    Enable monitoring only for a specific EA Magic Number.

  • InpMagicNumber
    Magic Number to monitor when filtering is enabled.

  • InpFilterBySymbol
    Enable monitoring only for a selected trading symbol.

  • InpSymbol
    Symbol name to monitor.

  • InpResetHistoryOnLoad
    Reset saved Max DD history when indicator loads.

Dashboard Settings

  • InpUpdateSeconds
    Dashboard refresh interval in seconds.

  • InpCorner
    Dashboard chart corner position.

  • InpX
    Horizontal dashboard position.

  • InpY
    Vertical dashboard position.

Risk Settings

  • InpWarnDDPercent
    DD percentage where status changes to WATCH.

  • InpDangerDDPercent
    DD percentage where status changes to DANGER.

Color Settings

  • InpBgColor
    Main dashboard background color.

  • InpHeaderColor
    Dashboard header color.

  • InpInnerColor
    Internal information area color.

  • InpFrameColor
    Dashboard border color.

  • InpTextColor
    Main text color.

  • InpMutedColor
    Secondary text color.

  • InpGoodColor
    SAFE status color.

  • InpWarnColor
    WATCH status color.

  • InpBadColor
    DANGER status color.

Recommended Usage

Floating DD Tracker can be used with:

  • Manual trading

  • Scalping systems

  • Grid systems

  • Recovery systems

  • Hedging EAs

  • Prop firm risk monitoring

  • Portfolio monitoring

  • Multi-EA setups

Important Notes

  • The indicator does not place trades.

  • The indicator does not modify positions.

  • Historical Max DD is stored automatically.

  • Works even after MT5 restart.

  • Designed for low resource consumption.

Ideal For

  • Risk management monitoring

  • Drawdown control

  • Prop firm traders

  • EA users

  • Scalpers

  • Gold traders

  • Multi-position traders

  • Portfolio traders


评分 7
Piotr L
45
Piotr L 2026.06.21 12:10 
 

**Great little tool for managing risk.** CasperIT Max Floating DD shows your maximum floating drawdown right on the chart, in real time. No more guessing how deep your trades went before they recovered. It is light, easy to set up, and does not slow down my other EAs or my VPS. Setup took less than a minute. If you trade grid or recovery systems, or you are doing a prop-firm challenge, this is a must. Floating DD is what quietly kills accounts, and now I can see it and act before it gets too big. Simple, honest, and very useful. Highly recommended.

laxminarayan_09
104
laxminarayan_09 2026.06.06 11:37 
 

All in one under one umbrella. Great Work by developer. It a premium product

Nani Nagendar
63
Nani Nagendar 2026.06.02 04:11 
 

Its and excellent indicator so much useful to monitor the dd, it will give current floating dd, as well as max dd how much and when it happned, thanks to developer

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Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Volume Imbalance MT5
Agus Santoso
指标
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The zigzag mtf
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
FREE
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Riska Aziizil Hudaa
指标
A2 Trade proudly present to you, Advanced and FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE Order Block to assist the traders for find the Supply and Demand or Support and Resistance Levels. The traders could customize of each areas to make it different from another areas, and the traders also can set the Supply and Demand or Support and Resistance timeframes themselves. hope you'll enjoy it.
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
指标
Matrix Currency - 多时间框架分析工具 Matrix Currency是一款高级货币强度分析指标，为外汇市场的货币强度监控和策略决策提供高效支持。 主要特点 多时间框架分析 ： 同时监控多个时间框架（从M1到MN1），实时更新，并以直观的矩阵形式展示结果。 智能警报系统 ： 支持可配置的通知，包括弹窗、邮件及移动设备提醒。 交互式界面 ： 可定制的面板，提供多种动态可视化选项与货币排名功能。 策略功能 多时间框架背离分析策略 基于不同时间框架货币强度和加速指标的分析（例如M15、H1和H4）。 极限强度策略 聚焦货币排名，识别最强或最弱货币，并与更高级别时间框架进行确认。 优势 减少主观分析，提供清晰的趋势判断。 高效支持决策，结合可视化与警报功能。 便于实施完整的交易策略。 推荐事项 在真实账户交易前，请先使用模拟账户测试策略。 采用适合您的风险管理策略进行操作。 与其他指标结合使用以优化结果。 技术支持 提供定期更新与完整的技术文档。 技术支持通过MQL5评论区直接提供。 附加信息 所有设置与描述均为英文。 指标以编译文件形式（.EX4或.EX5）提供，并与激活时使
FREE
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
指标
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VEHI Pro Standard
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
VEHI_v2_Improved 简介 VEHI_v2_Improved （波动性-熵混合指标）是专为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 设计的先进技术指标，基于 VWAP（成交量加权平均价），具备智能且不重绘的功能。以下是其主要优势： 1. 适应市场波动 根据市场波动性（ATR）调整 VWAP 窗口大小，确保： 在高波动性条件下快速响应。 在低波动性市场中保持信号稳定。 2. 不重绘 VWAP、UpperBand、LowerBand 以及买卖信号在蜡烛关闭后固定，提供： 手动和自动交易的高可靠性。 不变信号以提高准确性。 3. 新闻检测 利用 ATR 识别异常波动（新闻事件），在这些期间暂停更新，以： 避免虚假信号。 降低在波动市场中的交易风险。 4. 清晰的交易信号 通过图表上的箭头提供买卖信号： 买入 ：价格从下向上穿越 VWAP 或触及 LowerBand。 卖出 ：价格从上向下穿越 VWAP 或触及 UpperBand。 箭头颜色编码（绿色为买入，红色为卖出），便于识别。 5. EMA 平滑 支持通过 EMA（可自定义周期）平滑 VWAP 和带： 减少信号噪音。 提供更平
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
指标
卷方向 MT5 通常，当当前音量高于前一音量时，音量指示器具有默认的颜色变化，这很重要但不是很有用。 出于这个原因，这个指标的创建是为了除了正常的交易量之外，当蜡烛看涨或看跌时，它会为它们绘制不同的颜色，默认情况下看涨的蓝色和看跌的红色，但这些颜色可以定制为 商人的味道。 不要忘记查看我的其他指标，它们将帮助您改善交易。 卷方向 MT5 通常，当当前音量高于前一音量时，音量指示器具有默认的颜色变化，这很重要但不是很有用。 出于这个原因，这个指标的创建是为了除了正常的交易量之外，当蜡烛看涨或看跌时，它会为它们绘制不同的颜色，默认情况下看涨的蓝色和看跌的红色，但这些颜色可以定制为 商人的味道。 不要忘记查看我的其他指标，它们将帮助您改善交易。
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“可调分形” - 是分形指标的高级版本，非常有用的交易工具！ .......................................................................................... - 众所周知，标准分形 MT5 指标根本没有设置 - 这对交易者来说非常不方便。 - 可调分形解决了这个问题 - 它具有所有必要的设置： - 指标的可调周期（建议值 - 高于 7）。 - 价格高点/低点的距离可调。 - 可调分形箭头设计。 - 指标内置移动和 PC 警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ....................................................
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指标
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5 (4)
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5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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5 (1)
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CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Overview CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals is a simple and powerful trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify potential market reversals and trend continuation opportunities. 100% NO REPAINT! The indicator automatically classifies market conditions into three easy-to-understand signal types: Reversal Signals Strong Trend Signals Weak Trend Signals This allows traders to quickly recognize when a new trend may be starting and when an existing trend i
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Imad Saadeh
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Imad Saadeh
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Imad Saadeh
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Imad Saadeh
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Imad Saadeh
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筛选:
Piotr L
45
Piotr L 2026.06.21 12:10 
 

**Great little tool for managing risk.** CasperIT Max Floating DD shows your maximum floating drawdown right on the chart, in real time. No more guessing how deep your trades went before they recovered. It is light, easy to set up, and does not slow down my other EAs or my VPS. Setup took less than a minute. If you trade grid or recovery systems, or you are doing a prop-firm challenge, this is a must. Floating DD is what quietly kills accounts, and now I can see it and act before it gets too big. Simple, honest, and very useful. Highly recommended.

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.21 13:13
Thanks "Piotr L" for highlighting the value — making floating DD visible in real time is exactly why CasperIT Max Floating DD exists.
wenquan199
24
wenquan199 2026.06.16 06:46 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.16 06:58
Account safety first — glad the indicator helps protect your trading!
Angel-Tiso
34
Angel-Tiso 2026.06.11 11:34 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.11 16:40
Thanks for the great feedback! Glad the indicator adds real value and fits seamlessly into your trading toolbox.
Femi Work
69
Femi Work 2026.06.11 08:37 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.11 08:49
Thank you for your great feedback! I’m glad to hear the indicator is helping you monitor and refine your trading strategy. Your support through testing, rating, and commenting motivates us to keep improving and expanding future developments.
Sproozie
14
Sproozie 2026.06.09 18:47 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.10 03:51
Thank you for the brilliant feedback! We’re glad you value the live DD updates.
laxminarayan_09
104
laxminarayan_09 2026.06.06 11:37 
 

All in one under one umbrella. Great Work by developer. It a premium product

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.06 12:27
Thank you for your kind words and support! 🙏
Our goal was exactly that — to bring everything traders need under one reliable umbrella. We’re glad you see the value in it.
Nani Nagendar
63
Nani Nagendar 2026.06.02 04:11 
 

Its and excellent indicator so much useful to monitor the dd, it will give current floating dd, as well as max dd how much and when it happned, thanks to developer

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.02 04:36
Thank you "Nani Nagendar" for the kind words! Glad to hear the indicator is proving useful. The ability to track both current floating DD and historical max DD (with exact amount, date, and time) was designed to give traders clear visibility and confidence in their risk management. Your feedback motivates continued refinement—appreciate the support!
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