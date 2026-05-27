CasperIT Max Floating DD
- 指标
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Imad Saadeh
- 版本: 2.300
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart.
The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred.
Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual feedback about account risk exposure.Main Features
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Real-time Floating Drawdown monitoring
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Historical Maximum Drawdown recording
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Max DD date and time tracking
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Compact professional dashboard
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Ultra-light CPU usage
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Clean neon HUD interface
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Magic Number filtering support
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Symbol filtering support
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Dynamic DD status colors:
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SAFE
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WATCH
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DANGER
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Floating DD progress bar visualization
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Equity and Balance live display
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Multi-chart compatible
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Works on all symbols and timeframes
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MT5 compatible
The indicator automatically evaluates current drawdown conditions:SAFE
Low drawdown conditions.WATCH
Medium drawdown level detected.DANGER
High drawdown exposure detected.
The dashboard color changes automatically according to risk conditions.Dashboard Information
The panel displays:
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Current Floating DD %
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Historical Max DD %
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Floating Profit/Loss
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Equity
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Balance
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Number of positions
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Magic Number scope
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Symbol scope
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Max DD hit time
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InpFilterByMagic
Enable monitoring only for a specific EA Magic Number.
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InpMagicNumber
Magic Number to monitor when filtering is enabled.
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InpFilterBySymbol
Enable monitoring only for a selected trading symbol.
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InpSymbol
Symbol name to monitor.
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InpResetHistoryOnLoad
Reset saved Max DD history when indicator loads.
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InpUpdateSeconds
Dashboard refresh interval in seconds.
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InpCorner
Dashboard chart corner position.
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InpX
Horizontal dashboard position.
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InpY
Vertical dashboard position.
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InpWarnDDPercent
DD percentage where status changes to WATCH.
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InpDangerDDPercent
DD percentage where status changes to DANGER.
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InpBgColor
Main dashboard background color.
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InpHeaderColor
Dashboard header color.
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InpInnerColor
Internal information area color.
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InpFrameColor
Dashboard border color.
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InpTextColor
Main text color.
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InpMutedColor
Secondary text color.
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InpGoodColor
SAFE status color.
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InpWarnColor
WATCH status color.
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InpBadColor
DANGER status color.
Floating DD Tracker can be used with:
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Manual trading
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Scalping systems
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Grid systems
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Recovery systems
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Hedging EAs
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Prop firm risk monitoring
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Portfolio monitoring
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Multi-EA setups
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The indicator does not place trades.
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The indicator does not modify positions.
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Historical Max DD is stored automatically.
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Works even after MT5 restart.
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Designed for low resource consumption.
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Risk management monitoring
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Drawdown control
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Prop firm traders
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EA users
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Scalpers
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Gold traders
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Multi-position traders
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Portfolio traders
**Great little tool for managing risk.** CasperIT Max Floating DD shows your maximum floating drawdown right on the chart, in real time. No more guessing how deep your trades went before they recovered. It is light, easy to set up, and does not slow down my other EAs or my VPS. Setup took less than a minute. If you trade grid or recovery systems, or you are doing a prop-firm challenge, this is a must. Floating DD is what quietly kills accounts, and now I can see it and act before it gets too big. Simple, honest, and very useful. Highly recommended.