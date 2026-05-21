Golden DeathStar MT5

1

Golden DeathStar EA, an expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe

Golden DeathStar isn't built to wow you with one perfect day where gold runs in a straight line. It's built to work with defined presets, because it has a single goal: to chase a daily profit %. It's not made for the odd good day, and it's not a "trade once every three days" kind of robot. It trades every single day, and only until it reaches a profit % based on the preset you choose.

The goal isn't to trade a lot or a little. The goal is one thing, plain and simple: the daily profit. The EA only works until it gets there. Not one trade more, not one trade less. On good days, it'll close that target in 2 or 3 trades within a couple of hours. On bad days (and there will always be bad days), it has to work harder. That's the only reason it ever exposes itself to the market. The moment it has its profit, it stops until the next day.

We could tell you a thousand things, but what really matters? What matters is that you see it live. For that, head over to our channel and you'll find every account running live, verified and audited. You can also visit our website, where you'll find the full documentation and the accounts.

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178172

PRICE

$30 · Copies 1-5 (launch price)
$300 · Copies 6-10
$500 · Copies 11-15
$600 · Copies 16-20
.......+$100 every 5 copies


$1,800 · From copy 76 (final price)

The price goes up $100 for every 5 copies sold. Buy early and you lock in the lowest price this EA will ever have, with every future update included. There won't be a rental option until the final price is reached.


Real transparency, not marketing

Transparency isn't saying "I'm transparent."

  • Transparency is showing fresh accounts, brand new from trade #1.
  • Transparency is leaving the Magic Number visible.
  • Transparency is naming every account after its preset.
  • Transparency is letting you see the real drawdown from day one.
  • Transparency is not hiding behind some old account with 1000% of stacked-up gains to bury the real drawdown.
  • Transparency is handing you an extremely powerful robot and showing you results only on fresh accounts, with no "AI calls," no Quintum, no Sextum... none of that... but really, what's left to tell you if you've already seen it all?

With Golden DeathStar, you can follow every preset clearly. This isn't about a perfect curve. It's about seeing exactly what each configuration does in real market conditions.


4 presets for your risk level, each with a clear daily profit target:

Ultra Conservative: 1% daily target.
Moderate: 2.5% daily target.
Default: 5% daily target.
Win Win Accelerator (magic 270000, for weekly withdrawal): 5% daily target (and it gets there faster).

Zero distractions: nothing to configure, nothing to calculate, nothing you can get wrong. Just drop it on the chart, load the preset, done.

But, important:

  1. Use an ECN / Raw / Zero account. Never a Standard, Mini, Micro or Cent account.
  2. Our track record runs on Global Prime (Raw), and we also run it live on IC Markets (Raw Spread) and Pepperstone (Razor).
  3. Not sure which one suits you, or none of them is available in your region? No problem: find any broker that offers an ECN, Raw or Zero account, open 2 or 3 demos, run the same preset on each for a few days, and you'll see with your own eyes which one executes best and gives you the better performance.

Is there a minimum to trade? No, there's no minimum. As a general recommendation, we'd say $500, but we've tested it on $200 accounts and it ran beautifully too. Just keep in mind that this depends on the leverage your broker allows and the preset you want to run.

A maximum recommended capital? No. Just take a look at how we recommend splitting your capital across the different presets on our website, in the documentation tab, under "Recommended capital diversification" — that way you squeeze every last dollar and can manage your capital to run even in Accelerator mode without fear. Don't skip that part!

With Golden DeathStar there's nothing for you to do, nothing to study, nothing to research. Just watch the results; and the moment it clicks, you buy it, drop it on XAUUSD M1, load the preset, and that's it. The only thing to check is that the default Spread (15) is close to your broker's. And it will be, as long as your account is ECN, Raw or Zero. It picks up the news 100% automatically, no matter where in the world you are; it auto-detects every kind of broker and digits. You don't have to configure a single thing: drop the EA on the chart, load your chosen preset, done.

Once you buy, please reach out to us with even the smallest doubt. If you have little capital, don't worry; and if you have a lot of capital, don't forget to read "Recommended capital diversification."

Cheers!
Prometatrader


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coco boss 2026.06.15 08:59 
 

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