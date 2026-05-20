WaveTrend Clarity Pro

WaveTrend Clarity PRO was built for traders who use WaveTrend-style momentum analysis but want more context than a simple WT1/WT2 cross.

On fast charts such as XAUUSD M5/M15, WaveTrend crosses can appear frequently. Some crosses happen near useful overbought or oversold areas, while others appear inside noisy price movement.

Current price: $99 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $159. Next price: $109.

Complete Buyer Kit: 45 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

This tool focuses on one main purpose: making WaveTrend momentum easier to read with multi-timeframe context, Clarity Score, trend filter, divergence and a compact dashboard.

The goal is not prediction, but clearer momentum interpretation.

What the tool does

WaveTrend Clarity PRO displays:

▪ WT1 main line
▪ WT2 signal line
▪ momentum histogram
▪ overbought and oversold zones
▪ bullish and bearish crosses
▪ multi-timeframe confirmation
▪ Clarity Score
▪ regular divergence
▪ compact dashboard

Typical chart context:

▪ Bias: Bullish or Bearish
▪ Zone: Overbought/Oversold/Neutral
▪ MTF: Aligned/Mixed/Conflict
▪ Score: current signal quality
▪ Divergence: recent bullish or bearish divergence

This helps avoid treating every oscillator cross as the same type of signal.

Core Logic

The indicator is based on a WaveTrend-style oscillator model:

▪ selected price source
▪ channel length
▪ average length
▪ signal smoothing
▪ WT1 and WT2 relationship
▪ histogram expansion and contraction
▪ overbought and oversold levels

The Pro version adds:

▪ multi-timeframe confirmation
▪ Clarity Score
▪ EMA-based trend filter
▪ regular bullish and bearish divergence
▪ optional chart arrows
▪ smart alerts
▪ iCustom-friendly buffers

WaveTrend Clarity Pro is an analytical indicator only. It does not open trades or manage positions.

Multi-timeframe Context

The indicator can check selected higher timeframes such as M15, H1 and H4.

This is useful when a lower timeframe WaveTrend cross looks interesting, but the higher timeframe context is still unclear.

The MTF module can help identify:

▪ bullish alignment
▪ bearish alignment
▪ mixed condition
▪ higher timeframe support
▪ higher timeframe conflict

MTF confirmation can also be used as a filter for alerts and chart arrows.

Clarity Score

The Clarity Score summarizes the current WaveTrend condition in a simple way.

It considers factors such as:

▪ cross direction
▪ overbought or oversold location
▪ histogram direction
▪ WaveTrend slope
▪ MTF confirmation
▪ trend filter state
▪ recent regular divergence

The score is not a win probability. It is only a structured reading of the current WaveTrend context.

Regular Divergence

WaveTrend Clarity PRO can detect regular bullish and bearish divergence.

Regular bullish divergence:

▪ price makes a lower low
▪ WaveTrend forms a higher low

Regular bearish divergence:

▪ price makes a higher high
▪ WaveTrend forms a lower high

Divergence can be useful when price is extended and momentum no longer confirms the move.

How it is typically used

WaveTrend Clarity PRO is useful in situations like:

▪ XAUUSD M5/M15 where oscillator crosses appear frequently
▪ momentum changes but higher timeframe context is mixed
▪ price reaches overbought or oversold areas
▪ price extends while WaveTrend momentum starts to weaken
▪ traders want to filter basic crosses with more context

Example use:

▪ check whether WT1 and WT2 are crossing from an important zone
▪ confirm if the move aligns with higher timeframes
▪ read the Clarity Score before reacting to a cross
▪ use divergence as an exhaustion warning
▪ use alerts as notifications, not automatic trade instructions

Visual Design

The tool uses a separate oscillator window and a compact left-side dashboard.

The display includes:

▪ WT1 and WT2 lines
▪ momentum histogram
▪ overbought and oversold levels
▪ cross markers
▪ regular divergence objects
▪ optional arrows on the main chart
▪ dashboard with bias, zone, score, MTF and divergence state

The layout is designed to stay readable without blocking price action.

Alerts

Optional alerts may be enabled for:

▪ WaveTrend cross
▪ extreme zone cross
▪ zero-line cross
▪ strong Clarity Score
▪ MTF-confirmed signal
▪ regular bullish divergence
▪ regular bearish divergence

Supported alert methods depend on the user’s MetaTrader 5 settings:

▪ popup alert
▪ push notification
▪ email alert
▪ sound alert

EA and iCustom Usage

The indicator includes buffers for developers who want to read values through iCustom.

The buffer structure can provide access to:

▪ WaveTrend values
▪ signal direction
▪ bias state
▪ Clarity Score
▪ MTF state
▪ divergence state

Buffer behavior should be tested carefully in the Strategy Tester before being used in any automated system.

Platform Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Works on:

▪ Gold/XAUUSD
▪ Forex pairs
▪ Indices
▪ Other broker-supported symbols

Recommended timeframes:

▪ M5/M15 for intraday reading
▪ H1 for broader structure
▪ H4 and above for slower confirmation

Settings may need adjustment depending on symbol, broker feed, volatility and trading style.

Important Notes

WaveTrend Clarity PRO is a context indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It:

▪ does not open trades
▪ does not close trades
▪ does not manage positions
▪ does not calculate lot size automatically
▪ does not guarantee trading results

Trading decisions, position sizing and risk management remain the responsibility of the user.

If you notice different results across accounts or brokers, this is often related to execution differences rather than settings.

A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Related Tools

If you use WaveTrend Clarity PRO as part of a broader MT5 workflow, you may also check these paid tools from the same product line:

Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
For reading market structure, swing behavior and broader price context before using momentum signals.

Gold Bias Regime Filter
For checking directional bias and filtering unclear market conditions before reacting to WaveTrend crosses.

Gold Session Box Trading Sessions for MT5
For viewing trading sessions and session ranges, especially useful when trading XAUUSD during active market hours.

Gold Candle Timer Pro
For monitoring candle closing time and improving timing when waiting for signal confirmation.

Gold Trade Manager MT5
For manual trade management after entry, including practical tools for handling open positions.

These products are separate paid tools. They are not required to use WaveTrend Clarity PRO, but they may help build a more complete workflow for market context, timing and trade management.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

WaveTrend Clarity PRO provides information about momentum, divergence and multi-timeframe context. It does not provide financial advice and should not be considered a complete trading system.

It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before using it in live trading.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
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Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
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4.53 (15)
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5 (1)
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Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAU
Squeeze Momentum Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Gold can look ready when it is not. That is one of the harder lessons on XAUUSD. Price starts to move fast, the histogram expands, the chart feels like a breakout is forming - and then it reverses, or chops sideways for the next twenty candles. The move looked real. The compression had not actually released. After spending y
FREE
Gold Previous Week High Low MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. If you've been trading Gold long enough, you already know the drill. Before the session opens, you pull up the chart and start looking for the same levels you've been marking every week: previous week high, previous week low, the midpoint, and yesterday's high and low. You draw them manually, label them, and keep an eye on t
FREE
Gold Risk Radar
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. After years of trading Gold, one thing becomes clear fast: the P/L number alone does not tell you whether your position structure is clean or quietly building pressure. You can have a positive float while simultaneously carrying too many layered positions, a one-sided exposure that is not hedged, a margin level that is slowl
FREE
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Эксперты
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
Gold Trade Manager PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
Эксперты
Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
Gold Session Box Trading Sessions for MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Drawing session boxes by hand every day takes time and can easily become inconsistent. Gold Session Box MT5 helps automate that part of intraday analysis by marking the Asia, London and New York sessions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Card
Gold Spread Monitor MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
The question most Gold traders forget to ask You check the chart. Structure looks clean. Candle confirms. You are ready to press Buy or Sell. But what is the spread right now? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing struct
Risk Ratio Planner
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most trading mistakes do not happen during the trade. They happen in the thirty seconds before it. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 in
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Episode Health Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control. Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Trading Control System
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developin
Equity Protector Pro MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - b
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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