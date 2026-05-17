UT Bot Alert Indicator

UT Bot Alerts for MetaTrader 5

A faithful MQL5 port of the legendary UT Bot Alerts indicator, originally created for TradingView by @Yo_adriiiiaan and @HPotter, with the alerts version by @QuantNomad.

This indicator plots a dynamic ATR-based trailing stop line and generates buy/sell signals when price crosses it, making it one of the most popular and versatile trend-following tools in the trading community.

Features:

  • ATR-based trailing stop line
  • Buy and sell arrow signals
  • Heikin Ashi mode optional
  • Fully compatible with the UT Bot EA for automated trading

All credit for the original concept and logic goes to the original authors on TradingView.


If you prefer to trade UT Bot signals automatically, search for UT Bot Alerts EA in the Market. It automates all the logic of this indicator with built-in risk management.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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