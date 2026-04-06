Fx Swept CRT

5

FX SWEPT CRT


CRT-based EA for EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD. Targets liquidity sweeps on H4 with ATR filter and GMT+2 kill zones. No martingale. Fixed risk per trade. Prop firm suitable.


Full description:

FX SWEPT CRT is an automated trading system built on the CRT (Candle Range Theory) concept. It identifies candles that sweep a prior range extreme and close back inside, signaling a potential reversal toward the opposite side of that range.
Tested on EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD over 2025 with consistent results across these pairs. Minimum recommended capital: $500. Strategy operational since January 2025. (136, 87 and 121 trades respectively, profit factors of 1.82 and 1.69, 71% WR,maximum drawdown below 6% on 2025 backtest), 


How it works
The EA looks for a setup candle (V1) followed by a breakout candle that sweeps V1's high or low and closes back inside its range. Entry is placed on the next bar open. Stop loss is set below/above the sweep wick with a configurable buffer. Take profit can be set at CRT 50%, CRT 100%, or fixed risk/reward ratios of 1:1, 1:2 and 1:3.


Filters included
ATR filter to avoid setups on oversized or undersized candles. Optional SMA 200 trend filter. Time filter restricted to London (09:00–14:00) and New York (14:00–20:00) sessions in GMT+2. Break-even automation at configurable levels (50% to 90% of the way to TP).

Default settings recommended.

Optimized for H4 Timeframe,


What this EA is not
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One position at a time. Risk is fixed at a defined percentage of account balance per trade.

Risk Warning
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please ensure you understand the risks before using any automated trading system.



Reviews 1
Andrés Palacios
44
Andrés Palacios 2026.05.12 20:37 
 

I am testing it and it seems to work, I would like the SL to be changed to the second candle bottom when bullish and second candle top when bearish.

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Andrés Palacios
44
Andrés Palacios 2026.05.12 20:37 
 

I am testing it and it seems to work, I would like the SL to be changed to the second candle bottom when bullish and second candle top when bearish.

Gabriel Quiros Mourente
982
Reply from developer Gabriel Quiros Mourente 2026.05.12 21:44
Thank you for the review and the recommendation. I will upgrade the EA with a trailing SL option, where you can choose the number of previous candles and the timeframe to trail the SL
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