UT Bot Alert Indicator

UT Bot Alerts for MetaTrader 5

A faithful MQL5 port of the legendary UT Bot Alerts indicator, originally created for TradingView by @Yo_adriiiiaan and @HPotter, with the alerts version by @QuantNomad.

This indicator plots a dynamic ATR-based trailing stop line and generates buy/sell signals when price crosses it, making it one of the most popular and versatile trend-following tools in the trading community.

Features:

ATR-based trailing stop line

Buy and sell arrow signals

Heikin Ashi mode optional

Fully compatible with the UT Bot EA for automated trading

All credit for the original concept and logic goes to the original authors on TradingView.





If you prefer to trade UT Bot signals automatically, search for UT Bot Alerts EA in the Market. It automates all the logic of this indicator with built-in risk management.