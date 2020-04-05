UT Bot Alerts EA

UT Bot Alerts EA — Automated Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot Alerts EA brings the power of one of TradingView's most popular indicators directly to MetaTrader 5, fully automated.

What it does

This EA reads the UT Bot Alerts logic — an ATR-based trailing stop system that detects momentum shifts and trend direction — and executes trades automatically on your chart. No manual intervention needed. The indicator is fully embedded, no separate installation required.

Visual & Alerts

Once attached, the EA displays the Supertrend line and buy/sell arrows directly on your chart. Screen alerts and sound notifications are included and fully configurable.

Money Management

Choose between fixed lot size or automatic risk percentage per trade. Default is 1% risk per trade, calculated dynamically based on the ATR stop level.

Recommended Settings

Best results on H2 and H4 timeframes on major forex pairs. Signals validated against the original TradingView indicator — same entries, same timeframe.

Backtest Results (EURUSD H2, 100% tick quality, default settings)

  • Profit Factor: 1.55
  • Max Drawdown: less than 10%
  • Total trades: 145
  • Win Rate: 45% with 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio
  • Recommended settings: Forex majors (H2, sensitivity 2, ATR 10, SL x 1.5, TP x 3). XAUUSD (H4, sensitivity 1, ATR 10, SL x 2, TP x 4)

Credits

This EA is based on the UT Bot Alerts indicator concept originally developed by @Yo_adriiiiaan on TradingView, with the original idea by @HPotter, and the alerts version by @QuantNomad. Full credit to these authors for their open-source contribution to the trading community.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account before using real funds. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.


Recommended products
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
Experts
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
XAU Head Shoulders M15
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Head Shoulders M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Head Shoulders M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Head-and-shoulders style reversal pattern participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
5 (1)
Experts
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
Only Wif
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
>> Announcements Channel << What if Gold Pump? What if Gold Dump? Fulll version of Wif is available here >> Live Signal >> Exclusive Bonus:   Get special access to   FX Monitor   ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. What if the doge just handled it? Only Wif is a free, plug-and-play br
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4 (4)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
MACD LevelTrader MT5
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader MT5   создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.  Важно   перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell              5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD +   SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестиру
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3 (2)
Experts
The trend Expert was created specifically to find optimal parameters for the "FourAverage" indicator. The ADVISER trades in the always in a deal mode (closing a buy deal and immediately opening the opposite one). This approach makes it possible to identify the ability of indicators to determine the trend as accurately as possible. The Expert Advisor is fully automatic and has the ability to manage capital using the Martingale method. The default settings are for "XAUUSD(GOLD) H1". The indicator
FREE
The Fibonacci Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4.22 (45)
Experts
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation. The Fibonacci levels work as follows: Above 61.8 SELL if MACD trend is SELL Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters) BUY if MACD trend is BUY SELL if MACD trend is SELL Below 23.6 BUY if MACD trend is BUY Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart. To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘ http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ’ in t
FREE
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Gold Scalper XAUUSD
Gerardo Armando Ochoa Aguilera
3 (4)
Experts
Hey!. Welcome to my board, some explanation below: IC Markets   XAUUSD M30  Low Risk Scalper system for M30 XAUUSD . Default file is ready to use and it has a very interesting working mechanism based on the indicator Tyr-Bands XAU. The indicator already points the way with an arrow, what this trading system does is to activate a buy/sell of 0.05 Lots (Yes, it has to be above 0.01 lots), because the system has partial closures depending on configuration, A1 50%/25%; A2 100%; A3 75%/25%. So the fi
FREE
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Abj Sweep EA
Abdellah Afkir
Experts
Abj Sweep EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to identify high-probability liquidity sweep opportunities and execute trades with advanced risk management. It combines market structure analysis, institutional concepts, and automated trade management into a single multi-currency trading system. —-FOR SET FILE CLICK HERE —-EURUSD 1M —-Check EA live performance———————— -Server: Exness-MT5Trial15 -Login: 474003403 -Investor Password: Aa12345@ ———————
FREE
Gol D Roger V1
Lukas Szyry
5 (1)
Experts
Gol D Roger V1 Gol D Roger V1 — Gold Pullback Trading System Gol D Roger V1 is a specialized trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD). By fusing a trend-following blueprint with an intelligent pullback entry logic, it is designed to utilize the volatility of Gold and turn it into structured trading results. It is optimized for accounts of all sizes, including smaller balances. Trading Strategy The EA identifies the primary market direction using two fine-tuned Expon
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Fx Swept CRT
Gabriel Quiros Mourente
5 (1)
Experts
FX SWEPT CRT CRT-based EA for EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD. Targets liquidity sweeps on H4 with ATR filter and GMT+2 kill zones. No martingale. Fixed risk per trade. Prop firm suitable. Full description: FX SWEPT CRT is an automated trading system built on the CRT (Candle Range Theory) concept. It identifies candles that sweep a prior range extreme and close back inside, signaling a potential reversal toward the opposite side of that range. Tested on EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD over 2025 with co
FREE
UT Bot Alert Indicator
Gabriel Quiros Mourente
Indicators
UT Bot Alerts for MetaTrader 5 A faithful MQL5 port of the legendary UT Bot Alerts indicator, originally created for TradingView by @Yo_adriiiiaan and @HPotter, with the alerts version by @QuantNomad. This indicator plots a dynamic ATR-based trailing stop line and generates buy/sell signals when price crosses it, making it one of the most popular and versatile trend-following tools in the trading community. Features: ATR-based trailing stop line Buy and sell arrow signals Heikin Ashi mode option
FREE
The Golden Staircase
Gabriel Quiros Mourente
5 (1)
Experts
The Golden Staircase MT5 Momentum-driven breakout EA Multicurrecy EA, optimized for XAUUSD (default settings) and NAS100 (set file in the Comments Section). The Golden Staircase is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for MetaTrader 5. The algorithm focuses on volatility breakouts by identifying technical price levels from daily and intra-session ranges. It is engineered for traders who prioritize systematic risk management and objective entry logic. Strategy Logic The EA
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review