Gold Something Extra

5

■To users of the standard version of Gold Something: The standard version and the "Extra" version were deemed too similar by the Mql5.com administration, resulting in a request for their removal. Consequently, I have removed the standard version. I apologize for the inconvenience.


Important: In live trading, there is a possibility of experiencing significant drawdowns. Please make sure to operate this EA only with funds you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommended: 0.1–0.2).


Timeframe Used: H1 (1‑hour chart)

Recommended Minimum Deposit: Standard account — USD 800 per 0.01 lot


This version includes all features of the normal edition, plus an entry time filter, a news filter, and a maximum daily loss percentage control.

It also features a function that introduces a random delay of 0 to 100 milliseconds between signal generation and order placement to avoid excessive duplicate orders.


Signal 1 keeps the core logic unchanged but increases the number of trades. Signal 2 extends the logic of the normal version, slightly increasing the trade frequency to make the equity curve smoother.

Compared to the normal version, Signal 1 has relatively low similarity in entry points, while Signal 2’s entry points are almost identical to the normal version.

Gold Something is a trading robot trained on 15 years of historical XAUUSD charts. It uses indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, deviations from various moving averages, ATR, and places greater emphasis on recent chart data during training.

The trading logic references the H1 timeframe and performs pullback buying and selling. The average trading frequency is 1–4 trades per week, or 130–200 trades per year. Both signals may hold positions simultaneously. The EA behaves the same regardless of which timeframe chart it is attached to.

The typical holding time is 5–12 hours, operating as a day-trading system. Positions are closed by internal logic, so the TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters act only as emergency safeguards in case of sudden market volatility.

Because the EA often aims for pullbacks within medium-term trends, drawdowns may occur when the trend structure breaks.

■ Special Exit Logic

This EA is programmed to close a trade 5 hours after entry if it is in profit.

If 5 hours pass and the position is still negative, it will close the trade the moment the profit reaches lot size × MinProfit.

For example: If the order size is 0.01 lots and MinProfit = 100, then:

  • On a JPY-denominated account → the trade closes at 100 yen profit

  • On a USD-denominated account → the trade closes at 100 cents profit

For Micro accounts, please adjust MinProfit accordingly.

If the position reaches MaxHoldingHours, it will be closed even if it is in a loss.

Recommended broker: A GMT+2 broker such as IC markets.

(Exness is not a recommended broker; however, if you do use Exness, please modify the parameters as follows: TakeProfit=300000, StopLoss=30000, MaxSpread=600, Slippage=300, and WeekEndCloseTime=18.)


Note: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please run the EA on a demo account for a while to observe its behavior before using it live.

Reviews 2
Khanh Vu
44
Khanh Vu 2026.07.31 06:53 
 

I bought the product and tested it for 5 trading days of the week since its release. It made good profits and perform 5/5 wins with 3 big and 2 small. The author is honest with his product as well. I would definitely buy his next product.

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playgold
1111
playgold 2026.08.02 13:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noriyuki Suzuki
7443
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.08.03 15:50
Hello, and thank you very much for the review. While the "Normal" version and "Extra" are like siblings born of the same parents, running them simultaneously reveals that their performance characteristics differ significantly. Regarding Signal 1 and Signal 2, my view is that they share a somewhat inverse correlation; the idea is that when one is in a drawdown phase, the other generates profit, thereby smoothing out the overall equity curve.
Khanh Vu
44
Khanh Vu 2026.07.31 06:53 
 

I bought the product and tested it for 5 trading days of the week since its release. It made good profits and perform 5/5 wins with 3 big and 2 small. The author is honest with his product as well. I would definitely buy his next product.

Noriyuki Suzuki
7443
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.08.02 04:43
Thank you very much for the review. I am relieved to see such strong performance following the release. I hope this positive momentum continues.
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