Important: Live trading may involve significant drawdowns. Always trade only with money you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommended: 0.1–0.2).





Mikage pro is a trading robot developed by training it on 15 years of historical XAUUSD chart data.

By incorporating the Smart Money Concept (SMC) as a primary indicators, the EA can now capture more granular price fluctuations.

Other indicators used include RSI, Bollinger Bands, deviations from various moving averages, Heikin-Ashi charts, and ATR. Furthermore, the system prioritizes learning from recent chart data.





This EA seems to have a tendency to enter trades in the direction of short-to-medium-term trends on the 1-hour chart. It may also try to capitalize on rebounds when it identifies a short-term bottom.

It may occasionally reverse positions (stop out and flip direction) when price moves against the trade, resulting in a relatively high number of trades.

The typical holding time is around 5–8 hours, making it a day‑trading style system. Position closures are handled by the internal logic, so the TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters function more like safety mechanisms for sudden market volatility.

However, when market volatility becomes excessively high, it is recommended to reduce the lot size or temporarily stop the EA.





■This EA is programmed to close a position if it is profitable 4 hours and 55 minutes after the order is placed.

If the profit/loss is still negative after 4 hours and 55 minutes, it will close the position the moment a profit equal to the parameter Lot size × MinProfit is reached.

For example, if the order is 0.01 lots and MinProfit is 100, the position will close with a profit of 100 yen if the account is a yen account, and 100 cents if it is a dollar account.

For Micro accounts, please adjust MinProfit as needed. The EA will also close the position if the profit/loss is negative after 8 hours from the order date.

Furthermore, this EA will also close positions if a strong opposing signal occurs.





Recommended broker: A GMT+2 broker such as IC markets.

(Exness is not a recommended broker; however, if you do use Exness, please modify the parameters as follows: TakeProfit=300000, StopLoss=30000, MaxSpread=600, Slippage=300, and WeekEndCloseTime=18.)





Note: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please run the EA on a demo account for a while before using it on a live account.