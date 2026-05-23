AI Powered Buy Sell Signal QCL Indicator MT5

Advanced Buying and Selling Automated Execution Engine for MT5

This advanced algorithmic system is engineered for precision day trading, specifically optimized for the M5 and M15 timeframes. By integrating quantitative heuristic rules with foundational market structural concepts, this tool identifies structural liquidity pools and significant price imbalances. It maps out dynamic visual zones, providing traders with a clear perspective on market structure and high-probability entry mechanics.

Quantitative Methodology and Structural Integration

The core engine does not rely on lagging standard oscillators. Instead, it utilizes a sophisticated quantitative architecture based on strict mathematical parameters:

  • Imbalance Detection Models: The system layer continuously scans real-time tick data to confirm the presence of Fair Value Gaps (FVG). It filters out standard price gaps, isolating only those volume imbalances that indicate true institutional footprints.

  • Algorithmic Order Block Mapping: The system utilizes volumetric mapping to identify valid Order Blocks (OB). The technical layer cross-references these blocks with recent liquidity sweeps to validate their structural integrity.

  • Dynamic Zone Generation: Once an OB or FVG is mathematically confirmed by the technical matrix, the system projects precise structural boundaries rendered as Red and Green Zones directly onto the chart.

Visual Chart Elements

  • Green Zones (Demand): Represents algorithmically validated bullish Order Blocks and localized buy-side imbalances.

  • Red Zones (Supply): Represents algorithmically validated bearish Order Blocks and localized sell-side imbalances.

The Retest Trading Strategy

To achieve the highest probability entry points, users should follow a structured mechanical process. It is recommended not to enter the market immediately when a zone is formed.

  1. Identify the Setup: Wait for the system to generate a signal and draw a new Green Demand or Red Supply zone.

  2. Wait for the Retest: Allow the price to move away from the zone and then retrace back into the FVG or Order Block.

  3. Execute: Execute your Buy trade when the price taps and rejects the Green zone. Execute your Sell trade when the price taps and rejects the Red zone. Trading the retest ensures you are entering alongside volume mitigation phases.

Risk and Trade Management

  • Stop Loss Placement: Place your Stop Loss strictly behind the extreme edge of the Order Block zone. If a Green zone is invalidated and the price closes below it, the structural bias has shifted.

  • Take Profit: Target the next opposing liquidity pool or use a trailing stop to maximize momentum once the price rejects the retest zone.

How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications

Due to the precise nature of the retest strategy, instant alerts are critical. Connect the indicator to your mobile application using these steps:

  1. Open your mobile platform application, go to Settings, then Messages, and locate your unique MetaQuotes ID code.

  2. Open your desktop terminal, click Tools, then Options, and navigate to the Notifications tab.

  3. Check the box to enable push notifications.

  4. Enter your MetaQuotes ID into the text box and click Test to ensure your device receives the alert.

  5. In the software input settings, ensure the push notification parameter is set to true.

Key Input Parameters

  • Enable Alerts: Toggles standard terminal pop-up and sound alerts.

  • Enable Push: Toggles alerts sent directly to your mobile device, crucial for monitoring FVG retests while away from the desk.

  • UI and Aesthetics: Adjust text sizing, font styles, and dashboard spacing to accommodate your specific terminal resolution.

Support and Communications

For product support, questions, or configuration assistance, please use the Comments tab on this page or send a direct message to our profile through the built-in messaging system. All user support resources are handled strictly inside the official platform infrastructure.

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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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