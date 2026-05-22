AI Powered Buy Sell Signal QCL Indicator MT5

Advanced Buying and Selling Automated Execution Engine for MT5

This advanced algorithmic system is engineered for precision day trading, specifically optimized for the M5 and M15 timeframes. By integrating quantitative heuristic rules with foundational market structural concepts, this tool identifies structural liquidity pools and significant price imbalances. It maps out dynamic visual zones, providing traders with a clear perspective on market structure and high-probability entry mechanics.

Quantitative Methodology and Structural Integration

The core engine does not rely on lagging standard oscillators. Instead, it utilizes a sophisticated quantitative architecture based on strict mathematical parameters:

  • Imbalance Detection Models: The system layer continuously scans real-time tick data to confirm the presence of Fair Value Gaps (FVG). It filters out standard price gaps, isolating only those volume imbalances that indicate true institutional footprints.

  • Algorithmic Order Block Mapping: The system utilizes volumetric mapping to identify valid Order Blocks (OB). The technical layer cross-references these blocks with recent liquidity sweeps to validate their structural integrity.

  • Dynamic Zone Generation: Once an OB or FVG is mathematically confirmed by the technical matrix, the system projects precise structural boundaries rendered as Red and Green Zones directly onto the chart.

Visual Chart Elements

  • Green Zones (Demand): Represents algorithmically validated bullish Order Blocks and localized buy-side imbalances.

  • Red Zones (Supply): Represents algorithmically validated bearish Order Blocks and localized sell-side imbalances.

The Retest Trading Strategy

To achieve the highest probability entry points, users should follow a structured mechanical process. It is recommended not to enter the market immediately when a zone is formed.

  1. Identify the Setup: Wait for the system to generate a signal and draw a new Green Demand or Red Supply zone.

  2. Wait for the Retest: Allow the price to move away from the zone and then retrace back into the FVG or Order Block.

  3. Execute: Execute your Buy trade when the price taps and rejects the Green zone. Execute your Sell trade when the price taps and rejects the Red zone. Trading the retest ensures you are entering alongside volume mitigation phases.

Risk and Trade Management

  • Stop Loss Placement: Place your Stop Loss strictly behind the extreme edge of the Order Block zone. If a Green zone is invalidated and the price closes below it, the structural bias has shifted.

  • Take Profit: Target the next opposing liquidity pool or use a trailing stop to maximize momentum once the price rejects the retest zone.

How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications

Due to the precise nature of the retest strategy, instant alerts are critical. Connect the indicator to your mobile application using these steps:

  1. Open your mobile platform application, go to Settings, then Messages, and locate your unique MetaQuotes ID code.

  2. Open your desktop terminal, click Tools, then Options, and navigate to the Notifications tab.

  3. Check the box to enable push notifications.

  4. Enter your MetaQuotes ID into the text box and click Test to ensure your device receives the alert.

  5. In the software input settings, ensure the push notification parameter is set to true.

Key Input Parameters

  • Enable Alerts: Toggles standard terminal pop-up and sound alerts.

  • Enable Push: Toggles alerts sent directly to your mobile device, crucial for monitoring FVG retests while away from the desk.

  • UI and Aesthetics: Adjust text sizing, font styles, and dashboard spacing to accommodate your specific terminal resolution.

Support and Communications

For product support, questions, or configuration assistance, please use the Comments tab on this page or send a direct message to our profile through the built-in messaging system. All user support resources are handled strictly inside the official platform infrastructure.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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