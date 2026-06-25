QCL AI Scalper

5

The QCL AI Scalper is an analytical trading indicator for M1 and M5 timeframes on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It identifies structural price levels, specifically Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Instead of moving average crossovers, the system waits for price action to retest these structural zones and confirms the entry using momentum and volatility algorithms.

Each confirmed signal generates a trade plan on the chart, displaying the Entry level, Target Profit 1, Target Profit 2, and ATR-based Stop Loss parameters. Signals do not recalculate after bar close.

Key Features and Scoring Engine:

An internal evaluation engine analyzes market conditions before a signal is generated and assigns each setup a Quality Score from 0 to 100. Signals scoring below 60 are automatically filtered out. Focus on setups scoring 70 and above for strong momentum and structural alignment. Setups scoring 60 to 79 represent standard setups.

The engine includes automatic protection that halts signal generation during sideways, low-volume ranging conditions.

The on-chart dashboard displays daily Buy and Sell signal counts, active session tracking, market volatility state, live signal progression status, and ATR-based stop loss levels.

Integrated notifications support desktop pop-up alerts and mobile push notifications with exact price coordinates.

Market volatility directly affects performance. Ranging or choppy sessions naturally reduce signal frequency due to the internal filtering logic. Practice proper risk management.

A complete user manual is attached in the Comments tab. It includes a comprehensive guide on how to trade the signals, active risk management guidelines, and instructions on how to enable mobile push notifications. Everything needed for optimal setup is included in the manual. For technical support or questions, please use the Comments tab or contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

Reviews 1
Justin Davis
956
Justin Davis 2026.07.17 19:06 
 

This is a great indicator. There are very few indicators that truly work well by themselves but you can tell a lot of work went into the logic of how these arrows generate while helping beginners with proper risk management with TP levels and recommended risk Shujah said he and his team will work on adding visual SL lines as well when a signal generates which will really round out the true plug and play experience with the indicator itself. Great work all around!

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Justin Davis
956
Justin Davis 2026.07.17 19:06 
 

This is a great indicator. There are very few indicators that truly work well by themselves but you can tell a lot of work went into the logic of how these arrows generate while helping beginners with proper risk management with TP levels and recommended risk Shujah said he and his team will work on adding visual SL lines as well when a signal generates which will really round out the true plug and play experience with the indicator itself. Great work all around!

Shujah Amin
423
Reply from developer Shujah Amin 2026.07.25 04:26
Thank you so much for the incredible 5-star review and for being our very first reviewer on MQL5! 🌟 We are thrilled to hear that the advanced mathematical logic behind the QCL AI Scalper signals is delivering the clarity and precision you need. Helping both beginners and advanced traders navigate risk management with clear targets is exactly why we engineered this tool. You are entirely correct—we have implemented visual Stop Loss lines directly onto the chart to complete that perfect plug-and-play experience. Welcome to the family, and wishing you massive success in your trading! 🚀📈
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