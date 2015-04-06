EMA Grid FX

For trading on M15 currency pair EURUSD

A good robot for trading in any currency - with the proper settings (example EMA_Signal 10 EMA_Trend 60 Take Profit - 0.2-0.3 Lots - 0.20-0.28) - on non-USD currency pairs gives up to 100 percent per month . On USD - more than 100 percent per year - it all depends on the broker you choose. The trading system is based on the EMA indicator - the price is below the indicator - buy, the price is above the indicator - sell - a grid trading strategy, but the larger the balance, the more orders will be opened.


 EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
  (H1)              
 Lots=0.02; TP_pips=30; EMA_Signal=25; EMA_Trend=210; Candle_ID=15; Fix_Spread_pips=30; MagicStart=9358;
(M15) 

Lots=0.02; TP_pips=10; EMA_Signal=25; EMA_Trend=250; Candle_ID=10; Fix_Spread_pips=30; MagicStart=9358;


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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
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4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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