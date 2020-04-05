The Snowball Effect Exceeded Time Math

Right-click on the chart - select the timeframe - SELECT H2

Советник: The Snowball Effect Exceeded Time Math
Символ: AUDCAD
Период: H2 (2026.06.01 - 2026.07.05)
Параметры: EA_Name= Exceed Time Math
Lot=0.02
EMA_period=40
Grid_TP_pips=5
Snowball_TP_pips=10
Distance_pips=20
TP_pips=5
MagicStart=1024
Multiplier=2.0
Spread_const=4
Max_Theoretical_Risk=500.0
Close_On_Risk_Limit=true
Min_Cooldown_Minutes=690
Use_Frequency_Filter=true
=== Safe Profit Settings ====
InpTargetProfit=500.0
InpSeparateClose=true
InpUseSafeClose=true
Компания: AMarkets LLC
Валюта: USD
Начальный депозит: 500.00
Плечо: 1:500

 ENGLISH VERSION

Can you spend endless time discussing whether you can make money on Forex... or can you start earning on Forex starting from $100 with zero risk?

This is possible using sophisticated mathematics that will not allow your deposit to fall. The algorithm will stop trading precisely and mathematically, having calculated the trend and account capabilities.

However, you'll need to restart it on your account again, and it will conduct trades and mathematically calculate the next stop. The mathematics is so precise that it allows using 100% of the deposit (on the USD/JPY pair).

You'll need to restart it every week. But you can also just play along. Of course, "not losing" sounds even more complicated. But it is mathematically achievable.

A new restart means RESULTS, not empty dreams. The expert will calculate the possibility of any loss using sophisticated mathematics.

For example, with a larger account of $500-$1000, you can change the Multiplier (M) up to 12 or higher, and the Spread Const (S) will stop before dangerous trades on the EUR/USD and USD/JPY pairs. It's not flawless, but timely. At zero risk—this is not riskless profit, this is precisely mathematical logic and the evolution of trading ideas, not time spent worrying about what you've lost or might lose.

Of course, the phrase "not losing" sounds too complex for the market, but it is technically and mathematically achievable. The expert will stop any catastrophic loss using built-in logic.

Try it in the tester.

Core Settings (for $100 deposit)

 --- (From 100$) ---

Lot=0.02

EMA_period=40

Grid_TP_pips=5

Snowball_TP_pips=10

Distance_pips=20

TP_pips=5

MagicNumber=1024

Multiplier=12.0

Spread_const=8

Max_Theoretical_Risk=10.0

Close_On_Risk_Limit=true

Min_Cooldown_Minutes=600

Use_Frequency_Filter=true

Safe Profit Settings

TargetProfit=5.0 SeparateClose=true UseSafeClose=true

Under the Hood: Technical Specification and Risk Control Mathematics

The advisor is not based on intuition, but on a rigid algorithm of a series of trades (the "Snowball" sequence), which converts the chaos of price movements into a manageable mathematical corridor.

Adaptive Lot Multiplier (Multiplier): A flexible volume multiplication system. For conservative $100 accounts, a basic multiplier is used (e.g., 1.2). For deposits from $1000, the algorithm allows safely scaling the Multiplier up to 2.0, 12.0 and beyond, mathematically calculating each step for rapid profit exit.

Intelligent Spread Filter (Spread_const): A parameter that acts as a rigid safety fuse. It blocks market entries when spread abnormally widens, protecting the account from poor order execution during high volatility moments.

Strict Risk Limit (Max_Theoretical_Risk & Close_On_Risk_Limit): The built-in Safe Profit Settings block guarantees forced closure at the risk limit. If the model sees an exit beyond the allowable calculation corridor, the advisor locks in the result and completely stops trading, waiting for your manual restart.

Frequency Filter and Cooldown (Frequency Filter & Cooldown): Protection against overtrading. After the cycle completes, a timer activates (parameter Min_Cooldown_Minutes, e.g., 600-690 minutes). The algorithm literally forbids itself from entering the market until mathematical expectation returns to normal.

Cycle Summary: You launch the advisor → it deploys the Snowball algorithm → reaches the mathematical limit of profit or the calculated stop → stops, preserving the deposit. You control the process through mathematics, not emotions.


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