Zero Hour Runner MT5
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.4
- 更新: 25 五月 2026
Also Available in MetaTrader4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746
Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator
SHORT PRECISE & NOISELESS
A system engineered around one principle
Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency
What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different?
🛑 No Repainting. No Tricks.
- Signals do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate
- What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh
⏱ Instant Decision Signals
- Signals appear at the OPEN of a candle
- No waiting. No delay. No missed entries
🎯 Entry & Exit — One Glance
- Clear BUY / SELL arrows
- TP and SL levels displayed instantly
Everything you need is right in front of you.
⚡ Speed Meets Accuracy
A solid algorithm designed to deliver:
- Fast signal timing
- High precision entries
No need to sit all day watching charts.
📉 Profit Protection First
- Designed to secure profits early
- Helps you exit before the market turns
⏳ One Trade. One Focus.
- One signal per week — every Monday morning
- No overtrading. No noise
You prepare. You execute. You’re done.
📊 Optimized for M15 and H1 Chart
Built specifically for the 15-minute and H1 timeframes, balancing:
- Speed
- Stability
- Practical execution
🧠 Simple by Design
- Clean interface
- Beginner-friendly
- No complicated rules
🛑 Greed Eliminated
Most traders don’t lose because of strategy…
They lose because of greed and overtrading.
This system removes both.
⚠️ No Hype. Just Reality.
This is not a get-rich-overnight scheme.
There is no perfect system:
- Some trades will win ✅
- Some trades will lose ❌
But over time, ZERO HOUR RUNNER is built to:
Deliver steady, meaningful profit through discipline and precision
Who Is This For?
- Traders tired of hype and false promises
- Traders who want structure and clarity
- Traders ready to be patient and consistent
- Beginners who want a simple system that works
Final Word
If you’re looking for:
- Fast money illusions ❌
- Signal overload ❌
- Complicated strategies ❌
This isn’t for you.
But if you want:
- Clear, non-repainting signals ✅
- Precision entries and exits ✅
- One disciplined trade per week ✅
- A system built for long-term consistency ✅
Then this might be exactly what you’ve been missing.