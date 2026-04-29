Smart Recovery EA

5
Smart Recovery EA — Advanced Multi-Zone Hedge Recovery System
Smart Recovery EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that uses an intelligent multi-zone hedge recovery strategy combined with a synchronized grid system. It is designed to recover losing positions through calculated hedging while protecting your account with multiple layers of risk management.
KEY FEATURES
MULTI-ZONE RECOVERY SYSTEM
Up to 10 simultaneous recovery zones.
Each zone operates independently with its own Magic Number.
Expanding zone logic: each hedge trade widens the recovery corridor.
Automatic breakeven point calculation using weighted average pricing.
SMART GRID STRATEGY
Synchronized grid system linked to Zone 1.
Martingale lot progression with configurable step count.
Basket Take Profit: closes all grid trades when target profit is reached.
Grid Trim: automatically closes oldest losing trades using excess daily profit.
DUAL EXIT METHODS
Smart Trailing Stop: zone-based trailing with configurable activation, distance, and step.
Zone TP: money-based ($) or Smart Zone multiplier-based take profit.
Hard Monitor: forces position closure if price reverses past the trailing lock.
SMART ZONE TECHNOLOGY
Fixed mode: set zone step in pips.
ATR mode: dynamic zone step based on market volatility.
Zone step is locked per session for consistency.
ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
Global Drawdown Stop: closes all positions if drawdown exceeds threshold.
Daily Profit Target: stops trading after reaching daily profit percentage.
Zone Trim: partial close of worst-performing zone positions.
Grid Trim: removes oldest grid positions using surplus profit.
EMA ENTRY FILTER
Initial zone entry based on EMA crossover signal.
Configurable EMA period and timeframe.
BUY when price is below EMA, SELL when price is above EMA.
UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
Works with any broker (automatic filling mode detection).
Compatible with all account types: Hedging, Netting.
Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, etc.
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester for backtesting.
REAL-TIME DASHBOARD
On-chart display with account info, current PnL, and profit history.
Daily, Monthly, and Total profit tracking.
Customizable colors and font size.
HOW IT WORKS
INITIAL ENTRY: The EA waits for an EMA signal to open the first position in Zone 1.
HEDGE RECOVERY: If the market moves against the initial trade, the EA opens a counter-trade (hedge) at each Smart Zone step with an increased lot size (configurable multiplier).
BREAKEVEN TRACKING: The EA continuously calculates the weighted average breakeven point for all positions in each zone.
EXIT MANAGEMENT: Once price crosses the breakeven point, the EA activates either Smart Trailing Stop or Zone TP to lock in profits.
GRID SUPPORT: A synchronized grid system operates alongside Zone 1, providing additional recovery power with its own profit target.
MULTI-ZONE: When Zone 1 reaches a configurable number of trades, the EA can open additional zones (up to 10) at a safe distance from existing zones.
RISK PROTECTION: Daily profit targets, global drawdown stops, and trim functions ensure your account is always protected.
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lot)
Recommended Deposit: $1,000 - $5,000
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Timeframe: M5 (for EMA signal)
Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any liquid instrument
Account Type: Hedging account recommended
DEFAULT PARAMETERS (Conservative):
Initial Lot: 0.01
Hedge Lot Multiplier: 2.0
Smart Zone Step: 300 pips
Max Hedge Trades: 10
Max Zones: 2
Grid Initial Lot: 0.01
Daily Profit Target: 1%
Global Drawdown Stop: 30%
INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE
GENERAL SETTINGS:
Exit Method: Choose between Smart Trailing Stop or Zone TP.
TP Type: Money ($) or Smart Zone multiplier (Pips).
Zone Target Profit: Target profit in dollars for Zone TP.
Base Magic Number: Unique ID for zone positions.
Maximum Slippage: Max allowed slippage in points.
Global Drawdown Stop: Account drawdown % to trigger emergency close.
DAILY PROFIT TARGET:
Enable Daily Profit Target: Turn on/off daily profit limit.
Daily Profit Target %: Percentage of balance as daily target.
EMA ENTRY SETTINGS:
EMA Period: Period for the EMA indicator.
EMA Timeframe: Timeframe for EMA calculation.
GRID RECOVERY STRATEGY:
Enable Grid System: Turn on/off grid system.
Grid Magic Number: Unique ID for grid positions.
Grid Initial Lot: Starting lot for grid trades.
Grid Lot Multiplier: Martingale multiplier for grid.
Grid Lot Step Count: Trades before lot increases.
Grid Target Profit: Basket TP for all grid trades.
Grid Trim settings: Auto-cleanup of old grid positions.
MULTI-ZONE SETTINGS:
Max Concurrent Zones: Number of simultaneous zones (1-10).
Initial Lot: Starting lot for zone trades.
Max Hedge Trades: Maximum trades per zone.
Hedge Lot Multiplier: Lot increase per hedge level.
Zone Open Threshold: Minimum trades to trigger new zone.
ZONE TRIM SETTINGS:
Enable Zone Trim: Turn on/off partial close.
Grid Positions Limit: Max grid trades for trim activation.
Drawdown Percent: Minimum drawdown to activate trim.
Profit Percent: Daily profit threshold for trim.
SMART ZONE SETTINGS:
Smart Zone Type: Fixed (Pips) or Dynamic (ATR).
Smart Zone Step: Distance in pips (Fixed mode).
ATR Timeframe/Period/Multiplier: ATR settings (Dynamic mode).
TRAILING STOP SETTINGS:
Trailing Start Zone: Activation distance (in Smart Zone multiples).
Trailing Distance Zone: Distance behind price.
Trailing Step Zone: Minimum step for trailing update.
DASHBOARD SETTINGS:
Show Dashboard: Enable/disable on-chart info panel.
Color settings: Customize background, text, profit, and loss colors.
Font Size: Dashboard text size.
IMPORTANT NOTES
This EA uses hedging (opening positions in both directions). Make sure your broker account supports hedging.
This EA uses a Martingale-based lot progression. While the recovery system is designed to manage risk, all Martingale strategies carry inherent risk. Use proper money management.
Always test on a Demo account first before going live.
VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.
The EA does not use any DLL imports or external libraries — fully MQL5 native.
SUPPORT
If you have any questions or need help with settings, please contact me through MQL5 private messages. I will respond as quickly as possible.
If you like the EA, please leave a review — it helps a lot!
Reviews 2
Jahongir Mustofoev
43
Jahongir Mustofoev 2026.06.02 12:45 
 

Thanks for the great product! It really works on different pairs and adapts to any trading session time. Highly recommend it!

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3.43 (28)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Experts
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jahongir Mustofoev
43
Jahongir Mustofoev 2026.06.02 12:45 
 

Thanks for the great product! It really works on different pairs and adapts to any trading session time. Highly recommend it!

Жахонгир Мараимов
23
Жахонгир Мараимов 2026.05.27 14:54 
 

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