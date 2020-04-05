Smart Scalp Hedge

Smart Scalping Expert Advisor

Smart Scalping is a fully automated trading system that combines breakout price action scalping with an expanding recovery zone algorithm. It is designed to capture quick breakout movements on liquid currency pairs while utilizing a multi-zone hedging strategy to recover trades if the market moves against the initial entry.

How the Strategy Works

Breakout Entry Signal: The Expert Advisor monitors the maximum high and minimum low of the last 10 completed bars on the active chart timeframe. When price breaks out of this range, the EA triggers the first market position (Buy or Sell).

The Expert Advisor monitors the maximum high and minimum low of the last 10 completed bars on the active chart timeframe. When price breaks out of this range, the EA triggers the first market position (Buy or Sell). Expanding Zone Recovery (Hedge Accounts): If the price reverses after the initial trade, the EA deploys an expanding recovery system. It automatically places server-side pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at calculated boundaries. If triggered, the lot size increases by the lot multiplier, and the recovery zone step expands dynamically to cover market movements.

If the price reverses after the initial trade, the EA deploys an expanding recovery system. It automatically places server-side pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at calculated boundaries. If triggered, the lot size increases by the lot multiplier, and the recovery zone step expands dynamically to cover market movements. Netting Accounts Mode: On Netting accounts (where hedging is not allowed), the EA automatically switches to a simplified breakout trading mode. In this mode, every trade is executed with individual, broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, eliminating recovery grids.

On Netting accounts (where hedging is not allowed), the EA automatically switches to a simplified breakout trading mode. In this mode, every trade is executed with individual, broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, eliminating recovery grids. Stealth Exit (Virtual Trailing): When configured to exit via trailing, the EA monitors the combined profit of the active zone in client memory and closes all trades instantly when the target is reached, preventing stop-level rejection errors from brokers.

Key Features

Low Latency Pending Orders: Recovery trades are executed via server-side pending stop orders, minimizing slippage and reliance on client-side tick execution.

Recovery trades are executed via server-side pending stop orders, minimizing slippage and reliance on client-side tick execution. Multi-Zone Support: The EA can manage up to 10 independent recovery zones simultaneously, allowing it to diversify entries.

The EA can manage up to 10 independent recovery zones simultaneously, allowing it to diversify entries. Equity Drawdown Protection: A built-in global protection feature automatically closes all active positions if the account equity drawdown reaches your specified threshold.

A built-in global protection feature automatically closes all active positions if the account equity drawdown reaches your specified threshold. Parameter Self-Healing: Built-in initialization safety rules automatically correct invalid input parameters to the nearest valid values, preventing tester execution halts.

Key Input Parameters

Exit Strategy: Choose between Target Take Profit (TP) or Smart Trailing Stop.

Choose between Target Take Profit (TP) or Smart Trailing Stop. Take Profit Type: Configure the target profit in account currency (Money) or as a multiplier of the zone distance (Smart Zone).

Configure the target profit in account currency (Money) or as a multiplier of the zone distance (Smart Zone). Initial Lot Size: Starting lot size for the first trade of each zone.

Starting lot size for the first trade of each zone. Hedge Lot Multiplier: Lot progression factor for subsequent recovery trades.

Lot progression factor for subsequent recovery trades. Recovery Zone Distance: Fixed distance in pips between recovery steps.

Fixed distance in pips between recovery steps. Equity Drawdown Close All: Percentage of equity drawdown at which all trades will be closed for safety.

Requirements and Recommendations

Minimum Deposit: $100 on a Cent account (equivalent to 10,000 cents) or $10,000 on a standard account.

$100 on a Cent account (equivalent to 10,000 cents) or $10,000 on a standard account. Account Type: A Hedging account is highly recommended to run the full expanding recovery zone strategy.

A Hedging account is highly recommended to run the full expanding recovery zone strategy. Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended.

1:500 or higher is recommended. Timeframes: M1, M5, or M15 are recommended for active scalping.

M1, M5, or M15 are recommended for active scalping. Execution: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) with low latency to your broker server is recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Backtest results are simulated and do not guarantee future profits. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with your specific broker settings before running it on a live account.