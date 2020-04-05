Smart Scalp Hedge

Smart Scalping Expert Advisor

Smart Scalping is a fully automated trading system that combines breakout price action scalping with an expanding recovery zone algorithm. It is designed to capture quick breakout movements on liquid currency pairs while utilizing a multi-zone hedging strategy to recover trades if the market moves against the initial entry.

How the Strategy Works

  • Breakout Entry Signal: The Expert Advisor monitors the maximum high and minimum low of the last 10 completed bars on the active chart timeframe. When price breaks out of this range, the EA triggers the first market position (Buy or Sell).
  • Expanding Zone Recovery (Hedge Accounts): If the price reverses after the initial trade, the EA deploys an expanding recovery system. It automatically places server-side pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at calculated boundaries. If triggered, the lot size increases by the lot multiplier, and the recovery zone step expands dynamically to cover market movements.
  • Netting Accounts Mode: On Netting accounts (where hedging is not allowed), the EA automatically switches to a simplified breakout trading mode. In this mode, every trade is executed with individual, broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, eliminating recovery grids.
  • Stealth Exit (Virtual Trailing): When configured to exit via trailing, the EA monitors the combined profit of the active zone in client memory and closes all trades instantly when the target is reached, preventing stop-level rejection errors from brokers.

Key Features

  • Low Latency Pending Orders: Recovery trades are executed via server-side pending stop orders, minimizing slippage and reliance on client-side tick execution.
  • Multi-Zone Support: The EA can manage up to 10 independent recovery zones simultaneously, allowing it to diversify entries.
  • Equity Drawdown Protection: A built-in global protection feature automatically closes all active positions if the account equity drawdown reaches your specified threshold.
  • Parameter Self-Healing: Built-in initialization safety rules automatically correct invalid input parameters to the nearest valid values, preventing tester execution halts.

Key Input Parameters

  • Exit Strategy: Choose between Target Take Profit (TP) or Smart Trailing Stop.
  • Take Profit Type: Configure the target profit in account currency (Money) or as a multiplier of the zone distance (Smart Zone).
  • Initial Lot Size: Starting lot size for the first trade of each zone.
  • Hedge Lot Multiplier: Lot progression factor for subsequent recovery trades.
  • Recovery Zone Distance: Fixed distance in pips between recovery steps.
  • Equity Drawdown Close All: Percentage of equity drawdown at which all trades will be closed for safety.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 on a Cent account (equivalent to 10,000 cents) or $10,000 on a standard account.
  • Account Type: A Hedging account is highly recommended to run the full expanding recovery zone strategy.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended.
  • Timeframes: M1, M5, or M15 are recommended for active scalping.
  • Execution: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) with low latency to your broker server is recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Backtest results are simulated and do not guarantee future profits. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with your specific broker settings before running it on a live account.

Recommended products
SavdogarAI
Sardorbek Sirojiddinov
Experts
SavdogarAI v2.60: EURUSD Adaptive Momentum Grid SavdogarAI v2.60 is a professional fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically re-engineered for the EURUSD pair. This version combines high-precision RSI momentum filtering with a mathematically optimized grid recovery system that adapts to current market volatility via ATR. RealTrades login MetaTrader 5: 20739374 Investor (read-only) password: Partners$2 Сервер: EGlobal-Classic-MT5 Strategy Logic & Execution RSI Mean Rever
Stealth Sniper PRO
Javokhir Berdikulov
Experts
Stealth Sniper PRO: Professional Trading Suite Stealth Sniper PRO   is a high-precision analytical tool for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced liquidity search algorithms with hidden position management. Designed for professional trading, it focuses on risk minimization and bypassing broker-side restrictions. Technical Features & Functionality: Precision Entry Algorithm:   Detects entry points based on liquidity patterns and institutional zones (Smart Money concepts). Stealth Mode (Virtual L
Liquidity Side MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries. Key Features Smart Liq
Revolution Scalper X
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Revolution Scalper X v2.0 - Expert Advisor Description Revolution Scalper X is a sophisticated multi-asset scalping Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines advanced risk management, flexible trading strategies, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities through dual on-chart dashboards. Key Features: Multi-Asset Trading Capabilities: Dual Mode Operation : Can operate in single-pair mode (current chart symbol) or multi-asset mode Asset Categories : Supports Forex, Cryptocurrency, and Me
Stealth MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144741 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144742 STEALTH - Invisible Power, Visible Profit STEALTH is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want to operate under the radar. Designed with a unique hidden pending order mechanism, this EA eliminates early broker detection and slippage from fake market movements. Instead of placing visible pending orders, STEALTH uses invisible horizontal lines as execution tr
Quant Lattice
Dilwyn Tng
5 (1)
Experts
1 Price for 3 different EA (Steady, Drive and Cruise) Live Signal:   QL Drive   |   QL Steady   |     QL Cruise  (new)       Setfiles:  Setfiles What Quant Lattice Is Quant Lattice is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades one currency pair: AUDCAD. It comes with three different strategies — Steady, Drive and Cruise. You install it once, pick a strategy, choose the money management and it trades without you touching it. Why AUDCAD?  Both the Australian and Canadian dollars are commodity
MetrionZ
Sanjar Mamanazarov
Experts
Hello, traders! I'm MetrionZ EA, a next-generation expert advisor built on a strategy for breaking out key swing levels. My specialty? Market breakouts. My mission? To capture powerful directional movements immediately after a level breakout—over and over again. How it works: MetrionZ analyzes the last 80 candles on M5, identifies local highs and lows (swing highs / swing lows), then automatically sets a Buy Stop above resistance and a Sell Stop below support. As soon as the market breaks the l
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
CrashBandicoot
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
1 (1)
Experts
The Crash BandiCoot works on the Crash 1000 and Crash 500 index which is available on the Binary.com or Deriv.com platforms. The EA uses the Awesome and Accelerator Oscillators to enter and exit trades on the 1minute (M1) time frame. The minimum lot size is 0.2 for Crash 1000 and Crash 500. The EA works best on a VPS. Minimum account size should be $200.  How it works: ***************** 1. Entry : After a spike(only), the EA looks at the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator for a green
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
NeonStrike AI EA
Golibjon Ergashev
2 (1)
Experts
NeonStrike: Deterministic Institutional-Grade Architecture In the contemporary financial paradigm, characterized by high market entropy and fragmented liquidity, the stability of a trading algorithm is defined by the depth of its mathematical foundation. NeonStrike represents the integration of advanced quantitative analysis methods and adaptive capital management mechanisms, engineered for precision execution in professional environments. Verified Operational Audit To conduct an objective analy
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Hedge and Grid
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
5 (1)
Experts
Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium Smart Trend Trading with Advanced Hedge and Grid Management Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines intelligent trend analysis with flexible order management, allowing traders to use Normal, Limit, Stop, or Hedge strategies within a single trading system. The objective is simple: Trade with the trend, protect capital, and manage profits automatically. Intelligent Trend Detection The EA does not r
BTC Juice Sloth
Dzmitry Maslouski
Experts
BTC JUICE Sloth – Institutional Multi‑Mode Bitcoin EA BTC JUICE Sloth is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system built exclusively for Bitcoin (BTCUSD, M5) . The algorithm combines rigorous quantitative analysis with the “Smart Laziness” concept: it completely ignores market noise 21 hours a day and activates only during the most predictable liquidity window (02:00–05:00 UTC). No grids, no averaging, no martingale – only pure price-action logic and statistical confidence scoring.
Kill Zone Hunter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
KILL ZONE HUNTER Institutional Kill Zone, Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading EA for MT5 Overview KILL ZONE HUNTER is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered around Institutional Smart Money Concepts (ICT / SMC) , with a primary focus on Kill Zone trading , Market Structure , and Fair Value Gap (FVG) execution . This EA is designed to systematically hunt high-probability trades during institutional trading windows (Kill Zones) , where liquidity, volatility, and directio
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Gold BreakoutPro V7
Marcio Cardoso Apolo
Experts
Gold Breakout Pro V7.2 - A Elite da Automação em XAUUSD O Gold Breakout Pro V7.2 é um Expert Advisor (EA) de alta performance, projetado especificamente para capturar movimentos explosivos de volatilidade no Ouro (XAUUSD) . Combinando uma interface moderna com algoritmos de execução institucional, ele oferece o equilíbrio perfeito entre agressividade no lucro e segurança no capital. Diferenciais de Mercado: Gestão de Metas Automática : Painel integrado que monitora o lucro do dia, meta diá
Gold Math Sniper
George-cristian Oana
Experts
Tired of Grid and Martingale EAs blowing your account overnight? Gold Math Sniper is a completely different breed of Expert Advisor. Built on pure Quantitative Mathematics, Volatility Analysis (ATR), and Strict Risk Management, this EA is designed to compound your account safely over time. It does not guess. It calculates. Specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , Gold Math Sniper exploits the long-term bullish bias of precious metals by executing high-precision LONG ONLY trades, protecting your c
Hyperion FX AI EA
Golibjon Ergashev
Experts
HYPERION FX AI EA is a professional automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370933 Overview HYPERION FX AI EA is built for traders who understand risk, discipline, and real market conditions. The system is fully focused on GOLD, allowing it to precisely adapt to its volatility, price behavior, and liquidity structure. This is not a universal multi-pair robot. It is a specialized trading solution
Momentum Scalper Stop
Andri Okta Nograha
Experts
Momentum Scalper Stop is a high-speed, fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for fast-paced trading environments. It specializes in capturing explosive price movements and momentum breakouts on low timeframes (M1). By using an advanced Straddle Strategy , the EA instantly deploys pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) around the current market price, waiting to catch rapid spikes caused by high volatility or news events. This EA is heavily optimized for major instruments with hig
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
ORB Master
Othmen Mohammadi
4 (1)
Experts
ORB Master — the autopilot that stops you messing around Not consistent yet? Clicking too much, moving stops, changing your mind every 3 minutes? ORB Master puts you on rails. Simple idea: take a clear setup — the Opening Range Breakout — and execute it the same way every time, with controlled risk and stable rules. What it does for you Instant visual framework: detects the ORB window, draws the box, waits for the break. Clean, repeatable entries: retest or close of the break candle . Auto trad
StudentK CCI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK CCI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on CCI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
QuantumAlgo Gold XAUUSD
Husain Haider Zaidi
4 (4)
Experts
QuantumAlgo Gold Scalper EA — AI-Driven XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 A precision-engineered Gold scalping robot for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. Built around an adaptive multi-layer signal engine, hard stop-loss protection, and disciplined risk management — no grid, no martingale, no averaging . MT5 Version (this listing) · Prop Firm Set: Available on request after purchase Set Files & User Guide: Contact me via private message after purchase Why Traders Choose QuantumAlgo Gold Scalper
BrentWTI Statistical Arbitrage EA
Dejan Boshkov
Experts
Brent-WTI Statistical Arbitrage EA Overview Brent-WTI Statistical Arbitrage EA is an automated trading system designed to trade the price relationship between Brent and WTI crude oil instruments. The strategy focuses on statistical divergence and mean reversion behavior between the two markets. The EA monitors spread conditions, detects abnormal deviations, and opens positions when the probability of reversion meets the defined entry criteria. It is built for traders who want a structured inter
Prime Euro
Ahmad Jawad
Experts
**Prime Euro: Your Reliable and Secure EUR/USD Trading Partner** Prime Euro is a robust and user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate your EUR/USD trading with precision and consistency. Whether  yo u're a seasoned professional or new to automated trading, Prime Euro provides a straightforward and effective solution for capturing opportunities in the world' s most liquid currency pair. Enjoy automated trading without the complexity. Protect your capital while generating consistent return
King ElChart Breakout
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King ElChart Breakout EA is a professional breakout trading system designed for traders who want a precise, reliable, and fully automated approach to market breakouts. The EA executes trades based on two powerful mechanisms: 1. Daily Breakout – using the previous day’s high and low with customizable offset. 2. Session Breakout – for Asian, London, and New York sessions with dynamic session-high/low detection. The system includes advanced risk-management tools: • Fixed or Auto Lot sizing based
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA for XAU/USD Trading on MetaTrader 5 The GoldMaster EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is tailored for traders who prefer a straightforward approach and want to explore automated trading without the need for complex setups. Features : Automated Trading: The EA handles all trading operations independently. Pre-Configured Setup: No manual configuration is required, making it easy to use. Optimized for Small Accoun
Little Bear
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
This EA   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on supply demand areas. It works by sending stop orders in the areas to catch the price movements with stop loss and break even. This trading robot can be used on all time frame and all trading pairs, but it is recommended to use on   Gold H1 time frame. Setting Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lot Size   - Trades volume. A
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Smart Recovery EA
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
5 (1)
Experts
Smart Recovery EA — Advanced Multi-Zone Hedge Recovery System Smart Recovery EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that uses an intelligent multi-zone hedge recovery strategy combined with a synchronized grid system. It is designed to recover losing positions through calculated hedging while protecting your account with multiple layers of risk management. KEY FEATURES MULTI-ZONE RECOVERY SYSTEM Up to 10 simultaneous recovery zones. Each zone operates independently with its own Magic Number.
Alpha Trend Indicator from AlgoForex
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Indicators
AlphaTrend - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator for MT5 AlphaTrend - Advanced Trend Following System AlphaTrend is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, based on the world-renowned algorithm developed by Kıvanç Özbilgiç. This version has been significantly enhanced with a professional Signal History & PnL Dashboard , making it a complete trading workstation for trend traders. Overview AlphaTrend goes beyond simple moving averages. It combines Volatility (ATR) an
FREE
Smart Turtle Indicator
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Indicators
The Smart Turtle Indicator is an advanced, fully non-repainting trend-following system designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It is heavily inspired by the legendary "Turtle Traders" strategy developed by Richard Dennis and William Eckhardt, but refined with modern visual enhancements to make trading decisions clearer and more intuitive. Unlike standard Donchian Channel indicators, the Smart Turtle Indicator uses a dynamic internal logic to track trend shifts (K1 Line) and trailing stops (K2 Li
FREE
Smart Trade Panel by AlgoForex
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Utilities
AlgoForex Smart Trade Panel Title:   AlgoForex Smart Trade Panel - Visual Risk Management & Trading   Category:   Experts / Trading Utilities   Price:   Free Overview Take full control of your trading with the   AlgoForex Smart Trade Panel   — a lightweight, professional, and visually interactive trading assistant designed for both beginners and advanced traders. Tired of manually calculating lot sizes or struggling to place precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels? This utility empowers you to
FREE
Goal Tracker abd Risk Guard
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Utilities
Goal Tracker & Risk Guard Goal Tracker & Risk Guard is a professional on-chart dashboard and psychological assistant designed for every trader. It helps you maintain strict trading discipline, hit your profit targets, and protect your account from severe drawdowns and overtrading. Stop relying on emotions and let this indicator keep your risk in check! Key Features: Profit Targets: Set your custom Daily, Weekly, and Monthly profit targets (in %). The panel tracks your closed trades and fills a g
FREE
Spiders Zone Recovery
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Experts
Product Name : Spider's Zone Recovery Description : Spider's Zone Recovery is an automated trading robot (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on the proven Zone Recovery strategy. Designed for traders seeking consistent profits, this EA is perfect for both beginners and experienced users. With its simplicity and efficiency, Spider's Zone Recovery offers a reliable solution for automated trading in the forex market. How It Works : Spider's Zone Recovery operates using the Zone Recovery strategy, which d
ChartLens AI
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Utilities
ChartLens AI - Professional AI-Powered Trading Terminal ChartLens AI   is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MQL5, bringing the power of OpenAI's Vision and Language models directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. By analyzing real-time chart screenshots and technical indicator data, ChartLens AI provides intelligent trading signals, technical reasoning, and automated trade execution.  Key Features Dual Analysis Modes: Vision Mode (Strategy):   The EA takes a screenshot of your c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review