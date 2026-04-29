Smart Recovery EA

5
Smart Recovery EA — Advanced Multi-Zone Hedge Recovery System
Smart Recovery EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that uses an intelligent multi-zone hedge recovery strategy combined with a synchronized grid system. It is designed to recover losing positions through calculated hedging while protecting your account with multiple layers of risk management.
KEY FEATURES
MULTI-ZONE RECOVERY SYSTEM
Up to 10 simultaneous recovery zones.
Each zone operates independently with its own Magic Number.
Expanding zone logic: each hedge trade widens the recovery corridor.
Automatic breakeven point calculation using weighted average pricing.
SMART GRID STRATEGY
Synchronized grid system linked to Zone 1.
Martingale lot progression with configurable step count.
Basket Take Profit: closes all grid trades when target profit is reached.
Grid Trim: automatically closes oldest losing trades using excess daily profit.
DUAL EXIT METHODS
Smart Trailing Stop: zone-based trailing with configurable activation, distance, and step.
Zone TP: money-based ($) or Smart Zone multiplier-based take profit.
Hard Monitor: forces position closure if price reverses past the trailing lock.
SMART ZONE TECHNOLOGY
Fixed mode: set zone step in pips.
ATR mode: dynamic zone step based on market volatility.
Zone step is locked per session for consistency.
ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
Global Drawdown Stop: closes all positions if drawdown exceeds threshold.
Daily Profit Target: stops trading after reaching daily profit percentage.
Zone Trim: partial close of worst-performing zone positions.
Grid Trim: removes oldest grid positions using surplus profit.
EMA ENTRY FILTER
Initial zone entry based on EMA crossover signal.
Configurable EMA period and timeframe.
BUY when price is below EMA, SELL when price is above EMA.
UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
Works with any broker (automatic filling mode detection).
Compatible with all account types: Hedging, Netting.
Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, etc.
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester for backtesting.
REAL-TIME DASHBOARD
On-chart display with account info, current PnL, and profit history.
Daily, Monthly, and Total profit tracking.
Customizable colors and font size.
HOW IT WORKS
INITIAL ENTRY: The EA waits for an EMA signal to open the first position in Zone 1.
HEDGE RECOVERY: If the market moves against the initial trade, the EA opens a counter-trade (hedge) at each Smart Zone step with an increased lot size (configurable multiplier).
BREAKEVEN TRACKING: The EA continuously calculates the weighted average breakeven point for all positions in each zone.
EXIT MANAGEMENT: Once price crosses the breakeven point, the EA activates either Smart Trailing Stop or Zone TP to lock in profits.
GRID SUPPORT: A synchronized grid system operates alongside Zone 1, providing additional recovery power with its own profit target.
MULTI-ZONE: When Zone 1 reaches a configurable number of trades, the EA can open additional zones (up to 10) at a safe distance from existing zones.
RISK PROTECTION: Daily profit targets, global drawdown stops, and trim functions ensure your account is always protected.
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lot)
Recommended Deposit: $1,000 - $5,000
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Timeframe: M5 (for EMA signal)
Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any liquid instrument
Account Type: Hedging account recommended
DEFAULT PARAMETERS (Conservative):
Initial Lot: 0.01
Hedge Lot Multiplier: 2.0
Smart Zone Step: 300 pips
Max Hedge Trades: 10
Max Zones: 2
Grid Initial Lot: 0.01
Daily Profit Target: 1%
Global Drawdown Stop: 30%
INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE
GENERAL SETTINGS:
Exit Method: Choose between Smart Trailing Stop or Zone TP.
TP Type: Money ($) or Smart Zone multiplier (Pips).
Zone Target Profit: Target profit in dollars for Zone TP.
Base Magic Number: Unique ID for zone positions.
Maximum Slippage: Max allowed slippage in points.
Global Drawdown Stop: Account drawdown % to trigger emergency close.
DAILY PROFIT TARGET:
Enable Daily Profit Target: Turn on/off daily profit limit.
Daily Profit Target %: Percentage of balance as daily target.
EMA ENTRY SETTINGS:
EMA Period: Period for the EMA indicator.
EMA Timeframe: Timeframe for EMA calculation.
GRID RECOVERY STRATEGY:
Enable Grid System: Turn on/off grid system.
Grid Magic Number: Unique ID for grid positions.
Grid Initial Lot: Starting lot for grid trades.
Grid Lot Multiplier: Martingale multiplier for grid.
Grid Lot Step Count: Trades before lot increases.
Grid Target Profit: Basket TP for all grid trades.
Grid Trim settings: Auto-cleanup of old grid positions.
MULTI-ZONE SETTINGS:
Max Concurrent Zones: Number of simultaneous zones (1-10).
Initial Lot: Starting lot for zone trades.
Max Hedge Trades: Maximum trades per zone.
Hedge Lot Multiplier: Lot increase per hedge level.
Zone Open Threshold: Minimum trades to trigger new zone.
ZONE TRIM SETTINGS:
Enable Zone Trim: Turn on/off partial close.
Grid Positions Limit: Max grid trades for trim activation.
Drawdown Percent: Minimum drawdown to activate trim.
Profit Percent: Daily profit threshold for trim.
SMART ZONE SETTINGS:
Smart Zone Type: Fixed (Pips) or Dynamic (ATR).
Smart Zone Step: Distance in pips (Fixed mode).
ATR Timeframe/Period/Multiplier: ATR settings (Dynamic mode).
TRAILING STOP SETTINGS:
Trailing Start Zone: Activation distance (in Smart Zone multiples).
Trailing Distance Zone: Distance behind price.
Trailing Step Zone: Minimum step for trailing update.
DASHBOARD SETTINGS:
Show Dashboard: Enable/disable on-chart info panel.
Color settings: Customize background, text, profit, and loss colors.
Font Size: Dashboard text size.
IMPORTANT NOTES
This EA uses hedging (opening positions in both directions). Make sure your broker account supports hedging.
This EA uses a Martingale-based lot progression. While the recovery system is designed to manage risk, all Martingale strategies carry inherent risk. Use proper money management.
Always test on a Demo account first before going live.
VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.
The EA does not use any DLL imports or external libraries — fully MQL5 native.
SUPPORT
If you have any questions or need help with settings, please contact me through MQL5 private messages. I will respond as quickly as possible.
If you like the EA, please leave a review — it helps a lot!
评分 2
Jahongir Mustofoev
43
Jahongir Mustofoev 2026.06.02 12:45 
 

Thanks for the great product! It really works on different pairs and adapts to any trading session time. Highly recommend it!

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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Alpha Trend Indicator from AlgoForex
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
指标
AlphaTrend - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator for MT5 AlphaTrend - Advanced Trend Following System AlphaTrend is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, based on the world-renowned algorithm developed by Kıvanç Özbilgiç. This version has been significantly enhanced with a professional Signal History & PnL Dashboard , making it a complete trading workstation for trend traders. Overview AlphaTrend goes beyond simple moving averages. It combines Volatility (ATR) an
FREE
Smart Turtle Indicator
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
指标
The Smart Turtle Indicator is an advanced, fully non-repainting trend-following system designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It is heavily inspired by the legendary "Turtle Traders" strategy developed by Richard Dennis and William Eckhardt, but refined with modern visual enhancements to make trading decisions clearer and more intuitive. Unlike standard Donchian Channel indicators, the Smart Turtle Indicator uses a dynamic internal logic to track trend shifts (K1 Line) and trailing stops (K2 Li
FREE
Smart Trade Panel by AlgoForex
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
实用工具
AlgoForex Smart Trade Panel Title:   AlgoForex Smart Trade Panel - Visual Risk Management & Trading   Category:   Experts / Trading Utilities   Price:   Free Overview Take full control of your trading with the   AlgoForex Smart Trade Panel   — a lightweight, professional, and visually interactive trading assistant designed for both beginners and advanced traders. Tired of manually calculating lot sizes or struggling to place precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels? This utility empowers you to
FREE
Goal Tracker abd Risk Guard
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
实用工具
Goal Tracker & Risk Guard Goal Tracker & Risk Guard is a professional on-chart dashboard and psychological assistant designed for every trader. It helps you maintain strict trading discipline, hit your profit targets, and protect your account from severe drawdowns and overtrading. Stop relying on emotions and let this indicator keep your risk in check! Key Features: Profit Targets: Set your custom Daily, Weekly, and Monthly profit targets (in %). The panel tracks your closed trades and fills a g
FREE
Spiders Zone Recovery
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
专家
Product Name : Spider's Zone Recovery Description : Spider's Zone Recovery is an automated trading robot (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on the proven Zone Recovery strategy. Designed for traders seeking consistent profits, this EA is perfect for both beginners and experienced users. With its simplicity and efficiency, Spider's Zone Recovery offers a reliable solution for automated trading in the forex market. How It Works : Spider's Zone Recovery operates using the Zone Recovery strategy, which d
ChartLens AI
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
实用工具
ChartLens AI - 基于人工智能的专业交易终端 ChartLens AI   是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的前沿智能交易系统 (EA)，它将 OpenAI 的视觉 (Vision) 和语言模型功能直接引入您的交易终端。通过分析实时图表截图和技术指标数据，ChartLens AI 提供智能交易信号、技术分析依据以及自动化交易执行。 核心功能 双重分析模式： 视觉模式 (Strategy)：   EA 自动截取当前图表屏幕，并将其发送至 OpenAI GPT-4o Vision 模型。AI 能够像人类交易员一样“观察”价格走势、支撑/阻力位以及 K 线形态。 指标模式：   发送多达 3 个选定技术指标（如 MA、RSI、MACD 等）的原始数据，进行纯数据驱动的数学分析。 多策略与修饰符：   内置多种专业策略（价格行为、聪明钱概念 SMC、剥头皮），并可添加“修饰符”（风险管理、交易心理、新闻波动率）来优化 AI 的决策过程。 自定义提示词 (Prompt)：   有特殊交易需求？直接在控制面板中输入您的自定义要求，引导 AI 进行针对性分析。 高级风险管
Smart Scalp Hedge
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
专家
Smart Scalping 智能交易系统 (EA) Smart Scalping 是一款全自动交易 system，结合了突破价格行为剥头皮策略与扩展恢复区算法。该系统专为捕捉流动性较强货币对的快速突破行情而设计，并在市场反向运行测试时利用多区域对冲策略来恢复交易。 策略工作原理 突破进场信号： EA 监控当前图表周期内最后 10 根已收盘 K 线的最高价和最低价。当价格突破该区间时，EA 会触发第一个市场持仓（买入或卖出）。 扩展区域恢复（对冲账户）： 如果价格在首次交易后反转，EA 将启动扩展恢复系统。它会自动在经纪商服务器端放置限价停损单（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）。一旦触发，手数将乘以手数乘数，恢复区跨度也会动态扩展以覆盖市场波动。 净额结算账户模式： 在净额结算账户（不允许对冲）上，EA 会自动切换到简化的突破交易模式。在此模式下，每笔交易都带有独立的经纪商端止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 水平，无恢复网格。 隐形离场（虚拟移动止损）： 当配置为移动止损离场时，EA 会在内存中监控活跃区域的合计利润，并在达到目标时立即平仓所有交易，防止经纪商止损水平拒绝错误
筛选:
Jahongir Mustofoev
43
Jahongir Mustofoev 2026.06.02 12:45 
 

Thanks for the great product! It really works on different pairs and adapts to any trading session time. Highly recommend it!

Жахонгир Мараимов
23
Жахонгир Мараимов 2026.05.27 14:54 
 

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