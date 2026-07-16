Gold Injection Pro EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Injection Pro – Protected Grid EA for XAUUSD
Overview
Gold Injection Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold).
The EA uses a protected grid strategy with configurable basket management and risk-control features. It includes automatic or fixed lot sizing, basket stop loss, basket take profit, basket trailing profit, drawdown control, spread filtering, trading schedules, and an economic news filter.
The EA has been tested under different broker conditions, including VT Markets, Tickmill, IC Markets, and Exness. Since trading conditions vary between brokers, users should always perform their own testing before trading on a live account.
Main Features
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Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)
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Protected grid strategy
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Basket stop loss management
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Basket take profit management
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Basket trailing profit
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Automatic and fixed lot sizing
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Drawdown control
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Maximum spread filter
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Weekly trading schedule
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Friday closing option
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Economic news filter
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Support for brokers using two- and three-decimal Gold pricing
Risk Management
Gold Injection Pro provides several configurable risk-management options.
Users can configure automatic lot sizing, fixed lot size, maximum grid trades, drawdown limits, basket stop loss, basket take profit, basket trailing profit, and spread filters according to their own trading preferences.
These settings help manage trading activity but do not eliminate trading risk.
Recommended Environment
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Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Account Type: Hedging
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Leverage: 1:500 or higher
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VPS: Recommended
The required account balance depends on the selected risk settings, broker requirements, and market conditions.
Broker Compatibility
The EA has been tested using brokers with different trading conditions and Gold symbol formats.
Broker specifications such as spread, commissions, contract size, execution, and historical data may differ. Before trading on a live account, users should test the EA using their own broker's historical data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then on a demo account.
Installation
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Copy the Expert Advisor into the MQL5/Experts folder.
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Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.
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Open an XAUUSD or GOLD chart.
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Attach the EA to the chart.
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Enable Algo Trading.
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Configure the input parameters according to your trading preferences.
Risk Warning
Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves substantial financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Gold Injection Pro does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Trading results depend on many factors, including market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, leverage, account balance, and user-selected settings.
Past performance, including backtesting and demo trading, does not guarantee future live trading results.
Always test the EA on a demo account and ensure you understand the risks before using it on a live account.
Professional Gold trading with precision, stability, and reliable results.