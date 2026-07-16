Gold Injection Pro EA MT5

Gold Injection Pro – Protected Grid EA for XAUUSD

Overview

Gold Injection Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA uses a protected grid strategy with configurable basket management and risk-control features. It includes automatic or fixed lot sizing, basket stop loss, basket take profit, basket trailing profit, drawdown control, spread filtering, trading schedules, and an economic news filter.

The EA has been tested under different broker conditions, including VT Markets, Tickmill, IC Markets, and Exness. Since trading conditions vary between brokers, users should always perform their own testing before trading on a live account.

Main Features

Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)

Protected grid strategy

Basket stop loss management

Basket take profit management

Basket trailing profit

Automatic and fixed lot sizing

Drawdown control

Maximum spread filter

Weekly trading schedule

Friday closing option

Economic news filter

Support for brokers using two- and three-decimal Gold pricing

Risk Management

Gold Injection Pro provides several configurable risk-management options.

Users can configure automatic lot sizing, fixed lot size, maximum grid trades, drawdown limits, basket stop loss, basket take profit, basket trailing profit, and spread filters according to their own trading preferences.

These settings help manage trading activity but do not eliminate trading risk.

Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

VPS: Recommended

The required account balance depends on the selected risk settings, broker requirements, and market conditions.

Broker Compatibility

The EA has been tested using brokers with different trading conditions and Gold symbol formats.

Broker specifications such as spread, commissions, contract size, execution, and historical data may differ. Before trading on a live account, users should test the EA using their own broker's historical data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then on a demo account.

Installation

Copy the Expert Advisor into the MQL5/Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD chart. Attach the EA to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Configure the input parameters according to your trading preferences.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves substantial financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Gold Injection Pro does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Trading results depend on many factors, including market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, leverage, account balance, and user-selected settings.

Past performance, including backtesting and demo trading, does not guarantee future live trading results.

Always test the EA on a demo account and ensure you understand the risks before using it on a live account.