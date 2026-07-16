Gold Injection Pro EA MT5

5

Gold Injection Pro – Protected Grid EA for XAUUSD

Overview

Gold Injection Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA uses a protected grid strategy with configurable basket management and risk-control features. It includes automatic or fixed lot sizing, basket stop loss, basket take profit, basket trailing profit, drawdown control, spread filtering, trading schedules, and an economic news filter.

The EA has been tested under different broker conditions, including VT Markets, Tickmill, IC Markets, and Exness. Since trading conditions vary between brokers, users should always perform their own testing before trading on a live account.

Main Features

  • Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Protected grid strategy

  • Basket stop loss management

  • Basket take profit management

  • Basket trailing profit

  • Automatic and fixed lot sizing

  • Drawdown control

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Weekly trading schedule

  • Friday closing option

  • Economic news filter

  • Support for brokers using two- and three-decimal Gold pricing

Risk Management

Gold Injection Pro provides several configurable risk-management options.

Users can configure automatic lot sizing, fixed lot size, maximum grid trades, drawdown limits, basket stop loss, basket take profit, basket trailing profit, and spread filters according to their own trading preferences.

These settings help manage trading activity but do not eliminate trading risk.

Recommended Environment

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended

The required account balance depends on the selected risk settings, broker requirements, and market conditions.

Broker Compatibility

The EA has been tested using brokers with different trading conditions and Gold symbol formats.

Broker specifications such as spread, commissions, contract size, execution, and historical data may differ. Before trading on a live account, users should test the EA using their own broker's historical data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then on a demo account.

Installation

  1. Copy the Expert Advisor into the MQL5/Experts folder.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.

  3. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD chart.

  4. Attach the EA to the chart.

  5. Enable Algo Trading.

  6. Configure the input parameters according to your trading preferences.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves substantial financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Gold Injection Pro does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Trading results depend on many factors, including market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, leverage, account balance, and user-selected settings.

Past performance, including backtesting and demo trading, does not guarantee future live trading results.

Always test the EA on a demo account and ensure you understand the risks before using it on a live account.

Reviews 1
rameel_45
24
rameel_45 2026.07.19 20:26 
 

Professional Gold trading with precision, stability, and reliable results.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Gold Injection EA MT5
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Gold Injection EA for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview Gold Injection EA is an automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The Expert Advisor combines grid trading techniques with configurable money management and basket management features. It provides flexible settings that allow traders to adapt the EA according to different account sizes, broker conditions, and individual risk preferences. Gold Injection EA supports automatic trade management while givin
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rameel_45 2026.07.19 20:26 
 

Professional Gold trading with precision, stability, and reliable results.

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