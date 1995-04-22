Master Gold Spike Hunter

Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition)

Real Account – Live Trading Results
No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance.

Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307

Special Launch Price
The price will increase progressively with demand.

1. Overview

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

This version is engineered as a high-performance evolution of the Gold Spike Hunter framework, designed for traders seeking greater market participation and increased opportunity exposure, while maintaining structured risk control.

Core Concept

While the PRO version prioritizes conservative precision,
Master Gold Spike Hunter introduces a more aggressive execution model, increasing trade engagement by approximately:

+30% more market participation

This is achieved through enhanced detection of:

  • Volatility expansions

  • Momentum continuation zones

  • Intraday liquidity shifts

  • Early-stage impulse movements

2. Strategy Profile

Trading Type

  • Intraday / Day Trading

  • Volatility & Momentum Trading

  • Directional Expansion Capture

Trading Philosophy

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Recovery Systems

  • No High-Frequency Trading

  • No Scalping

Instead, the system focuses on:

Structured aggression + controlled execution

Meaning:
More trades than PRO, but still filtered under strict logic.

3. Supported Market

Primary Instrument

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

This system is fully optimized for gold, leveraging its:

  • High liquidity

  • Institutional participation

  • Volatility behavior

Symbol Naming Compatibility

Supports variations such as:

  • XAUUSD

  • XAUUSD.a

  • XAUUSDm

  • GOLD

  • GOLDmicro

If auto-detection fails, manual symbol selection is available.

4. Multi-Broker Compatibility

Designed to operate consistently across:

  • ECN brokers

  • STP brokers

  • Prop firms

  • Retail accounts

  • VPS environments

Includes:

Adaptive execution calibration engine

This ensures stability across:

  • Different spreads

  • Liquidity providers

  • Execution speeds

5. Prop Firm Compatibility

Built with structures aligned to typical prop firm rules:

  • Controlled exposure model

  • No risk amplification techniques

  • Daily loss protection

  • No grid stacking

⚠️ Always verify your prop firm rules before trading.

6. Single-Chart Rule (Critical)

The EA must run on:

  • One chart only

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (Never change the timeframe while the EA is running)

  • Instances: 1

Running multiple instances may cause:

  • Trade duplication

  • Risk overexposure

7. Installation (Easy Setup)

  1. Open MetaTrader 5

  2. Enable XAUUSD in Market Watch

  3. Open XAUUSD chart

  4. Set timeframe (H1 recommended)

  5. Attach the EA

  6. Enable AutoTrading

  7. Confirm initialization in Experts tab

Once active, the EA will:

Monitor → Analyze → Execute only when conditions are optimal

8. Suggested Lot Configuration

Small Accounts (Spot Accounts)

                    Parameter                                      Value                    
Account Balance 300 USD
Symbol Name XAUUSD
Contract Size 100
Risk Level Low
LotajeP0 0.01
LotajeP1 0.01
LotajeP2 0.01
LotajeP3 0.01
LotajeP4 0.01

Funded Accounts (Prop Firms)

                   Parameter                                      Value                     
Account Balance 5000 USD
Symbol Name XAUUSD
Contract Size 100
Risk Level Low
LotajeP0 0.02
LotajeP1 0.02
LotajeP2 0.02
LotajeP3 0.02
LotajeP4 0.02

Important Note

These values are suggested for brokers where the XAUUSD contract size is 100, which is the most common specification.

If your broker uses different contract specifications, verify the symbol properties before applying the suggested lot sizes.

To maintain a consistent risk profile, it is recommended to increase lot sizes proportionally with the account balance.


9. Trading Logic (Advanced Framework)

The system operates using a multi-layer decision engine:

  • Volatility spike detection

  • Momentum continuation analysis

  • Market structure validation

  • Liquidity flow tracking

  • Exhaustion and expansion cycles

  • Multi-factor confirmation

Key Difference vs PRO Version

Feature PRO Version Master Version
Trade Frequency Lower Higher (+30%)
Risk Profile Conservative Moderately Aggressive
Entry Timing Highly selective Expanded opportunities
Market Exposure Limited Increased

10. Risk Management System

Despite being more aggressive, risk remains controlled through:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss

  • Adaptive Take Profit

  • Break-even logic

  • Daily loss limitation

  • Loss streak protection

The goal is not reckless trading,
but controlled expansion of opportunity.

11. Input Parameters (Detailed Explanation)

Boolean Logic

  • false = OFF

  • true = ON

A) Trading Schedule (GMT+3 Reference)

Defines trading window based on broker server time.

  • StartTradingHour (1)
    EA starts scanning market (Monday)

  • StopTradingHour (17)
    Stops opening new trades (Friday)

  • CloseAllHour (22)

  • CloseAllMinute (30)
    Force closes all trades (Friday)

✔ Adjust if broker is not GMT+3

B) Magic Number

  • InpMagicNumber (12345678)

Unique identifier for EA trades.

C) Break-Even Mode

  • Enable_Move_SL_BE (true)

  • BreakEvenLevels (90%)

Moves Stop Loss to entry after defined progress.

⚠️ May reduce profits in trending markets.

D) Max Daily Loss Protection

  • MaxDailyLossPercent (20%)

Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit.

✔ Recommended for prop firms.

E) Sensitivity Calibration (Multi-Broker Adjustment - The Most Important Input Setup)

SensitivityLevels (default: -35%)

Adaptive calibration intended to align behavior across brokers (Adaptive Volume-Liquidity Multi-Brokers). Test using recent data (recommended: last 24 months).

Reference examples:

IC Markets Broker: -35%

Deriv Broker: -15%

Prop Firms / Generic Brokers: -15%

Always test calibration using recent market data.

    F) TP Booster Mode

    • Enable_TP_Booster (false)

    ON → More aggressive profit targets
    OFF → Conservative exits

    G) SL-Based Protection

    • CheckAndDisableSymbolBYSL (true)

    Temporarily pauses trading after consecutive losses.

    H) Manual Symbol Selection

    • NameToSymbolGold

    Used if auto-detection fails.

    12. Backtesting Recommendation

    For realistic results:

    • Use last 12–24 months

    • Real spreads

    • Real commissions

    • Accurate tick data

    13. Normal Behavior

    Expected system behavior includes:

    • Periods without trades

    • Variable trade frequency

    • Selective entries

    • Temporary pauses

    14. Operational Recommendations

    • Use VPS for stability

    • Avoid frequent restarts

    • Do not mix with other EAs

    15. Troubleshooting

    If no trades:

    • Check AutoTrading

    • Confirm single chart usage

    • Verify symbol visibility

    • Check Experts tab

    16. Updates & Support

    Support available via:

    • MQL5 messages

    • Product comments

    17. Disclaimer

    Trading financial markets involves risk.

    Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    Performance depends on:

    • Broker conditions

    • Execution quality

    • Market volatility

    • User configuration

    Final Positioning

    Gold Spike Hunter PRO → Precision & Stability
    Master Gold Spike Hunter → Performance & Participation

    Both are built on the same core intelligence.

    The difference is simple:

    You choose the level of aggression.

    推荐产品
    Advanced Turnaround Strategy
    Guillermo Pineda
    专家
    Turnaround Tuesday EA – 完全可定制的MetaTrader 5反转策略 高级反转策略EA基于经典的“反转星期二”策略，利用市场在某些星期内日内强势走势后的回撤倾向。该策略观察到，市场通常在星期二出现反转，尤其是在星期一大幅下跌（或上涨）之后。 默认策略逻辑（可通过输入参数完全调整）： 入场日： 检查今天是否是星期一（可自定义） 收盘比较： 今天的收盘价必须至少比前N日的收盘价低（或高）X%（默认值：比上周五低1%） 入场信号： 若满足条件，则在当天收盘时下单 离场日： 在星期二收盘时离场（可自定义），或在固定数量的K线后（可选） 策略优势： 适用于所有资产类别 基于市场规律的成熟逻辑 优化持仓周期并控制风险敞口 简单高效，适合零售和专业交易者 测试资产： 外汇对 大宗商品 指数 加密货币 股票 ️ 附加内容：每类资产表现最佳品种的SET文件： 购买后可获得专属SET文件，以获得长期最佳效果（见下方截图）。 资产类别 – SET文件数量： FOREX（主流与次要货币对）：7 商品（金属类）：9 指数现货（主次指数）：9 股票（美国 – N
    Tomhunter
    Bazeermohamad Khanmohamed
    专家
    TOM HUNTER EA V1.0 Professional XAUUSD Breakout Trading System TOM HUNTER EA V1.0 is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who value disciplined execution, consistent trade management, and automated risk control. Instead of relying on aggressive recovery systems or high-risk trading methods, TOM HUNTER focuses on identifying high-probability price movement areas and executing trades with intelligent order management designed to protect profits whil
    Romux TradeBot
    Ravikumar S
    专家
    Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
    Opal MT5
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    专家
    This is the official version of Opal EA, a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. Be aware of cracked versions/unofficial copies that either work only on demo accounts or are sold at suspiciously low prices. These reportedly lead to rapid account losses.   Opal also takes into account the study of psychol
    Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
    Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
    专家
    REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   用精准、强大且专业的策略，自动化您的 XAUUSD（黄金）交易 Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 是一款专业的交易机器人（EA），专为希望在黄金市场（ XAUUSD）实现稳定表现的交易者打造，采用先进的 网格策略（Grid）+ 智能仓位管理。 该机器人可全自动运行，实时分析市场，执行多笔策略性交易， 并通过统一盈利平仓机制最大化收益。   这个机器人能做什么？   实时分析市场行情   战略性开启多笔交易   自动管理入场与出场   达到整体盈利后统一平仓（Basket Close）   适应高波动市场（非常适合黄金）   核心特点   智能网格系统（Grid） 通过多重订单最大化市场机会   专为 XAUUSD（黄金）优化 针对高波动、高收益资产专门设计   高频交易 持续捕捉市场机会   整体盈利平仓系统（Basket Close） 当达到目标利润时，一次性关闭所有订单   账户保护机制 包含风险控制、订单限制及资金保护   全天候自动运行 24/7 无需人工干预（建议使用 VPS）   适用人群：   账户
    QuantFusion
    Sadra Mohammadi
    专家
    I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
    Trend Cross Dynamic Exit EA
    Suci Ridha Krismayanti
    专家
    Trend Cross Dynamic Exit EA is an automated trading tool designed to capture trend movement using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It utilizes confirmed signals for entry and real-time Crossover detection for exit to manage trades dynamically. Trading Logic Buy Entry: Triggers a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA on the completed bar (Shift 1) . Sell Entry: Triggers a Sell order when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA on the completed bar (Shift 1) . Dynamic Exit: Posi
    Msx AI Scalper Pro
    Som Prakash Gehlot
    专家
    MSX AI Scalper Pro Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed primarily for BTCUSD. The Expert Advisor analyzes trend direction, market volatility and trend strength before opening a position. The trading logic combines a smoothed trend calculation, volatility analysis and trend-strength confirmation to help filter low-quality market conditions. Trade management and capital protection tools are integrated into the EA and operate automatically according
    ApexFlow Universal EA
    Robert Seamans
    专家
    ApexFlow EA ApexFlow EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易机器人。该 EA 通过自适应分析价格、动量和波动率，捕捉市场中的短期交易机会。EA 会自动管理进场、出场、止损、止盈以及持仓。 时间周期： M1 适用市场： 外汇货币对、贵金属、指数以及您的经纪商支持的其他交易品种。 推荐设置： 建议先使用默认设置。请针对每个交易品种分别进行回测，并根据测试结果调整参数。 风险管理： 支持固定手数和可调风险设置。建议先使用较小的交易手数，直到您了解该 EA 在当前经纪商交易环境下的表现。 Prop Firm 使用： EA 可根据严格的最大回撤和风险限制进行配置。交易前请务必确认所使用 Prop Firm 的具体规则。 推荐经纪商： 低点差、稳定执行和较低佣金。 VPS： 建议使用 VPS，以确保 EA 持续稳定运行。 主要功能 全自动交易 支持多个市场和交易品种 专为 M1 时间周期设计 自动管理交易和持仓 可调风险和交易手数 内置市场条件过滤器 安装和操作简单
    BB RSI Mean Reversion EA Optimized for EURUSD
    Deventh Derry Pratama
    专家
    BB-RSI Mean Reversion Expert Advisor Smart Mean-Reversion Entries | EURUSD H1 Specialist Version : 1.00 Platform : MetaTrader 5 Timeframe : H1 Recommended Pair : EURUSD (Primary) Secondary Pairs (Less Preferable) : USDCAD, GBPUSD Strategy : Mean Reversion (Pullback Trading) Overview of the Strategy BB-RSI Mean Reversion EA trades cleverly on pullbacks by detecting short-term market fatigue using a combination of: Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify statistical price extremes RSI Oscillator to con
    Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
    Pankaj Kapadia
    5 (2)
    专家
    Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
    Arohan Grid EURUSD
    Homesh Nasre
    专家
    Arohan Grid EURUSD is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for automated grid trading on the EURUSD currency pair. This EA is built for stability and precision, allowing traders to customize parameters to match their risk management profile and broker conditions. Recommended Technical Requirements To ensure the EA operates as intended, please adhere to the following setup specifications: Currency Pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Leverage: 1:500 Account Type: ECN or Standard account with low spreads (
    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    专家
    请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
    Harmonizer EA MT5
    Amir Hossein Moharreri
    4.55 (11)
    专家
    Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
    Mnaika
    Mehdi Masoudi
    专家
    Manika  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 , optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows). Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for
    Vortex Grid EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    专家
    Vortex Grid EA Harness market momentum. Trade the trend. Recover intelligently. Vortex Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the power of the Vortex Indicator with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trend opportunities. By monitoring the relationship between the positive and negative Vortex lines, the EA detects emerging bullish and bearish trends, allowing it to enter trades with technical confirmation rather than random price movements. Onc
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    专家
    Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
    Amazing EA for BTC
    Satendra Kumar Gupta
    专家
    Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection . The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators. The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop manag
    MR Gold Trader
    Mujeeb J
    专家
    MR-GOLD TRADER  在回测期间实现了 1503%的利润 ，相较初始存款表现非常优异，是一款适用于交易 XAUUSD（黄金） 的 H4时间框架 的高收益专家顾问（EA）。起始余额为 10,000美元 ，在 2019年4月8日 至 2024年10月25日 的测试期间实现了 150,305.26美元 的净利润。 该EA适合新手和经验丰富的交易者，兼具盈利性、风险管理和可靠性。 关键特性： 目标交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 ：H4（4小时图） 初始存款 ：10,000美元 杠杆 ：1:100 建模模式 ：每个Tick 测试周期 ：2019年4月8日至2024年10月25日 交易策略 ：结合技术指标、价格行为和趋势跟随策略。EA旨在利用黄金市场的波动，通过及时的市场进出获得利润。 结果 历史质量： 98% 柱： 8558 Tick数： 188407056 品种： 1 总净利润： 150,305.26 绝对回撤： 947.01 净值回撤： 2,291.08 毛利润： 299,980.25 最大回撤： 22,594.62 (13.82%) 净值最大回撤： 54,931.
    Ozymandias EA
    Jaime Furlan De Paula
    专家
    算法交易 EA 基于趋势逻辑和使用加权线性平均值 LWMA 的价格形成。计算受最近价格的影响，在平均计算中具有更大的权重。该平均值通过将一定时间内的每个收盘价格乘以预定的权重系数来计算。一旦考虑到时间段的位置，它们就会被总结并除以时间段数量的总和。 信号 主要由 LWMA 9(-2) 指南给出的信号组成，与 LWMA 20[-1] 穿过 LWMA 20[1] 相结合。LWMA 30[-1] 用于验证超级趋势，不需要所有平均值都正确对齐，但如果它们是，则手动添加很多以支持运动可以带来更多安全性。 购买 ⇒ LWMA 9[-2] > LWMA 20[-1] & > LWMA 20[1] 卖出 ⇒ LWMA 9[-2] < LWMA 20[1] < LWMA 20[-1] LWMA 200[0] 用作参考和支撑和阻力，有时用于确认更长期的趋势强度。 着色 LWMA 9[-2] = 绿色 (输入信号指南) LWMA 20[-1] = 蓝色 (指示购买) LWMA 20[1] = 红色 (指示卖出) LWMA 30[-1] = 金色 (指示超级趋势) LWMA 200[0] = 黑色 (支撑或
    Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
    Napat Puangjunkum
    专家
    QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
    Gold ML Adaptive
    Md Atiqur Rahman
    专家
    Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 Specification for  Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 RATING RECOMMENDATION: 4.6/5 Category Score Justification Innovation 4.8 Unique Lorentzian ML + Dollar-based risk Reliability 4.5 Robust cooldown & drawdown protection Ease of Use 4.3 Auto-lot, live dashboard, minimal inputs Support Ready 4.5 Clear error handling & logging Value for Money 4.8 Recovery system + 8 trade capacity Overall: BUY Recommended for Gold specialists PRODUCT DESCRIPTION One-Line Pitch "Machine
    The Gold Fusion
    Ayush V Jain
    专家
    Launch Price 199 USD. Most grid EAs fail the same way. This one is built around that failure. A grid system dies for one of three reasons: the lot size doubles until the account can't carry it, the ladder has no bottom, or nothing stops it while the account bleeds. The Gold Fusion closes all three doors by design, not by settings a user has to discover. No martingale. Every recovery entry is the same size as the first. Lot progression is linear, never geometric — a ten-leg basket carries ten ti
    Index Synthetics Deriv
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    专家
    Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
    HMA Crossover
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    专家
    HMA Crossover EA – MT5 利用 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的速度和精度，在 MetaTrader 5 上实现全自动趋势跟随交易。 HMA Crossover EA 专为希望快速捕捉新兴趋势，同时保持严格风险控制的交易者设计。通过结合快速 HMA 与慢速 HMA，EA 能提前识别潜在趋势变化，并通过基于 ATR 的动态止损和止盈管理风险。 清晰、纪律化、高效。 核心策略逻辑 EA 持续监控： 快速 HMA – 早期动量探测 慢速 HMA – 趋势确认 当发生交叉时，EA 会根据您的参数进行风险评估并执行交易。 无多余滤波器， 无复杂操作， 纯粹的趋势反应逻辑，动态适应市场波动。 主要功能 动态 HMA 交叉检测 自动检测多头和空头交叉信号，可自定义 HMA 周期和图表时间框架。 基于 ATR 的止损与止盈 SL 和 TP 水平根据以下参数计算： ATR 周期 ATR SL/TP 乘数 根据实时市场波动自适应，而非固定点位。 高级风险控制 可配置 最大风险百分比 固定手数选项 保证金智能管理 下单前自动检查现有仓位
    ADX Strategy EA MT5
    Biswarup Banerjee
    专家
    介绍 Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5，一种专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的创新自动交易解决方案。该专家顾问利用平均方向指数来识别趋势并有效管理交易，使其成为希望提升交易表现的初学者和经验丰富的交易者的理想选择。 凭借根据趋势强度自动化进出交易的能力，Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5 提供了显著的优势，包括减少情绪决策和提高交易效率。交易者可以从其精准的交易执行中受益，实现无干预的交易，同时仍能利用市场波动。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心策略：利用 ADX 识别强趋势，确保及时的交易进入。 多时间框架：支持各种时间框架，以适应不同市场条件下的多样化交易策略。 全面的风险管理：具有可定制的止损和止盈设置，以保护您的资本。 进场过滤器：包括 spread、交易时段和新闻事件的过滤器，以优化交易时机。 头寸管理：提供马丁格尔和网格交易策略的选
    CCI Strategy EA MT5
    Biswarup Banerjee
    专家
    Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Strategy EA MT5 是一款复杂的交易工具，旨在基于商品通道指数指标自动化交易。非常适合希望利用 CCI 进行系统化交易的交易者，这款 EA 是您在复杂的 Forex 市场中导航的伙伴。 这款专家顾问不仅实施了一种经过验证的基于 CCI 的交易策略，还提供了可定制的进出场策略、各种风险管理功能以及与多种货币对的兼容性等显著优势。交易者可以依靠这款 EA 来提高交易效率并适应动态市场条件。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心策略：实施基于 CCI 的强大交易策略，以有效进入和退出市场。 时间框架：支持多种时间框架，允许交易风格和策略的灵活性。 风险管理：包含止损、止盈和跟踪止损等功能，以保护投资。 进场过滤器：利用 spread 和时间会话过滤器来优化交易条件并提高性能。 头寸管理：提供马丁格尔和对冲等高级策略的选项，以管理未平仓头寸。 经纪商兼容性：与多种经纪商无缝合作，确保广泛的 sp
    Goldenpotpro
    Aneesh Gopinathan Nair
    专家
    Golden pot pro - Expert Advisor Professional Trading System for Gold (Limited time offer- just $99) Golden pot pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want automated, intelligent trading with advanced risk management. This EA combines multiple proven technical indicators with smart position management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.This Ea works well with M10 and H1 time frames This EA uses a carefully optimized trading algorithm
    Propfirm Gold Guardian
    Rajabalasekaran R
    专家
    Hello, traders! I am Propfirm Gold Guardian , a highly refined, strictly rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to capture the most powerful daily market movements with absolute precision for Gold. With a meticulously verified Profit Factor and a stunningly low historical drawdown, I am not just another trading bot. I am a calculated, disciplined momentum engine built for traders who demand a flawless, smooth equity curve and uncompromising risk management. My specialty? Capturing explosive daily
    RangeBreak SureFire
    Doru Aurelian Popescu Baroti
    专家
    Description: Introducing the RangeBreakout SureFire Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — a highly customizable and robust trading solution designed for consistent, long-term returns in dynamic market conditions. This meticulously crafted EA combines a range of powerful strategies, including range breakouts, RSI momentum analysis, trend confirmation through ADX and ATR-based calculations, trend-following with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and loss mitigation using the proven SureFire Technique
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (2)
    专家
    Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (28)
    专家
    传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
    Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
    道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.18 (40)
    专家
    LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.68 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
    重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (132)
    专家
    更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
    更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
    Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
    实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
    这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
    SixtyNine EA
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
    SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    作者的更多信息
    Index Synthetics Deriv
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    专家
    Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
    QuantFlow Engine
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    专家
    QuantFlow Engine  Adaptive Intelligence System - Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) 1. Overview QuantFlow Engine Adaptive Intelligence System is a multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single chart. (Easy Setup) The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument (each symbol is evaluated individually), while risk is managed through a centralized framework to reduce concentration risk comp
    Gold Spike Hunter Pro
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    专家
    Gold Spike Hunter PRO – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) Real Account – Live Trading Results No backtest. No simulations. Only real performance. Live Signal       https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price. The price will increase with every 5 purchases. 1. Overview Gold Spike Hunter PRO is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 .  (Easy Setup) The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-prob
    Pure Impulse Elastic Band
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    指标
    P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
    Pure Impulse Elastic Oscillator
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    指标
    P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
    Step Index Deriv MS
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    专家
    Step Index Deriv MS OVERVIEW Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade. The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price serie
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论