Master Gold Spike Hunter

Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition)

Real Account – Live Trading Results
No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance.

Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307

Special Launch Price
The price will increase progressively with demand.

1. Overview

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

This version is engineered as a high-performance evolution of the Gold Spike Hunter framework, designed for traders seeking greater market participation and increased opportunity exposure, while maintaining structured risk control.

Core Concept

While the PRO version prioritizes conservative precision,
Master Gold Spike Hunter introduces a more aggressive execution model, increasing trade engagement by approximately:

+30% more market participation

This is achieved through enhanced detection of:

  • Volatility expansions

  • Momentum continuation zones

  • Intraday liquidity shifts

  • Early-stage impulse movements

2. Strategy Profile

Trading Type

  • Intraday / Day Trading

  • Volatility & Momentum Trading

  • Directional Expansion Capture

Trading Philosophy

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Recovery Systems

  • No High-Frequency Trading

  • No Scalping

Instead, the system focuses on:

Structured aggression + controlled execution

Meaning:
More trades than PRO, but still filtered under strict logic.

3. Supported Market

Primary Instrument

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

This system is fully optimized for gold, leveraging its:

  • High liquidity

  • Institutional participation

  • Volatility behavior

Symbol Naming Compatibility

Supports variations such as:

  • XAUUSD

  • XAUUSD.a

  • XAUUSDm

  • GOLD

  • GOLDmicro

If auto-detection fails, manual symbol selection is available.

4. Multi-Broker Compatibility

Designed to operate consistently across:

  • ECN brokers

  • STP brokers

  • Prop firms

  • Retail accounts

  • VPS environments

Includes:

Adaptive execution calibration engine

This ensures stability across:

  • Different spreads

  • Liquidity providers

  • Execution speeds

5. Prop Firm Compatibility

Built with structures aligned to typical prop firm rules:

  • Controlled exposure model

  • No risk amplification techniques

  • Daily loss protection

  • No grid stacking

⚠️ Always verify your prop firm rules before trading.

6. Single-Chart Rule (Critical)

The EA must run on:

  • One chart only

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (Never change the timeframe while the EA is running)

  • Instances: 1

Running multiple instances may cause:

  • Trade duplication

  • Risk overexposure

7. Installation (Easy Setup)

  1. Open MetaTrader 5

  2. Enable XAUUSD in Market Watch

  3. Open XAUUSD chart

  4. Set timeframe (H1 recommended)

  5. Attach the EA

  6. Enable AutoTrading

  7. Confirm initialization in Experts tab

Once active, the EA will:

Monitor → Analyze → Execute only when conditions are optimal

8. Suggested Lot Configuration

Small Accounts (Spot Accounts)

                    Parameter                                      Value                    
Account Balance 300 USD
Symbol Name XAUUSD
Contract Size 100
Risk Level Low
LotajeP0 0.01
LotajeP1 0.01
LotajeP2 0.01
LotajeP3 0.01
LotajeP4 0.01

Funded Accounts (Prop Firms)

                   Parameter                                      Value                     
Account Balance 5000 USD
Symbol Name XAUUSD
Contract Size 100
Risk Level Low
LotajeP0 0.02
LotajeP1 0.02
LotajeP2 0.02
LotajeP3 0.02
LotajeP4 0.02

Important Note

These values are suggested for brokers where the XAUUSD contract size is 100, which is the most common specification.

If your broker uses different contract specifications, verify the symbol properties before applying the suggested lot sizes.

To maintain a consistent risk profile, it is recommended to increase lot sizes proportionally with the account balance.


9. Trading Logic (Advanced Framework)

The system operates using a multi-layer decision engine:

  • Volatility spike detection

  • Momentum continuation analysis

  • Market structure validation

  • Liquidity flow tracking

  • Exhaustion and expansion cycles

  • Multi-factor confirmation

Key Difference vs PRO Version

Feature PRO Version Master Version
Trade Frequency Lower Higher (+30%)
Risk Profile Conservative Moderately Aggressive
Entry Timing Highly selective Expanded opportunities
Market Exposure Limited Increased

10. Risk Management System

Despite being more aggressive, risk remains controlled through:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss

  • Adaptive Take Profit

  • Break-even logic

  • Daily loss limitation

  • Loss streak protection

The goal is not reckless trading,
but controlled expansion of opportunity.

11. Input Parameters (Detailed Explanation)

Boolean Logic

  • false = OFF

  • true = ON

A) Trading Schedule (GMT+3 Reference)

Defines trading window based on broker server time.

  • StartTradingHour (1)
    EA starts scanning market (Monday)

  • StopTradingHour (17)
    Stops opening new trades (Friday)

  • CloseAllHour (22)

  • CloseAllMinute (30)
    Force closes all trades (Friday)

✔ Adjust if broker is not GMT+3

B) Magic Number

  • InpMagicNumber (12345678)

Unique identifier for EA trades.

C) Break-Even Mode

  • Enable_Move_SL_BE (true)

  • BreakEvenLevels (90%)

Moves Stop Loss to entry after defined progress.

⚠️ May reduce profits in trending markets.

D) Max Daily Loss Protection

  • MaxDailyLossPercent (20%)

Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit.

✔ Recommended for prop firms.

E) Sensitivity Calibration (Multi-Broker Adjustment - The Most Important Input Setup)

SensitivityLevels (default: -35%)

Adaptive calibration intended to align behavior across brokers (Adaptive Volume-Liquidity Multi-Brokers). Test using recent data (recommended: last 24 months).

Reference examples:

IC Markets Broker: -35%

Deriv Broker: -15%

Prop Firms / Generic Brokers: -15%

Always test calibration using recent market data.

    F) TP Booster Mode

    • Enable_TP_Booster (false)

    ON → More aggressive profit targets
    OFF → Conservative exits

    G) SL-Based Protection

    • CheckAndDisableSymbolBYSL (true)

    Temporarily pauses trading after consecutive losses.

    H) Manual Symbol Selection

    • NameToSymbolGold

    Used if auto-detection fails.

    12. Backtesting Recommendation

    For realistic results:

    • Use last 12–24 months

    • Real spreads

    • Real commissions

    • Accurate tick data

    13. Normal Behavior

    Expected system behavior includes:

    • Periods without trades

    • Variable trade frequency

    • Selective entries

    • Temporary pauses

    14. Operational Recommendations

    • Use VPS for stability

    • Avoid frequent restarts

    • Do not mix with other EAs

    15. Troubleshooting

    If no trades:

    • Check AutoTrading

    • Confirm single chart usage

    • Verify symbol visibility

    • Check Experts tab

    16. Updates & Support

    Support available via:

    • MQL5 messages

    • Product comments

    17. Disclaimer

    Trading financial markets involves risk.

    Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    Performance depends on:

    • Broker conditions

    • Execution quality

    • Market volatility

    • User configuration

    Final Positioning

    Gold Spike Hunter PRO → Precision & Stability
    Master Gold Spike Hunter → Performance & Participation

    Both are built on the same core intelligence.

    The difference is simple:

    You choose the level of aggression.

    Рекомендуем также
    Advanced Turnaround Strategy
    Guillermo Pineda
    Эксперты
    Turnaround Tuesday EA – Полностью настраиваемая стратегия разворота для MetaTrader 5 Советник Advanced Turnaround Strategy основан на классической стратегии "Разворот во вторник", которая использует недельные тенденции разворота на рынке, особенно после сильного движения в определенный день недели. Стратегия наблюдает, что рынки часто разворачиваются по вторникам, особенно после значительной слабости (или силы) в понедельник. Логика стратегии по умолчанию (полностью настраивается через вх
    Tomhunter
    Bazeermohamad Khanmohamed
    Эксперты
    TOM HUNTER EA V1.0 Professional XAUUSD Breakout Trading System TOM HUNTER EA V1.0 is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who value disciplined execution, consistent trade management, and automated risk control. Instead of relying on aggressive recovery systems or high-risk trading methods, TOM HUNTER focuses on identifying high-probability price movement areas and executing trades with intelligent order management designed to protect profits whil
    Romux TradeBot
    Ravikumar S
    Эксперты
    Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
    Opal MT5
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Эксперты
    This is the official version of Opal EA, a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. Be aware of cracked versions/unofficial copies that either work only on demo accounts or are sold at suspiciously low prices. These reportedly lead to rapid account losses.   Opal also takes into account the study of psychol
    Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
    Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
    Эксперты
    REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Автоматизируйте торговлю XAUUSD (ЗОЛОТО) с точностью, мощью и профессиональной стратегией Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor), разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят получать стабильные результаты на рынке золота (XAUUSD), используя продвинутую стратегию Grid + интеллектуальное управление позициями. Этот робот полностью автоматический: анализирует рынок в реальном времени, открывает несколько сделок и управляет ими для максимизации приб
    QuantFusion
    Sadra Mohammadi
    Эксперты
    I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
    Msx AI Scalper Pro
    Som Prakash Gehlot
    Эксперты
    MSX AI Scalper Pro Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed primarily for BTCUSD. The Expert Advisor analyzes trend direction, market volatility and trend strength before opening a position. The trading logic combines a smoothed trend calculation, volatility analysis and trend-strength confirmation to help filter low-quality market conditions. Trade management and capital protection tools are integrated into the EA and operate automatically according
    ApexFlow Universal EA
    Robert Seamans
    Эксперты
    ApexFlow EA ApexFlow EA — полностью автоматизированный торговый робот для MetaTrader 5. Советник торгует краткосрочные движения рынка, используя адаптивный анализ цены, импульса и волатильности. EA автоматически управляет входами, выходами, уровнями Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также открытыми позициями. Таймфрейм: M1 Рынки: валютные пары Forex, металлы, индексы и другие инструменты, поддерживаемые вашим брокером. Рекомендуемые настройки: используйте настройки по умолчанию в качестве отправной точ
    BB RSI Mean Reversion EA Optimized for EURUSD
    Deventh Derry Pratama
    Эксперты
    BB-RSI Mean Reversion Expert Advisor Smart Mean-Reversion Entries | EURUSD H1 Specialist Version : 1.00 Platform : MetaTrader 5 Timeframe : H1 Recommended Pair : EURUSD (Primary) Secondary Pairs (Less Preferable) : USDCAD, GBPUSD Strategy : Mean Reversion (Pullback Trading) Overview of the Strategy BB-RSI Mean Reversion EA trades cleverly on pullbacks by detecting short-term market fatigue using a combination of: Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify statistical price extremes RSI Oscillator to con
    Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
    Pankaj Kapadia
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
    Arohan Grid EURUSD
    Homesh Nasre
    Эксперты
    Arohan Grid EURUSD is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for automated grid trading on the EURUSD currency pair. This EA is built for stability and precision, allowing traders to customize parameters to match their risk management profile and broker conditions. Recommended Technical Requirements To ensure the EA operates as intended, please adhere to the following setup specifications: Currency Pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Leverage: 1:500 Account Type: ECN or Standard account with low spreads (
    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    Эксперты
    Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
    Harmonizer EA MT5
    Amir Hossein Moharreri
    4.55 (11)
    Эксперты
    Harmonizer EA — это мощный инструмент для сеточной торговли, использующий продвинутый алгоритм для расчета точек входа для каждой отдельной сделки. Он не переобучен на исторических данных, а вместо этого использует волатильность рынка для собственной оптимизации. Благодаря использованию рыночной волатильности алгоритм способен быстро и эффективно адаптироваться к изменениям рынка. Это позволяет ему использовать рыночные возможности и одновременно минимизировать риски, оставаясь в пределах заране
    Mnaika
    Mehdi Masoudi
    Эксперты
    Manika  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 , optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows). Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for
    Vortex Grid EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Vortex Grid EA Harness market momentum. Trade the trend. Recover intelligently. Vortex Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the power of the Vortex Indicator with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trend opportunities. By monitoring the relationship between the positive and negative Vortex lines, the EA detects emerging bullish and bearish trends, allowing it to enter trades with technical confirmation rather than random price movements. Onc
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    Эксперты
    Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
    Amazing EA for BTC
    Satendra Kumar Gupta
    Эксперты
    Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection . The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators. The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop manag
    MR Gold Trader
    Mujeeb J
    Эксперты
    MR-GOLD TRADER  достиг впечатляющей 1503%-й прибыли по сравнению с начальным депозитом во время тестирования, что делает его высокоприбыльным советником (EA) для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме H4 . Начав с начального баланса 10 000 долларов США , советник заработал чистую прибыль в размере 150 305,26 долларов США за тестовый период с 8 апреля 2019 года по 25 октября 2024 года . Этот советник предназначен как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, предлагая сбалансированное сочетан
    Ozymandias EA
    Jaime Furlan De Paula
    Эксперты
    Алготрейдинг Эксперт-советник основан на логике тренда и формировании цен с использованием взвешенных линейных средних LWMA. Расчет оказывается влияние на самые последние цены, которые имеют больший вес в расчете среднего. Это среднее вычисляется путем взятия каждой из цен закрытия в определенный период времени и умножения их на предопределенный коэффициент веса. Как только учитывается положение периодов времени, они суммируются и делятся на сумму количества периодов времени. Сигналы Он состоит
    Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Эксперты
    QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
    Gold ML Adaptive
    Md Atiqur Rahman
    Эксперты
    Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 Specification for  Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 RATING RECOMMENDATION: 4.6/5 Category Score Justification Innovation 4.8 Unique Lorentzian ML + Dollar-based risk Reliability 4.5 Robust cooldown & drawdown protection Ease of Use 4.3 Auto-lot, live dashboard, minimal inputs Support Ready 4.5 Clear error handling & logging Value for Money 4.8 Recovery system + 8 trade capacity Overall: BUY Recommended for Gold specialists PRODUCT DESCRIPTION One-Line Pitch "Machine
    Index Synthetics Deriv
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Эксперты
    Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
    HMA Crossover
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    Эксперты
    HMA Crossover EA – MT5 Используйте скорость и точность Hull Moving Average (HMA) с полностью автоматизированной системой следования за трендом для MetaTrader 5. HMA Crossover EA создан для трейдеров, которым важна быстрая реакция на формирующиеся тренды без ущерба для риск-менеджмента. Сочетая быстрый HMA с медленным HMA, эксперт автоматически определяет потенциальные изменения импульса, управляя риском через адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR. Прозрачно. Дисциплинированно.
    ADX Strategy EA MT5
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Эксперты
    Представляем вам Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5, инновационное автоматизированное торговое решение, специально разработанное для MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует Средний Направленный Индекс для определения трендов и эффективного управления сделками, что делает его идеальным как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить свои торговые результаты. С его способностью автоматизировать входы и выходы из сделок на основе силы тренда, Average Direct
    CCI Strategy EA MT5
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Эксперты
    Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Strategy EA MT5 — это сложный торговый инструмент, разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе индикатора Commodity Channel Index. Идеален для трейдеров, стремящихся использовать мощь CCI для систематической торговли, этот EA станет вашим партнером в навигации по сложностям рынка Forex. Этот экспертный советник не только реализует проверенную торговую стратегию на основе CCI, но и предлагает значительные преимущества, такие как настраиваемые стратегии входа и
    Goldenpotpro
    Aneesh Gopinathan Nair
    Эксперты
    Golden pot pro - Expert Advisor Professional Trading System for Gold (Limited time offer- just $99) Golden pot pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want automated, intelligent trading with advanced risk management. This EA combines multiple proven technical indicators with smart position management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.This Ea works well with M10 and H1 time frames This EA uses a carefully optimized trading algorithm
    Propfirm Gold Guardian
    Rajabalasekaran R
    Эксперты
    Hello, traders! I am Propfirm Gold Guardian , a highly refined, strictly rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to capture the most powerful daily market movements with absolute precision for Gold. With a meticulously verified Profit Factor and a stunningly low historical drawdown, I am not just another trading bot. I am a calculated, disciplined momentum engine built for traders who demand a flawless, smooth equity curve and uncompromising risk management. My specialty? Capturing explosive daily
    RangeBreak SureFire
    Doru Aurelian Popescu Baroti
    Эксперты
    Description: Introducing the RangeBreakout SureFire Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — a highly customizable and robust trading solution designed for consistent, long-term returns in dynamic market conditions. This meticulously crafted EA combines a range of powerful strategies, including range breakouts, RSI momentum analysis, trend confirmation through ADX and ATR-based calculations, trend-following with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and loss mitigation using the proven SureFire Technique
    Aether Core Gold
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Эксперты
    Aether Core Gold v1.00 Aether Core Gold is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines robust risk management with a multi-confirmation strategy based on advanced Smart Money Concepts (ICT) and high-probability price action patterns. Key Features 1. Multi-Confirmation System ICT Market Structure: Detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) on two timeframes (M15 and H1) to determine the institutiona
    Meta Quant Grid Master
    Savaliya Raj
    Эксперты
    Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Эксперты
    Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (24)
    Эксперты
    Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.93 (28)
    Эксперты
    Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    Эксперты
    ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Эксперты
    Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.24 (38)
    Эксперты
    ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Эксперты
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Эксперты
    Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (21)
    Эксперты
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
    Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Эксперты
    Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
    Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (52)
    Эксперты
    Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Index Synthetics Deriv
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Эксперты
    Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
    QuantFlow Engine
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Эксперты
    QuantFlow Engine  Adaptive Intelligence System - Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) 1. Overview QuantFlow Engine Adaptive Intelligence System is a multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single chart. (Easy Setup) The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument (each symbol is evaluated individually), while risk is managed through a centralized framework to reduce concentration risk comp
    Gold Spike Hunter Pro
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Эксперты
    Gold Spike Hunter PRO – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) Real Account – Live Trading Results No backtest. No simulations. Only real performance. Live Signal       https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price. The price will increase with every 5 purchases. 1. Overview Gold Spike Hunter PRO is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 .  (Easy Setup) The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-prob
    Pure Impulse Elastic Band
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Индикаторы
    P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
    Pure Impulse Elastic Oscillator
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Индикаторы
    P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
    Step Index Deriv MS
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Эксперты
    Step Index Deriv MS OVERVIEW Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade. The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price serie
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв