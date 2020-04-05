Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition)

Real Account – Live Trading Results

No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance. Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price

The price will increase progressively with demand.

1. Overview

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

This version is engineered as a high-performance evolution of the Gold Spike Hunter framework, designed for traders seeking greater market participation and increased opportunity exposure, while maintaining structured risk control.

Core Concept

While the PRO version prioritizes conservative precision,

Master Gold Spike Hunter introduces a more aggressive execution model, increasing trade engagement by approximately:

+30% more market participation

This is achieved through enhanced detection of:

Volatility expansions

Momentum continuation zones

Intraday liquidity shifts

Early-stage impulse movements

2. Strategy Profile

Trading Type

Intraday / Day Trading

Volatility & Momentum Trading

Directional Expansion Capture

Trading Philosophy

No Martingale

No Grid

No Recovery Systems

No High-Frequency Trading

No Scalping

Instead, the system focuses on:

Structured aggression + controlled execution

Meaning:

More trades than PRO, but still filtered under strict logic.

3. Supported Market

Primary Instrument

XAUUSD (Gold)

This system is fully optimized for gold, leveraging its:

High liquidity

Institutional participation

Volatility behavior

Symbol Naming Compatibility

Supports variations such as:

XAUUSD

XAUUSD.a

XAUUSDm

GOLD

GOLDmicro

If auto-detection fails, manual symbol selection is available.

4. Multi-Broker Compatibility

Designed to operate consistently across:

ECN brokers

STP brokers

Prop firms

Retail accounts

VPS environments

Includes:

Adaptive execution calibration engine

This ensures stability across:

Different spreads

Liquidity providers

Execution speeds

5. Prop Firm Compatibility

Built with structures aligned to typical prop firm rules:

Controlled exposure model

No risk amplification techniques

Daily loss protection

No grid stacking

⚠️ Always verify your prop firm rules before trading.

6. Single-Chart Rule (Critical)

The EA must run on:

One chart only

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Never change the timeframe while the EA is running)

Instances: 1

Running multiple instances may cause:

Trade duplication

Risk overexposure

7. Installation (Easy Setup)

Open MetaTrader 5 Enable XAUUSD in Market Watch Open XAUUSD chart Set timeframe (H1 recommended) Attach the EA Enable AutoTrading Confirm initialization in Experts tab

Once active, the EA will:

Monitor → Analyze → Execute only when conditions are optimal

8. Suggested Lot Configuration

Small Accounts (Spot Accounts)

Parameter Value Account Balance 300 USD Symbol Name XAUUSD Contract Size 100 Risk Level Low LotajeP0 0.01 LotajeP1 0.01 LotajeP2 0.01 LotajeP3 0.01 LotajeP4 0.01

Funded Accounts (Prop Firms)

Parameter Value Account Balance 5000 USD Symbol Name XAUUSD Contract Size 100 Risk Level Low LotajeP0 0.02 LotajeP1 0.02 LotajeP2 0.02 LotajeP3 0.02 LotajeP4 0.02

Important Note

These values are suggested for brokers where the XAUUSD contract size is 100, which is the most common specification. If your broker uses different contract specifications, verify the symbol properties before applying the suggested lot sizes. To maintain a consistent risk profile, it is recommended to increase lot sizes proportionally with the account balance.



9. Trading Logic (Advanced Framework)

The system operates using a multi-layer decision engine:

Volatility spike detection

Momentum continuation analysis

Market structure validation

Liquidity flow tracking

Exhaustion and expansion cycles

Multi-factor confirmation

Key Difference vs PRO Version

Feature PRO Version Master Version Trade Frequency Lower Higher (+30%) Risk Profile Conservative Moderately Aggressive Entry Timing Highly selective Expanded opportunities Market Exposure Limited Increased

10. Risk Management System

Despite being more aggressive, risk remains controlled through:

Dynamic Stop Loss

Adaptive Take Profit

Break-even logic

Daily loss limitation

Loss streak protection

The goal is not reckless trading,

but controlled expansion of opportunity.

11. Input Parameters (Detailed Explanation)

Boolean Logic

false = OFF

true = ON

A) Trading Schedule (GMT+3 Reference)

Defines trading window based on broker server time.

StartTradingHour (1)

EA starts scanning market (Monday)

StopTradingHour (17)

Stops opening new trades (Friday)

CloseAllHour (22)

CloseAllMinute (30)

Force closes all trades (Friday)

✔ Adjust if broker is not GMT+3

B) Magic Number

InpMagicNumber (12345678)

Unique identifier for EA trades.

C) Break-Even Mode

Enable_Move_SL_BE (true)

BreakEvenLevels (90%)

Moves Stop Loss to entry after defined progress.

⚠️ May reduce profits in trending markets.

D) Max Daily Loss Protection

MaxDailyLossPercent (20%)

Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit.

✔ Recommended for prop firms.

E) Sensitivity Calibration (Multi-Broker Adjustment - The Most Important Input Setup)



SensitivityLevels (default: -35%)

Adaptive calibration intended to align behavior across brokers (Adaptive Volume-Liquidity Multi-Brokers). Test using recent data (recommended: last 24 months).

Reference examples:

IC Markets Broker: -35%

Deriv Broker: -15%

Prop Firms / Generic Brokers: -15%

Always test calibration using recent market data.

F) TP Booster Mode

Enable_TP_Booster (false)

ON → More aggressive profit targets

OFF → Conservative exits

G) SL-Based Protection

CheckAndDisableSymbolBYSL (true)

Temporarily pauses trading after consecutive losses.

H) Manual Symbol Selection

NameToSymbolGold

Used if auto-detection fails.

12. Backtesting Recommendation

For realistic results:

Use last 12–24 months

Real spreads

Real commissions

Accurate tick data

13. Normal Behavior

Expected system behavior includes:

Periods without trades

Variable trade frequency

Selective entries

Temporary pauses

14. Operational Recommendations

Use VPS for stability

Avoid frequent restarts

Do not mix with other EAs

15. Troubleshooting

If no trades:

Check AutoTrading

Confirm single chart usage

Verify symbol visibility

Check Experts tab

16. Updates & Support

Support available via:

MQL5 messages

Product comments

17. Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Performance depends on:

Broker conditions

Execution quality

Market volatility

User configuration

Final Positioning

Gold Spike Hunter PRO → Precision & Stability

Master Gold Spike Hunter → Performance & Participation

Both are built on the same core intelligence.

The difference is simple: