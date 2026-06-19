Pure Impulse Elastic Band

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                      P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C
              See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade.
════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from
exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension
VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade.

It reads price like a weight pulling on an elastic band: how far the market
has stretched from its point of balance, in which direction, and — most
importantly — whether the move is still BUILDING force or quietly RUNNING
OUT of it. No clutter, no guesswork. Just a clean, living read of the
market's energy.

Complete and Detailed Guide to the Twin Indicator System.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771751

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  ⚠️  A TWIN SYSTEM — BUILT TO WORK TOGETHER
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Pure Impulse Elastic comes in two parts:

   ●  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — BAND        (sits on your price chart)
   ●  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — OSCILLATOR  (sits in a window below)

Each is useful on its own — but they were designed as ONE system that reads
the market from two angles at the same time:

   ▸ The BAND shows you WHERE and HOW FAR the market is stretched.
   ▸ The OSCILLATOR shows you the FORCE behind the move and pinpoints the
     exact extreme and turning moments.

For the complete, intended experience, use BOTH together. They share the
same core read, so the chart and the window always agree — one signal,
seen two ways.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE FOUR MARKET STATES — your read at a glance
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

The system distills the market into four clear, color-coded states, so you
always know its condition instantly:

   ◆  COMPRESSION  — the market is quiet and coiling. Energy is being
                     stored. Often comes before a move.
   ◆  EXPANSION    — an active directional move is underway (bullish or
                     bearish). The band is stretching with the trend.
   ◆  EXPLOSION    — an extreme, high-energy thrust. The move is at a
                     powerful peak and still pushing hard.
   ◆  EXHAUSTION   — the move is losing its force. A heads-up that the
                     stretch may be about to snap back.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE BAND  —  your live map on the chart
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ▸ A living elastic band that OPENS as impulse builds and CLOSES as the
     market calms down.
   ▸ A balance line marking the market's resting point.
   ▸ Directional fill and color-coded edges that update with every state.
   ▸ A compact PHYSICS DASHBOARD in the corner showing, at a glance:
        · the current STATE and DIRECTION
        · a VELOCITY read
        · an ENERGY read (is the move loading or releasing?)
        · a live STRETCH read
        · a CHARGE meter — how close the move is to an extreme
   ▸ An ELASTIC BAND MONITOR — a mini live view of the band "breathing,"
     so you can literally SEE the market stretch and contract in real time.
     Designed for maximum visual clarity and easy reading.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE OSCILLATOR  —  the force and the timing
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ▸ A smooth force histogram showing the DIRECTION and STRENGTH of the
     impulse, so momentum is obvious at a glance.
   ▸ A state-colored force line plus a signal line.
   ▸ Clean, unmistakable markers that flag EXPLOSION (extreme thrust) and
     EXHAUSTION (loss of force) the moment they happen — the key events
     stand out instead of getting lost in the noise.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  ADAPTIVE BY DESIGN  —  one tool, every market
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Pure Impulse Elastic calibrates itself automatically to every instrument
and every timeframe. What counts as "extreme" is always measured against
that symbol's OWN character — so the readings stay meaningful whether you
trade indices, crypto, forex, metals or synthetics, on M1 or H4. No manual
threshold tuning. Load it, and it adapts.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  SMART ALERTS  —  including your phone  📲
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Never miss a key moment. Get notified on EXPLOSION and EXHAUSTION events
through:

   ●  On-screen pop-up
   ●  Sound
   ●  PUSH NOTIFICATION to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app — the signal reaches
      your phone wherever you are.

Alerts are limited to one per bar, so they stay clean and meaningful.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  HOW TO USE IT  (in practice)
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   1.  Add BOTH indicators to the chart — the Band on price, the Oscillator
       in the window below.
   2.  Read the STATE first:
          Compression → wait / prepare      Explosion → an extreme is in play
          Expansion   → a move is running    Exhaustion → force is fading
   3.  Use the Band's dashboard for direction, stretch and charge; use the
       Oscillator to confirm the force and catch the precise Explosion /
       Exhaustion events.
   4.  Combine both reads for higher-confidence decisions, and always pair
       the system with your own risk management.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INPUTS  —  BAND
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  ▸ Physics Engine
     · Calculation period      — responsiveness of the readings
                                   (lower = faster, higher = smoother)
     · Equilibrium / rest period — the balance reference the stretch is read against
     · Signal line period      — sensitivity of the turn / exhaustion detection
     · Bars to calculate       — how much history to process
  ▸ Elastic Band
     · Band width (multiplier) — visual width of the band
     · Show directional fill   — toggle the colored fill
  ▸ Physics Dashboard
     · Show panel / Corner / X & Y margins — placement of the dashboard
     · Show Elastic Band Monitor / Monitor bars — the breathing mini-view and its length
  ▸ Alerts
     · Alert on state change / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INPUTS  —  OSCILLATOR
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  ▸ Physics Engine
     · Calculation period / Equilibrium-rest period / Bars to calculate — as above
  ▸ Display
     · Signal line period — signal line & turn sensitivity
  ▸ Alerts
     · Alert on explosion / Alert on exhaustion / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  GOOD TO KNOW
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ●  Let the indicator load enough history (a few hundred bars or more) so
      every reading is fully calibrated.
   ●  Works on ANY symbol and ANY timeframe.
   ●  For the COMPLETE system, install BOTH the Band and the Oscillator —
      they are two halves of one read.


════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — trade with a clearer read of where the energy
  really is: building, peaking, or fading.

  ▶  Get BOTH components for the full system.

════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

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Indicators
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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